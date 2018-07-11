PINKBIKE TECH

TSG Protection & 100% Eyewear - Eurobike 2018

Jul 11, 2018
by Alex Evans  
TSG

Inspired by automotive design, the Scope helmet has large vents and sits deep on your head for enhanced protection.

The new Scope helmet TSG says is inspired by automotive design with its angular shapes and vents. The lid is styled with different layers and depths in the shell and EPS foam and use different matte and glossy finishes to produce a highly-designed look. The top of the lid has a large flat area that's perfect for mounting your GoPro, or other accessory you'd like to stick on there.

The top of the lid has a large flat area on the top to mount GoPros or lights.

On the inside of the helmet, there are channels for accessory strap mounts so that they won't interfere with the helmet's cage or touch your head. The lid sits deep on your head which should give good side and back protection. TSG's proprietary ratchet fastening system means you should be able to fine-tune the fit. The visor also has plenty of adjustment and moving it to its highest position means there's room to store goggles. Prices start at €119 and go to €179 for the MIPS version. The lid is on sale from September 2018.

Like Endura, TSG also has a knitted glove. This one certainly looks interesting and could prove to be a favorite in hotter climes.

It retails for Euro 39.95
The palm is made from faux-leather.
TSG's Slim Knit glove certainly looks funky!

We've all got used to the look of knee pads with a Lycra sleeve that surrounds the back of your knee to keep the pad in place. TSG has taken this one step further and used this design on their combined knee and shinguard. The Knee Sleeve Dermis Pro has a D3O-esque material on the inside of the protection area and a Lycra mesh back on the rear to keep the pad in place. They retail for €99.95

The knee and shin pad uses a Lycra sleeve to keep it in place rather than individual straps.



100%

100% has become a firm favorite with racers and weekend warriors alike. Their bold designs and colors are loved (and sometimes disliked) by many, but their products' aesthetics are only a part of their popularity. Their glasses, goggles, gloves and helmets have great functionality too.

100%'s bold different matte and glossy finishes and color combinations are eye-catching! The Accuri goggle wears the light blue color well.
The silver, embossed logo and shiny flake in the frame's paint looks flashy.

In August 2018, they're launching new colourways of their popular Racecraft and Accuri goggles. The two models of goggle share the same lens, and the top-of-the-line Racecraft Plus goggle has an injected lens which means it's pre-curved giving less distortion than a normal lens. The new range of goggle colors are all priced identically to the current models - $85 for the Racecraft Plus, from $65 for the normal Racecraft and from $45 for the Accuri.

The Racecraft strap is attached using outriggers that help them fit in a variety of lids.

The Racecraft Plus has an injected lens which means it's already curved. This helps to reduce distortion.

100% have also gone to town with new colours and a redesigned range of gloves. Although the changes are not revolutionary, the incremental improvements represent a refining of much-loved designs. Details like higher cuffs, strong elastic on the backs of the gloves to pull the palms tight, and improved fit are welcome changes.

Not only that, they've also launched an all-new glove called the Cognito that has D3O in the knuckles to help protect against impacts. The new gloves will retail for the same price as their predecessor but we don't have prices for the new Cognito yet.

The Cognito is an all-new glove to 100%'s range and has D3O in the knuckles.

The iTrack is a looker!
The Airmatic has textured rubber on the back.
The Celium glove comes in other colors.

