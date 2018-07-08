Eurobike 2018: Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet

Although Troy Lee Designs' new Stage helmet isn't available to buy JUST yet, you should be to get your hands on one later this year. One thing is for sure, it is one good looking lid! It has also won an award at 2018's Eurobike show.
Aimed at the Enduro market, the helmet features giant air flow ports with no mesh guarding, a lightweight construction, Fidlock fastening system and MIPS. Troy Lee Desgins claims that it'll be the lightest DH-certified lid on the market.
The lid has been designed by TLD's Guillaume Tanghe and when it's on sale it'll be supplied with three different cheek and kneck pad thicknesses. Final pricing and specs will be announced later this summer.
