The New Five Ten x Adidas Shoes Explained - Eurobike 2018

The Sleuth DLX are not intended to be full-on riding shoes, but there is some subtle built-in heel and toe protection.

There will be five colorways to choose from.

Five Tennies

One of the first ever pairs of Five Tennies, literally a tennis shoe with some Stealth rubber stuck on - but they were still capable of completing 5:10 graded extreme climbs in Yosemite.

Updated Kestrel Pro Boa

Troy Lee Designs Collab

The Impact Pro uses one of the softest S1 Stealth rubbers and the 'multi-dotty' sole pattern.

A few weeks ago at Crankworx Les Gets. there were some pairs of shoes carrying Five TenAdidas logos, packed into a display box near to some tight-lipped employees. Well, the shoes have been let out of the box and now we know what we were looking at, thanks to Ulf Michels, the Senior Marketing Manager. For those who were worried that Adidas, who bought Five Ten a few years ago, were going to re-brand the climbing and bike icon, and take everything that you loved away from you, well that's not happening. Five Ten is still 5:10 and the Sleuth DLX shoe is simply a collaboration, a fusion of the classic Adidas Samba mixed with Stealth stickiness.Intended use is a step down from the Freerider shoe, so it should be good for casual use as well as riding in lighter conditions - but it does have a reinforced toe and heel cup just in case you bash a rock on the trail. It uses Stealth Phantom / Ph rubber which is a non-marking mixture and is more durable than the compounds found on the performance riding shoes like Five Ten's Impact Pro and VXI.Next up, the Five Tennies. I'll admit that I didn't know where the name 5:10 originated, but it turns out that 5:10 was the toughest grade of rock climbing route from Yosemite Decimal System, nowadays the grade reaches up to 5:15. The Tennies part came from the fact that their first shoe was essentially a tennis shoe with sticky rubber attached: ten + tennis = Tennies, get it? Anyway, they have relaunched the Five Tennies for those who want something different or have an 80's themed party coming up.The Kestel Pro Boa has been updated too. The Boa system has been moved higher up on the shoe to avoid contact with terrain and there is an extra Velcro strap towards the toes to optimize the fit. The heel has a deeper cup and an added cat-tongue type material that grips in one, and slides in the other direction (like ski-touring skins) helping to lock the heel down.Five Ten also had another collab on the table. Working with Troy Lee Designs, they have Kestrel Pro and Impact Pro shoes in a TLD colorway to match their riding kits. There were only these two versions on display, but there will be more colorways, products and apparel in the pipeline for those who need to full head-to-toe look.