Eurobike 2018: Randoms I

Tune Prince and Princess Hubs
Tune are based in the Black Forest and focus on extremely high-end parts with every detail to the extreme. The front Princess and rear Prince hubs weigh a mere 84g and 180g respectivly. They are priced at a whopping €400 and €700, and there is a CeramicSpeed bearing upgrade option for another €500.Unior
Another addition to the catalogue is a telescopic derailleur hanger alignment tool. Normally these tools are huge one-piece affairs that are only suitable for a permanent workshop, but this telescopic version should be good for mechanics on the move.
Portus Lumberjack
The bearing press and puller kit was available in takeaway version, and now as a tool tray ready to fit in the workbench drawers.
The Lumberjack from Portus Cycles. Alex, the owner of Portus built this Pinion equipped machine to help builders access trails with ease. It uses a hub drive motor with a battery stored in one of the faux petrol cans on the panniers. The can on the driveside hides a coffee machine and gas burner, along with providing an support for a BBQ grill. There is also plenty of space for attaching tools, and of course, a chainsaw.Intend
The Intend Edge fork has been updated to Boost standard and has lost a few more grams. It should be the lightest downhill fork in the world at 2450 grams for only
€2050. Travel can be adjusted down from 200mm in 2mm increments using spacers, 27.5" or 29" wheels and now in 110mm hub width. The brake adaptor is Boost or non-Boost so if you don't want to change your whole hub and wheel, just change the hub spacers to Boost and use the correct adaptor
The negative air spring has been increased to 13cm which Cornelius Kapfinger claims to be the longest in the world, giving an almost perfectly linear curve. Though a tiny company, they almost achieved a World Cup podium in Val di Sole with a 6th place from Nina Hoffmann in Elite last weekend.
The Aero disc is the latest product from Intend. There are six versions, 160mm,180mm, or 203mm sizes each in a 2.25mm or 1.85mm thickness. The thicker disc is for more aggressive riding as it can absorb more heat. The 203mm rotor has 700 drilled holes which gives it around 40% more surface area than an average disc which leads to better cooling. It is said to give similar benefits to a Hope vented caliper, but that only works with the correct Hope caliper due to its extra thickness, where the Aero will work with any calipers. The laser cut disc is said to be the only disc produced entirely in Germany including the laser cutting and drilling. Intend admits they are not cheap at €99-€105.
Peaty's
The Rocksteady cranks are the next challenge, but Cornelius admits three versions have broken every time in the test bench, a "never-ending story" that he can't solve in the way he wants to.
Peaty's first product was their blue-glitter tubeless sealant that is said to be 100% biodegradable and non-toxic, even the blue shinies will disappear. Their next products include foaming bike wash and drivetrain cleaner as well as valve stems and chain lube.
The link-lube uses a triple distilled base oil which means its a searching oil that will find its way inside the chain links. This helps to drive out the moisture, grit, grime and old oil. The waxes and lubes they selected will mix with the base oil when shaken, which will be carried in by the searching oil.
If using with on an old chain, it will push put dirt and grime out of the innards over the first few rides and look dirty, but should stay clean after the grime has gone completely. Its not a wet or dry lube, but more of an all-rounder. Tom Makin explains that if you look at metal under a microscope, there will be a rough surface with tiny pits and troughs. The size of the wax and grease particles they use should fill these holes and give a well-lubed chain. Of course, Peaty didn't work out of all of the tribology himself over an ale in a Sheffield pub, they worked in conjunction with Wickens and Soederstrom who did the science, and Peaty and the crew did the real world MTB testing as their part of the expertise in the deal.
[PCAPTION]They also have new tubeless valves which are all metal and come with a dust cap that can be used to remove the valve core. The price is around €16 for a pair, but they offer a 'valves for life' program which means they will repair or replace them indefinitely.[/PCAPTION]Cavalerie Does a Carbon Gearbox?
Cavalerie bikes and Effigear have been working on an all-new carbon frame that is constructed using what they say is an all-new method. Their new carbon frames should be going into production in France, if this prototype goes to plan, and uses a 3D printed mold that will have the carbon wrapped around it. They wouldn't let on any more of the process details than that except it could be competitive with Asian manufacturing (we've been hearing this a lot recently, time will tell), but designer Davide says as soon as it is ready to ride he will be jumping in the car to show me the complete machine.
