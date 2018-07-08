PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: 50to01 Inspired Royal Racing & Prototype 7iDP Protection

Jul 8, 2018
by Alex Evans  
Royal Racing
Royal Racing look to be making a comeback - having recently re-signed Josh Bryceland and Josh Lewis and adding the rest of the 50to01 crew to the team they mean business. That said, they aren't approaching mountain bike clothing like more corporate or larger brands, in fact, they're doing the exact opposite. Their ethos is to make clothes that their team riders want to wear, and that their Design Director, Nick Bayliss - who used to race and ride with Peaty and started the company back in 1999 - is proud of.

This is a limited eiditon 50to01 limited edition top
The casual wear can be worn in the pub or on the trail.
Likewise their waterproof jacket is tough stuff and made from a 3-L waterproof material.
The shorts are stretchy and look good down the pub
Their shorts are inspired by casual wear.
Royal s 3-L waterproof trousers look like a winter hit
Their new range represents a change in tact - the fabrics are sourced with the environment in mind and they're packed in paper-like bags that are made from d2w - a biodegradable material. They're moving their production away from the Far East back to the UK, Tunisia and Portugal, too.

All of Royal s clothing is now packaged in biodegradable paper-look bags made from with d2w - an oxo-biodegradable plastic.
The gloves have high cuffs to stop them from falling down and have tight elastic backs to keep the palm tensioned to avoid rucking up
They're also going to be making limited edition, small-run kits, like the yellow and black striped jersey. They've got the ability to change and mix up their designs frequently, so runs of 500 garments is totally feasible. That does mean that the frequency you'll spot someone else wearing the same kit as you is low, which is cool!

Royal s new riding kit is back to basics in design but packed with features
Football-inspired riding kit from Royal for Josh.
They're also going to be running a Roots Rider Programme where up and coming or budding young guns can apply for sponsorship. Check out their website for more details.




7iDP Protection
Some of Seven's incredibly popular range of lids have received a visual makeover and are now blessed with 50to01 graphics and designs.

7 s range of popular and affordable helmets have 50to01 inspired graphics
However, the real news from Seven is the announcement of their new lid - the Project 23. The Project 23 will come in both carbon and glass fibre versions and should be on sale in March 2019. The lid has a quick release peak to help reduce rotational forces in a crash, an anti-bacterial liner, D-loop fastener and Seven's own slip plain technology (akin to MIPS). The lid also features 23 big vents that, like the prototype, won't have any mesh covering and easy emergency cheek pad removal.

This a prototype lid and the final version will be more refined but will look identical.
It's aimed at DH and enduro riders and will retail at £249.99 for the carbon version and £169.99 for the glass fibre helmet. Seven did say they've got a helmet with a removable chin guard and a trail lid in the pipeline.

7iDP s Project 23 Carbon helmet looks sleek
The open front and big vents should keep your head cool
The big peak might not be to everyone s taste
MENTIONS: @Royal-Racing @sevenidp


6 Comments

  • + 1
 7idp, Royal Racing, and Group 6 in general have always been super friendly and nice. Plus, their stuff is super comfortable and smart. I’ve been using the Transition Wraps for a while and I love not having to slide the pad off after a long day.
  • + 1
 So Royal are going Club Ride, not a bad thing my Club Ride shirt is my favourite riding top. If you can get away with wearing your riding gear at work its easier to sneak off early and get on the trails. Plastic bags that look like paper?
  • + 3
 It's me or this helmet really is the most ugly at the eurobike today ?
  • + 1
 Wait until you see the new Oakley MTB helmets, it's got sunglasses mounting clips on it.
  • + 3
 That visor looks ridiculous.
  • + 2
 "Will look identical". Dear god.

