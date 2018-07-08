PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike 2018: Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet

Jul 7, 2018
by Alex Evans  
It s a thing of beauty
It's a thing of beauty!

Although Troy Lee Designs' new Stage helmet isn't available to buy JUST yet, you should be to get your hands on one later this year. One thing is for sure, it is one good looking lid! It has also won an award at 2018's Eurobike show.

It s a looker for sure

Aimed at the Enduro market, the helmet features giant air flow ports with no mesh guarding, a lightweight construction, Fidlock fastening system and MIPS. Troy Lee Desgins claims that it'll be the lightest DH-certified lid on the market.

The inside of the lid looks well cushioned.
The inside of the lid looks well cushioned.
The helmet s strap attaches using the Fidlock system
The helmet's strap attaches using the Fidlock system

The lid has been designed by TLD's Guillaume Tanghe and when it's on sale it'll be supplied with three different cheek and kneck pad thicknesses. Final pricing and specs will be announced later this summer.

The peak is attached with your standard three mounts and is adjustable up and down so that you can get it to the correct height
The peak is attached with your standard three mounts and is adjustable up and down so that you can get it to the correct height
Although the chin piece isn t detachable it s clearly defined from the rest of the lid
Although the chin piece isn't detachable, it's clearly defined from the rest of the lid

The rear of the helmet looks very sleek
The rear of the helmet looks very sleek

With MIPS the stage it looking to keep your head safe
With MIPS, the stage it looking to keep your head safe

The exhaust ports add to the aggressive look
The exhaust ports add to the aggressive look

The helmet is well ventilated
The helmet is well ventilated

MENTIONS: @troyleedesigns


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
141734 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
103315 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
76460 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
75065 views
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
67364 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
63979 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
58418 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
44218 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027493
Mobile Version of Website