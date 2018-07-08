Eurobike 2018: Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet

It's a thing of beauty! It's a thing of beauty!

The inside of the lid looks well cushioned. The inside of the lid looks well cushioned. The helmet's strap attaches using the Fidlock system The helmet's strap attaches using the Fidlock system

The peak is attached with your standard three mounts and is adjustable up and down so that you can get it to the correct height The peak is attached with your standard three mounts and is adjustable up and down so that you can get it to the correct height Although the chin piece isn't detachable, it's clearly defined from the rest of the lid Although the chin piece isn't detachable, it's clearly defined from the rest of the lid

The rear of the helmet looks very sleek The rear of the helmet looks very sleek

With MIPS, the stage it looking to keep your head safe With MIPS, the stage it looking to keep your head safe

The exhaust ports add to the aggressive look The exhaust ports add to the aggressive look

The helmet is well ventilated The helmet is well ventilated

MENTIONS:

Although Troy Lee Designs' new Stage helmet isn't available to buy JUST yet, you should be to get your hands on one later this year. One thing is for sure, it is one good looking lid! It has also won an award at 2018's Eurobike show.Aimed at the Enduro market, the helmet features giant air flow ports with no mesh guarding, a lightweight construction, Fidlock fastening system and MIPS. Troy Lee Desgins claims that it'll be the lightest DH-certified lid on the market.The lid has been designed by TLD's Guillaume Tanghe and when it's on sale it'll be supplied with three different cheek and kneck pad thicknesses. Final pricing and specs will be announced later this summer.