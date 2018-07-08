Eurobike 2018: Trickstuff Maxima Brakes

Trickstuff were frustrated that their mighty Direttissima brake
wasn't regarded as the most powerful in the industry, despite winning multiple major tests. They wanted to put the argument to bed, and created the Maxima. Using the same Direttissima lever, with an upgraded clamp and modified lever pivot position, the Maxima caliper is connected via a Goodridge braided hose.
They claim that in their tests, using their own Power Pads and rotors for each brake for a fair test, the Maxima was 23% - 46% more powerful than every other brake on the market. If you want to go really crazy, you could opt for their €99 223mm oversized rotors.
It carries on many of the features from the older Direttissima version, including four cartridge bearings in each lever and electrochemically polished pistons. Claimed weight is 290grams for a lever, caliper and 80cm Goodridge steel braided hose. Obviously this is not a price point option for the masses and is aimed at race pilots only, Mick Hannah should have been riding at Val di Sole World Cup this weekend but unfortunately dropped out with an injury.
Price? Well, the Direttissma was around €400 per brake, Trickstuff say they were actually under-pricing this and the Maxima is going to cost even more when it goes into a limited production run.
The Piccola, which Trickstuff also claim to be the lightest brake in the world, has gone even lighter with a carbon lever that shaves another 11grams of the pair of brakes.
