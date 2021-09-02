Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Sep 2, 2021
by Ralf Hauser  
Galfer

Galfer offers some new strong floating rotors for better heat dissipation on DH, enduro or e-bike bikes.
You can get them with pins in color options with 180 or 203mm size beginning January or February 2022.

Experimental prototypes are always fun to look at. Some of these are used by Commencal's World Cup team. Galfer is happy with the results, but it will take a while until something similar will be available to the public.




Pyga

Brand new and handmade in South Africa, the MoBu (means 'of the earth' in Afrikaans) is Pyga's new short-travel weapon. Available as a cross-country model with 130mm of rear wheel travel or down-country version with 135mm, the MoBu is being produced by a South African carbon production company that also forms all of the carbon parts for the Ariel race car or Moto GP carbon wheels. Only 130 frames will be made in the first year but they are trying to get production up tp 300 by next season.

Reach adjust cups allow for 10mm of change. Head angle adjust cups as an alternative are in the works and will be shipped with the production frames.

The immaculate carbon structure and highest finish are a testament to Pyga's commitment to quality. A flip chip at the shock changes the head angle by about 0.5 degrees.
Horst Link at the dropout. There's a lifetime guarantee for frame, rocker, bearings and bushings.

The rocker is available in anodized colors and there are 30 color options for decals to choose from.
Frame, shock and rear axle costs a whopping € 5,000.

We've covered the retro color homage before, but this Iron Horse/Pyga combo is just too delicious, not to show it again.



Tatze
Tatze, a small Austrian company - founded four years ago - has since built some sleek pedals. Driven by the will to show their love for detail and create durable pedals, they do testing in-house on their own machines, making sure they exceed standards by a multitude. Shown on the left is their Two Face pedal with clipless on one, and a flat pedal body with up to 14 pins on the other side.

The Link is their brand new model that will be available in March with a super thin 8.8mm body (9.9mm at the axle), weighing only 343g with steel and 298g with titanium axle.
Massive 0.6mm elevated Tatze pins thread in from the top and effectively dig into the shoes. The Link is almost completely manufactured in Austria.

Mc Air on the left and the Contact with glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic body on the right.
Still a prototype and not up to Tatze's standards yet, the Two Face Composite will also be available with a glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic body in the future.


Red Bull Spect Eyewear

Red Bull has become so much more than just your energy drink manufacturer and is serious about its commitment to the offroad and bike market. With some brand new models, they are expanding their bike lineup.

Two models, the Whip (top half) and Strive (bottom half) with large field of vision and optimized helmet compatibility are covering the moto and downhill goggle segments.
The Strive comes with laminated double glass and velcro-detachable face foam.


The Daft is a brand new addition to the lineup.

The Flow features a free floating lower frame, is already available in stores and also has the option of a photochromatic lens (level 1 to 2).
Nick and Jaden are also brand new additions and come with a variety of lens and color options.

Also available with a photochromatic lens (level 1 to 3)
You can even fit a clip-in optical adapter into the backside of the Nick and Jaden's frame

Also, more lifestyle-oriented models with a twist are available ...
... you can extend some extra temples out of the frame for a secure fit, when you get moving.



Magura

Magura is introducing a more entry-level-oriented brake system, the CT. Constructed with axial push mechanism, it is targeting the e-bike, light mountain bike and urban sector. Still using Magura's mineral oil, a large reservoir should keep air buildup and bleeding to a minimum. It can be combined with all existing MT brake calipers. CT5 comes with four-piston, CT4 with two-piston and CT4 FM with two-psiton flat mount calipers.

Also new for 2022 is the MDR-P rotor with centerlock mounting standard. At least for the moment, only 180mm and 203mm sizes are available.


Gates Carbon Drive

The way I see it, Gates wants to tell me that I'll never have to clean my bike again. I'm all in.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Eurobike 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
187632 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
91021 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70846 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
54452 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
51420 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
50678 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
43089 views
First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension
39978 views

44 Comments

  • 67 0
 Rotors - so hot right now
  • 4 1
 This comment, straight fire!
  • 4 0
 So pumped on all these wireless Rotors.
  • 1 0
 @JimLad So true!
  • 2 0
 Those Galfer Commencal prototypes - really, really, really, ridiculously good looking!
  • 1 0
 @whiteboarder: they’ll be releasing those minus the fins
  • 2 0
 Stop
  • 1 0
 I don’t know, the market seems to cooling
  • 21 0
 Coming soon: rim brakes - thicker and a larger surface area for improved heat dissipation! not to mention the larger diameter, 736.6mm rotors!
  • 11 0
 Haha all joking aside, I remember my high school physics teacher being completely unconvinced that my disc brakes could possibly be more powerful than rim brakes. I had a pretty good bike (for that era) that I raced downhill on, and no matter how much I explained the properties of how disc brakes worked, he just kept pointing out how much bigger the rim diameter was, like I just didn't get it.

I barely passed that class, and I'm sure this interaction didn't convince him that I was really paying attention at all. I'm not in my hometown much anymore, but you better believe that I'm just waiting to run into him again.
  • 2 0
 @Thisisscott:
The problem with many physicists is that we don't build stuff that has to work. Rim brakes would be much more powerful than disc brakes, if you could keep the rims as true as you can keep discs. But you can't, and the fact that the brakes have to tolerate the slop prevents them from working as well.
  • 14 0
 > Available as a cross-country model with 130mm of rear wheel travel or down-country version with 135mm

But how would a bike with 132.5mm of rear travel be called?
  • 3 1
 I don't know about 132.5mm, but I do know that 125mm or less is up-country...
  • 1 0
 crown-country?
  • 12 2
 @albeant: I like it!

125mm - Up Country
127.5mm - Crup Country
130mm - Cross Country
132.5mm - Crown Country
135mm - Down Country
  • 2 0
 Do-country
  • 17 0
 clown country
  • 4 0
 Whatta-country?
  • 1 1
 The new standard.
  • 1 0
 That’s got to be a typo. 135mm on a maybe 45mm stroke SIDluxe? I’m skeptical. But suppose the kinematics do make for a 3.0 leverage ratio xc/dc bike with 135mm rear travel, to then pair it with a fork that’s only available in 120mm? No way.
  • 11 1
 Seriously give a medal to the man/woman who named those sunglass Daft.
  • 1 1
 Since they're new, does that make them a "first daft"? Is there going to be another version soon?
  • 8 0
 that redbull gear is going to inflate alot of 13-17 year olds egos
  • 2 0
 I got excited to see Redbull making googles but then I thought of how I'll look like a 16 year old who slapped monster stickers on his "muffler deleted" Subaru Impreza.
  • 6 0
 That main pivot area on the Pyga looks great for destroying itself when crushing rocks thrown into the gap by the tyre.
  • 7 0
 Its going to be pretty cringe seeing RedBull branded gear on riders…
  • 3 0
 It legit won't be possible to wear these without sipping from a can and scralping every berm in slow motion.
  • 5 0
 I thought Red Bull gear was earned, not bought. Kinda lame that bike parks are going to be full of mid-life crisis dads rocking Red Bull gear.
  • 2 0
 @Almazing Dont worry, I would never buy myself Red Bull gear! Oh, you mean the other mid-life crisis dads?
  • 2 0
 It is a strange choice. Red Bull has created a really strong brand story about riders "earning" the right to wear their helmet paint, as if advertising a soda on your head equals superior skills. The riders they pay are undeniably awesome, but this does seem like a watering down of the brand position they've worked hard to build up over quite a few years.

I guess the profits they anticipate by schilling cheap goggles is worth it? Or maybe this is an entry into a whole range of branded apparel/gear?
  • 2 0
 Wait. Galfer strong floating rotors? Aaaaah what the hell does that mean for my current Galfer floating rotors!? Maybe call them "extra tough" naaah too late now I'm in my head about it..... Shit....
  • 4 0
 Remember when Roadies first got onto discs and all the haters where saying you would get cut to pieces in a crash?
  • 4 0
 We didn’t manage to eradicate all the roadies yet though. Have to resort to bolting on saw blades.
  • 2 0
 Our pedals are 8.8mm thick, except where they are 9.9mm thick... oh and don't measure that bulge in the middle that's 14mm thick...
  • 1 0
 A product description written by a politician.
  • 1 0
 "...they do testing in-house on their own machines, making sure they exceed standards by a multitude."

Is this the SRAM testing procedure as well? Was wondering where all those standards came from.
  • 1 0
 This Pyga plug made me wonder what happened to Morewood, which led me to their site which apparently has been hacked so I can't see what's going on... I'm guessing that's not a good sign Frown
  • 2 0
 When will rotors get so big and so thick that we just revert back to rim brakes? Innovation.
  • 1 0
 I like how gates say that you never have to clean your bike again!
I tried this with a sealed drive, but after a whole winter my suspension & brakes were toast?
  • 1 0
 I have a Gates belt drive on my daily commuter and haven't cleaned it since early april. My pants remain clean though. After breaking a couple of chains in a few years, I had enough and bought a bike with a belt drive and so fare it has delivered on every promise. I would love a dh bike with one!
  • 2 0
 Do customers get paid to wear the red bull eyewear given the amount of branding on it
  • 1 0
 'xpect not

@the6thElement: worse than Spesh, Transition? Not seeing it
  • 2 0
 I want 12" rotors and pink brake calipers.
  • 2 0
 brake rotor throwing stars

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014039
Mobile Version of Website