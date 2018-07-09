Eurobike 2018: Randoms I

Tune Prince and Princess Hubs

The Princess front hub uses straight pull spokes and only one external flange to save weight. The non-driveside body is drilled and the axle needs to be removed to insert the spokes. A bonded carbon band is used to reinforce the hub shell to stop the spokes pulling through at the absolute minimum weight. The Princess front hub uses straight pull spokes and only one external flange to save weight. The non-driveside body is drilled and the axle needs to be removed to insert the spokes. A bonded carbon band is used to reinforce the hub shell to stop the spokes pulling through at the absolute minimum weight.

Smaller torque forces are applied to rear hubs than the front under braking, so they could remove some material from the Centre-Lock splines. Smaller torque forces are applied to rear hubs than the front under braking, so they could remove some material from the Centre-Lock splines.

On the XD-driver body they managed to remove a few more milligrams with clever machining the curved cutouts behind the the cassette connects to the driver. On the XD-driver body they managed to remove a few more milligrams with clever machining the curved cutouts behind the the cassette connects to the driver.

On the standard freewheel version, the freehub body is drilled to save weight. And because mining drillium is a national past-time. On the standard freewheel version, the freehub body is drilled to save weight. And because mining drillium is a national past-time.

"Born in the Black Forest to enjoy nature" "Born in the Black Forest to enjoy nature" "Power to those who ride Shimano and SRAM" "Power to those who ride Shimano and SRAM"

Need more freehub driver standards in your life? It turns out that XD-drivers for road bikes are slightly wider than for MTB and are called XDR. Need more freehub driver standards in your life? It turns out that XD-drivers for road bikes are slightly wider than for MTB and are called XDR. We spotted the Linientreu last year in a prototype form, now the laser gear hangar aligning tool is in full production and costs around 200 euros. We spotted the Linientreu last year in a prototype form, now the laser gear hangar aligning tool is in full production and costs around 200 euros.

Unior

In conjunction with Trek, Unior now have a black workstation and pro mechanic kit with red tools. Unfortunately, this color is not available unless you are a Trek racing team or dealer. Which is why spray-paint exists. In conjunction with Trek, Unior now have a black workstation and pro mechanic kit with red tools. Unfortunately, this color is not available unless you are a Trek racing team or dealer. Which is why spray-paint exists.

Another addition to the catalogue is a telescopic derailleur hanger alignment tool. Normally these tools are huge one-piece affairs that are only suitable for a permanent workshop, but this telescopic version should be good for mechanics on the move. Another addition to the catalogue is a telescopic derailleur hanger alignment tool. Normally these tools are huge one-piece affairs that are only suitable for a permanent workshop, but this telescopic version should be good for mechanics on the move.

There is a new range of 1/2" drive sockets for every bottom bracket on the market. There is a new range of 1/2" drive sockets for every bottom bracket on the market.

Digital torque wrenches are also a new addition. Digital torque wrenches are also a new addition.

For shop mechanics, the Pedal Genie is a useful tool to make tuning up new bikes easier in the work stand without having to thread in a pedal every time. For shop mechanics, the Pedal Genie is a useful tool to make tuning up new bikes easier in the work stand without having to thread in a pedal every time.

The bearing press and puller kit was available in takeaway version, and now as a tool tray ready to fit in the workbench drawers. The bearing press and puller kit was available in takeaway version, and now as a tool tray ready to fit in the workbench drawers.

Portus Lumberjack

Intend

The Rocksteady cranks are the next challenge, but Cornelius admits three versions have broken every time in the test bench, a "never-ending story" that he can't solve in the way he wants to. The Rocksteady cranks are the next challenge, but Cornelius admits three versions have broken every time in the test bench, a "never-ending story" that he can't solve in the way he wants to.

Peaty's

Cavalerie Does a Carbon Gearbox?

The guys from Cavalerie and Effigear have also made an expanding bar end plug called the OpnBar, so you can pop beer bottles with ease trailside. The guys from Cavalerie and Effigear have also made an expanding bar end plug called the OpnBar, so you can pop beer bottles with ease trailside.

Tune are based in the Black Forest and focus on extremely high-end parts with every detail to the extreme. The front Princess and rear Prince hubs weigh a mere 84g and 180g respectivly. They are priced at a whopping €400 and €700, and there is a CeramicSpeed bearing upgrade option for another €500.The Lumberjack from Portus Cycles. Alex, the owner of Portus built this Pinion equipped machine to help builders access trails with ease. It uses a hub drive motor with a battery stored in one of the faux petrol cans on the panniers. The can on the driveside hides a coffee machine and gas burner, along with providing an support for a BBQ grill. There is also plenty of space for attaching tools, and of course, a chainsaw.The Intend Edge fork has been updated to Boost standard and has lost a few more grams. It should be the lightest downhill fork in the world at 2450 grams for€2050. Travel can be adjusted down from 200mm in 2mm increments using spacers, 27.5" or 29" wheels and now in 110mm hub width. The brake adaptor is Boost or non-Boost so if you don't want to change your whole hub and wheel, just change the hub spacers to Boost and use the correct adaptorThe negative air spring has been increased to 13cm which Cornelius Kapfinger claims to be the longest in the world, giving an almost perfectly linear curve. Though a tiny company, they almost achieved a World Cup podium in Val di Sole with a 6th place from Nina Hoffmann in Elite last weekend.The Aero disc is the latest product from Intend. There are six versions, 160mm,180mm, or 203mm sizes each in a 2.25mm or 1.85mm thickness. The thicker disc is for more aggressive riding as it can absorb more heat. The 203mm rotor has 700 drilled holes which gives it around 40% more surface area than an average disc which leads to better cooling. It is said to give similar benefits to a Hope vented caliper, but that only works with the correct Hope caliper due to its extra thickness, where the Aero will work with any calipers. The laser cut disc is said to be the only disc produced entirely in Germany including the laser cutting and drilling. Intend admits they are not cheap at €99-€105.Peaty's first product was their blue-glitter tubeless sealant that is said to be 100% biodegradable and non-toxic, even the blue shinies will disappear. Their next products include foaming bike wash and drivetrain cleaner as well as valve stems and chain lube.The link-lube uses a triple distilled base oil which means its a searching oil that will find its way inside the chain links. This helps to drive out the moisture, grit, grime and old oil. The waxes and lubes they selected will mix with the base oil when shaken, which will be carried in by the searching oil.If using with on an old chain, it will push put dirt and grime out of the innards over the first few rides and look dirty, but should stay clean after the grime has gone completely. Its not a wet or dry lube, but more of an all-rounder. Tom Makin explains that if you look at metal under a microscope, there will be a rough surface with tiny pits and troughs. The size of the wax and grease particles they use should fill these holes and give a well-lubed chain. Of course, Peaty didn't work out of all of the tribology himself over an ale in a Sheffield pub, they worked in conjunction with Wickens and Soederstrom who did the science, and Peaty and the crew did the real world MTB testing as their part of the expertise in the deal.[PCAPTION]They also have new tubeless valves which are all metal and come with a dust cap that can be used to remove the valve core. The price is around €16 for a pair, but they offer a 'valves for life' program which means they will repair or replace them indefinitely.[/PCAPTION]Cavalerie bikes and Effigear have been working on an all-new carbon frame that is constructed using what they say is an all-new method. Their new carbon frames should be going into production in France, if this prototype goes to plan, and uses a 3D printed mold that will have the carbon wrapped around it. They wouldn't let on any more of the process details than that except it could be competitive with Asian manufacturing (we've been hearing this a lot recently, time will tell), but designer Davide says as soon as it is ready to ride he will be jumping in the car to show me the complete machine.