The New Five Ten x Adidas Shoes Explained - Eurobike 2018

A few weeks ago at Crankworx Les Gets. there were some pairs of shoes carrying Five Ten and Adidas logos, packed into a display box near to some tight-lipped employees. Well, the shoes have been let out of the box and now we know what we were looking at, thanks to Ulf Michels, the Senior Marketing Manager. For those who were worried that Adidas, who bought Five Ten a few years ago, were going to re-brand the climbing and bike icon, and take everything that you loved away from you, well that's not happening. Five Ten is still 5:10 and the Sleuth DLX shoe is simply a collaboration, a fusion of the classic Adidas Samba mixed with Stealth stickiness.

Intended use is a step down from the Freerider shoe, so it should be good for casual use as well as riding in lighter conditions - but it does have a reinforced toe and heel cup just in case you bash a rock on the trail. It uses Stealth Phantom / Ph rubber which is a non-marking mixture and is more durable than the compounds found on the performance riding shoes like Five Ten's Impact Pro and VXI.


New Five Tens


New Five Tens
New Five Tens
The Sleuth DLX are not intended to be full-on riding shoes, but there is some subtle built-in heel and toe protection.


New Five Tens

New Five Tens
New Five Tens

New Five Tens
There will be five colorways to choose from.



Five Tennies

New Five Tens


Next up, the Five Tennies. I'll admit that I didn't know where the name 5:10 originated, but it turns out that 5:10 was the toughest grade of rock climbing route from Yosemite Decimal System, nowadays the grade reaches up to 5:15. The Tennies part came from the fact that their first shoe was essentially a tennis shoe with sticky rubber attached: ten + tennis = Tennies, get it? Anyway, they have relaunched the Five Tennies for those who want something different or have an 80's themed party coming up.


New Five Tens


New Five Tens

New Five Tens
New Five Tens

New Five Tens
One of the first ever pairs of Five Tennies, literally a tennis shoe with some Stealth rubber stuck on - but they were still capable of completing 5:10 graded extreme climbs in Yosemite.




Updated Kestrel Pro Boa

New Five Tens


The Kestel Pro Boa has been updated too. The Boa system has been moved higher up on the shoe to avoid contact with terrain and there is an extra Velcro strap towards the toes to optimize the fit. The heel has a deeper cup and an added cat-tongue type material that grips in one, and slides in the other direction (like ski-touring skins) helping to lock the heel down.


New Five Tens
New Five Tens



Troy Lee Designs Collab





Five Ten also had another collab on the table. Working with Troy Lee Designs, they have Kestrel Pro and Impact Pro shoes in a TLD colorway to match their riding kits. There were only these two versions on display, but there will be more colorways, products and apparel in the pipeline for those who need to full head-to-toe look.






The Impact Pro uses one of the softest S1 Stealth rubbers and the 'multi-dotty' sole pattern.



125 Comments

  • + 106
 I was hoping to see a flat pedal shoe with a Velcro strap (something like the Hellcat Pro). I guess Addidas executives don't spend their days looking at the comments on Pinkbike to see everyone wants something like that.
  • + 59
 I am starting to think that the flat shoe designers at 5-10 don't actually ride bikes. We have been asking for this for years. I would love to see a boa on some flat pedal shoes. *With some ankle protection.
  • + 28
 I don't get the need for a velcro strap on a flat pedal shoes.
On clipless it is meant to bound strongly your feet to the sole in order that it doesn't unstick from the sole when you pull the pedal during upstroke.
I'm a long time user of flats (mainly RF Atlas + 5:10 impact) but I know quite well the feeling of clipless pedals and shoes from my XC days, and I never felt the need for something equivalent when using flats.
  • + 17
 @gnralized:
Although i´m not riding flats anymore, i get the need for a clipless shoe equivalent.
Most flat pedal shoes are just so damn loose on your feet and laces are flopping around all over the place. A nice velcro to tighten and tidy things up would certainly be appreciated by a few people i guess.
Is it necessary? No.
It would be a nice feature for sure though.
  • + 16
 Exactly, i'll take a boa system on a flat pedal shoe as well
  • + 24
 I guarantee the Addidas execs don't look at PB, ever.
  • + 4
 We need to bitch till we get it.....I mean it wont really cost much Money to build a clipless 510 with a stealth sole. Cmon 510 get us what we want.... And not that stupid Freerider with straps again... Didnt tighten anything..
  • + 3
 @Loki87: Usually flat pedals shoes can feel boxy at the fore foot, that being a byproduct of wide outer sole to increase patch contact with the pedal.
But simply using laces, you can tighten them quite well over the cuneiform/navicular/cuboid bones (upper foot, where the laces are tied) so your feet won't move at all inside the shoes.
Do you ever remind of hiking/trekking/trail shoes with such features as a velcro strap even so those activities needs your foot to be extremley well maintained within the shoes ???
Boa application on trail shoes are quite anecdotic and only to replace full lacing (i.e. tie full lacing in place of a knot), not as a single strap like on XC shoes, so the suppleness and morphology adaptivity of laces to the feet remains.
As I wrote before, straps on clipless shoes are only to bound your feet to the shoe during pedal uplift/upstroke to increase power transfer and control between your body and the bike, because the shoe is mechanically linked to the bike and not by the mean of sole friction against the pedal.
There will be no benefit to use such a strap on a flat pedal, except cut blood circulation.
  • + 7
 Basically what your saying is double the price, half the quality, half the shoe glue, and tripple ugly designs = Sold$$
  • + 1
 @fecalmaster: You forgot decrease confort... Sold !
  • + 0
 @gnralized:
Point still stands.
It feels nice.
I like my shoes tight for riding, no matter what. Walking is an entirely different thing as it involves much more dynamic movement. For riding my heel needs to stay firmly in place and a velcro strap does accomplish that perfectly.
It´s like many things in life, not obejctively better or a performance gain in any way, but still worth having.
  • + 26
 Dear Addidas, I do not want velcro straps, or a boa system, on my flat pedal shoes. Regards, Freerider Bro
  • + 2
 @ga
  • + 2
 @gnralized: No. with the current soles and flat pedals available, your flat shoe is so stuck to the pedal that there are many movements where even when my laces are tight, I could definitely use the additional support of a strap, which is the main reason I want one. The second reason is for quick simple easy lace management which also helps keep the laces from getting covered in mud and easily un-tie-able after an average winter day in the North West. These will be my next shoes - www.giro.com/ca_en/products/men/cycling-shoes/dirt/riddance-mid.html
  • + 1
 I feel the same way. It's like product managers think flat pedal riders aren't as techy or as skilled and don't need advanced features. Bunch of malarky is what that is...
  • + 2
 @ianwish: Your shoes are too big for you. Size down, find a narrower brand, or try tying with a lace lock.
  • + 1
 @axleworthington: They don't. These are for soccer.
  • + 1
 Bring back the 5:10 Cyclone. Velcro strap, ankle protection and possibility to use it with cleats.
The Perfect Shoe.
  • + 1
 I was hoping and have been hoping for this for what seems like forever. seems flat pedal riders don't want better performance, dryer feet and laces that don't get tangled in chainrings!
  • + 3
 i'd really love a flat pedal shoe with the Boa system. even thought about making my own a few times. It's not like people who ride flats actually WANT their laces getting caught in something.
  • + 1
 @map-guy: agreed!
  • + 1
 @ianwish: nice!
  • + 1
 @toop182: Shimano build this kind of shoes.
  • + 2
 @Loki87: I don't get it, are you riding flat or clipless pedals ???
I just can't figure a way my heel move in my shoes... Maybe you should try to downsize your flat shoes.
  • + 1
 @ianwish: Do you understand that the riddance mid strap is only there for ankle support and that the lace doesn't come up to the ankle, right ?
And that this strap has not the same purpose as a mid-foot strap as on most XC shoes ?
Moreover flat pedal shoes have a soft construction, with plenty of built-in cushion, EVA sole,etc, so a lot of compressible materials, so adding a strap will definitely change nothing except to compress your foot and reduce damping capacity of your sole.
If you want a more tight, more rigide shoe, what you are looking for is a clipless pedal shoe with a cache for the cleat, like the 5:10 maltese falcons.
So here I find we are all getting pedantic so I will reach the Godwinn's point of this flat pedals discussion and summon Sam Hill that doesn't need any strap on his shoes to be the fastest EWS rider !
  • + 5
 Just put some goddam shoes on, shut the hell up and go for a ride.
  • + 1
 @axleworthington @charmingbob you know who does ride bikes, the @aftonshoes guys.
  • + 1
 Check out freerider elc
  • + 0
 People whining about velcro straps not being on flats are slow and lame.
  • + 2
 @axleworthington: except they created the stickiest, best shoe for flats. Go home.
  • + 1
 @aceface17: maybe youre just not riding fast enough to appreciate worry-free shoes Wink
  • + 2
 @sosburn: would you pay 40 bucks more to have boa?
  • + 1
 @ad15: Totally. My last pair of shoes were Maltese falcons, and i used them on flats. Felt great, no issues, wore them out so i switched to a pair of freeriders and ive got my laces caught in my chainring so many times already, always in non-ideal situations. Boa would make life easier
  • + 1
 Hellflat. Same fit, midsole and stack height as Freerider Contact, S1 rubber. Why not use three hook and loop closures, a la Shimano ME series? Thanks 5.10.
  • + 1
 I was hoping for a flat shoe with a velcro strap but have given up. On Amazon I bought Lock Laces which are elastic laces that allow you to tighten the shoe, size the laces to length, and then lock them into place. Having ran them for a season I no longer need to worry about my laces and forget the need for a velcro strap. While not as good a velcro strap, for under $10 USD there is minimal investment involved.
  • + 1
 @map-guy: I know right, this is what i was hoping for
  • + 2
 Dotted design was an all time favorite - Durex.
  • + 2
 I'm plenty happy with just laces. The snugness and perfection of the fit is a total non-factor for me on flats. I've ridden the same trails with my 5-10s laces up snug or just slipped my feet in and went. The only time I care is if there is a large possibility of getting mud, rocks or water in the cuff. With clipless for me, I find myself messing with the boa several times at the start of every ride ...trying to get the fit dialed. It could be that Sidis just aren't that comfortable to begin with though.
  • + 22
 Inside protection of the ankle. Please.
  • + 4
 These will be my next shoe - www.giro.com/ca_en/products/men/cycling-shoes/dirt/riddance-mid.html
  • + 5
 No inside protection of the ankle. Please
  • + 2
 like shimano
  • + 1
 Adidas Terrex Trail Cross Protect shoes check all the boxes. www.adidasoutdoor.com/KDZ47.html
  • + 14
 Every time I see another TLD colab I die a little more inside.
I swear the Troy Lee design department is permanently high and/or colourblind to a man.
  • + 2
 I think it's more likely a running joke to see how stupid they can make people look. You kind of have to give Troy credit, if I hadn't seen it, I never would have believed he could get people to pay what his clothes and helmets cost. All to dress up like an imbecile.

I'm colorblind; there's no way colorblindness accounts for this. If anything those shoes are probably even more ugly to those of us that can see saturation better than hue.
  • + 1
 Yeah there are very few things coming from tld that I would even consider wearing let alone having to pay anything for and to think of the price they charge and how many chumps actually pay to look like that astounds me.
  • + 2
 It's their niche, no other company makes you stick out like a sore thumb like TLD.
  • + 7
 So the Slueth is a collab with adidas and that is why their logo is on the tongue, ok. But why is their logo also on the tongue of the Kestrel? 5.10 is the standard in flat pedal shoes and a strong contender in clipped shoes but this rebranding of their shoes with an Adidas logo will drive folks away imo.
  • + 5
 I bought a pair of the Adidas mtb specific shoe and they've been great. Adidas has also seem to have invested in MTB projects as well so I support them.
  • + 6
 I am 34 years old and can tie any shoelace you through my way. I can even double knot. But I'm lazy, and Velcro straps are easy. I want Velcro straps on my flat shoes. Plus Velcro on shoes reminds me of being eight. Eight was a good year.
  • + 5
 Please no Velcro!!! That stuff doesn’t last here on the wet coast. A couple of wet rides and the only thing sticking to the Velcro is half of the trail I just rode. I would love a pair of the old school high top 5-10’s with the boa system.
  • + 4
 I want... a 3 inch pump with side kangaroo zipper pouch and knee high straps with a touch of stealth rubber on the toe and side clips please. Must be yeti turq and goretex lined and able to withstand 115 mph winds. steel toes please, I work in them also and they need to last at least 24 years. nevermind, I like my current 5.10s
  • + 3
 Personally I'm glad Adidas bought 5:10. I've never really been into Adidas in the past, but they are absolutely killing it with their products these days. Especially their outdoor gear. I have a pair of Swift R's with Goretex that are incredible for hiking/disc golfing and their Originals line is awesome too. I'll have to buy my first pair of Five Tens soon.
  • + 4
 If you've never ridden Five Tens before then you probably don't understand why the flat pedal contingent is so worried. IMHO, nothing compares to the Freerider.
  • + 3
 I went to there sight to confirm my fears about this merge of companies. For all you Sasquatch big foot dudes out there they no longer make size 14 shoes. I have enjoyed there awesome traction on flats and have been riding there clipless shoes but looks like no longer will be a option. Looks like Specialized will be the biggest offering out there.
  • + 3
 God damnit! This is really disappointing news. Hopefully my elements hold together until they see the light and start making size 14s again.
  • + 2
 Yeah, super bummed. 5.10, you're dead to me.
  • + 1
 @xxsurlyxx: Come on guy, the impact pro looks dope.
  • + 2
 You would think that a company that makes tons of large shoes would be able to make them for the bike segment as well...
  • + 0
 At all?! I know they didn't on some of the shoes but you could at least get Freeriders in 14
  • + 0
 @Telebikes: It all has to do with the mold for the sole of the shoe of itself. Maybe they changed the design slightly, I wouldn’t know, and they have to go with a new set of molds. Well they probably didn’t sell a whole lot of shoes in size 14+ so they probably didn’t want to invest in something for such a small market. I don’t remember a whole lot of details but I read an article a while back on basketball shoes and how much it costs to produce them and such. Where I live we don’t have much in the way of mountains so I’m mostly stuck with skateparks, an indoor park and some xc trails. I always just wear nike sb’s, I’m sure if I went to a dh Park then I’d be in for a rude awakening but for what I can do now Nike’s skate shoes give me all the grip I need.
  • + 4
 Complete BS, just about every model is available in men's 14, many in men's 15 as well. I am an outside rep for 510.
  • + 2
 well didnt wider rear axles and rear dropouts just about eliminate any riders with feet bigger than size 12?
  • + 8
 Fadidas
  • + 12
 Troy Leedas Desidas
  • + 9
 @rocky-mtn-gman: Clown Shoe
  • + 3
 I feel Five Ten have seen their glory days, I've worn them for over a decade until recently, with so many better looking, better quality options out there I opted for the Specialized F20 the time round and was blown away. They need to up their game.
  • + 4
 Is the grip the same?
  • + 1
 @fatalityBMX I understand you use the Euro sizing. However, how to the F20's fit? True to size or do they run small/large?
  • + 0
 @NotNamed: No not at all but in the same way that no other flat shoe is quite as sticky as a 510. The F20's are very good in design, very stiff as well compared to 510.
  • + 1
 @gogzee: They really need to bring back the kangaroo zip pocket and stick a condom in there.
  • + 1
 @NotNamed: definitely not, a riding buddy has since sold his F20 and gone back to his Freeriders because of this
  • + 2
 @gogzee: Why does any of that matter if they're not as grippy?
  • + 6
 OMG! My eyes! I can still these shoes when I shut them...
  • + 1
 I have nothing against Boa or Velcro closures for convenience, but I don’t understand anyone getting their laces caught in the chainring. Just tie like normal and tuck the loose ends under the lace pattern towards the toe and tug ‘em tight. They’ll stay that way all day.
  • + 1
 Looks like Freeride is dead in the eyes of 5.10, perhaps go back to making rock shoes and Adidas back to 'dreaming about soccer'.
Bring back the Raven: All black, has a cover for your laces and ankle protection. Don't knock a good thing.
Flats need to have the same insole as an SPD shoe to provide heel protection for those big drops/landings. Creates a bigger pedaling platform.
  • + 1
 Heartbroken to learn they've discontinued the Aescent. It's been my favourite riding shoe for years. It would be interesting to know whether they stopped production due to poor sales or just to push the Adidas Terrex line. The Five Tennies seem like a similar shoe functionally, but I'm not totally sold on the aesthetic or lack of vented mesh panels.
  • + 4
 I've wanted Sambas with stealth rubber for so long. I can't believe it actually happened.
  • + 1
 The Tennies are the best looking shoe they make by a good margin. As for the Sleuth thing being a mix of Sambas and something else.... Nope. They look nothing like Sambas in any way.
  • + 1
 The women's with the gum sole is sorta close and really the only colorway I like out of them. The others look more like some sort of Merrell dress casual shoes.
  • + 3
 510 Flats are the bomb. My only gripe is that I get holes in the soles within a few months of riding.
  • + 1
 You can get them resoled
  • + 3
 That's most likely from U wiggling your feet around on the pedals trying to find the sweet spot, It happens to me also but not as quickly.
  • + 2
 Will the sole of the new Kestrel Boa survive rocky hike-a-bike? I have destroyed my not so old Kestrel yesterday doing that...
  • + 2
 So Adidas designs us a casual shoe that is not intended for riding? We need Less ugly tld fashion and more 5:10 function. Adidas you have missed the mark. For shame
  • + 4
 Hoping for a mid top or hi top option.
  • + 1
 Wish they offered a larger array of shoes in larger sizes (15us).... love that the freerider is available in 15 though, id love to have the sleuths though!
  • + 3
 Adidas, why do you need to out your logo on everything?
  • + 1
 How about this concept mtb shoe I designed with boa for Shimano...
www.instagram.com/p/Bd4EtirFsij/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=1vp2u3mlje3ux
  • + 1
 Is it me or are 5:10 starting to make their shoes more narrow? I've got proper flippers and trying some on recently couldn't get my duck feet into some styles.
  • + 1
 I just checked their website and it looks like they are back. I tried to buy a pair a few months ago and was told by five ten they dropped the kids line.
  • + 1
 I dont know what it is with TLD, but whenever they 'collaborate' with another company(ie Specialized, now apparently Adidas), what they produce is FKNUGLY.
  • + 1
 Can't wait for 5.10 to come out with a shoe that looks good.....got the sticky sole part down....just gotta work on style and keeping those soles stuck to the shoe.
  • + 2
 Excited for the 1200 dollar yeesus collab
  • + 1
 FiveTen seem to bring out a new shoe every two months, which is sadly how long some of their shoes seem to last.
  • + 1
 Am I the only one who just wants Adidas to make a Gazelle with a Stealth S1 sole, but in waffle pattern?
  • + 2
 510 and Ronald McDonald working together.
  • + 1
 Five ten should sponsor a guy to run cross country in those five tennies and make a movie about it. Forredst Gump style
  • + 2
 When will the Slueth DLX be available to buy?
  • + 2
 1st of jan '19, apparently
  • + 0
 Feb 2 projected availability in US
  • + 1
 @slowmoe: I predict tons of messages from Pinkbiker's requesting "bro deal from Slowmoe" in your future.

Wink
  • + 1
 You can see the Adidas logo on the tongue of the Kestrels and Impacts as well. Definitely not limited to the Sleuth.
  • + 1
 Those troy lee / impacts look just like a pair of Air Jordan's I had back in the early 90's!
  • + 2
 GD those Five Tennies are fuking ugly!
  • + 2
 Any idea when ANY of the 5.10 shoes will be restocked? New or old?
  • + 1
 That seems to be the biggest problem with 5.10, they produce like 50 pairs in each of their 10 different colors, rather than slimming down the colors and actually producing enough shoes to keep up with demand. Also, why no brown/tan colors?
  • + 1
 I just want them to start producing the Freerider Canvas in all black again. I went up a size recently to buy the last pair Zappos had. All I need is the Freerider Canvas and EPS high and they can kill the rest of their shoes. I certainly don't need "casual" styles from them ಠ_ಠ
  • + 1
 C'mon. There's a size 7 Impact Pro currently available on their site.
  • + 1
 Wow that Slueth may be the first genuinely non-fugly 5:10. Hopefully they have a new designer, about time.
  • + 1
 Yeh, the Slueth looks like the perfect balance between my Vans and 5.10 impacts - just what I'm after. Article says 5 colour options but I can only see 4.
  • + 2
 Do mountain bike shoes really need to be priced $150-250?
  • + 1
 Take the Adidas out of it. They are making a branding mistake.
  • + 1
 Five ten never disappoints
  • + 0
 "5.10"
(I know that PB mobile doesn't like "periods", but let's me clear here)
  • + 1
 My only reaction to this is ...
(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
  • + 1
 Yes !!! Wil this mean the outsoles will finally stay on ?!
  • + 1
 Bring back the Cyclone. I literally had to take mine to the cobblers!
  • + 1
 Impact high with a cleat. Thank you
  • + 1
 510 should collab with a mumble rapper.
  • + 1
 Fankles
  • - 3
 Still no kids shoes WTF?
  • + 4
 They have been making Freerider Kids for a while
  • + 2
 Kids Freeriders available for years now.
  • + 2
 I picked up a pair Five Tens for my Five year old. He loves em!

Post a Comment



