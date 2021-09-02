Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Galfer

Galfer offers some new strong floating rotors for better heat dissipation on DH, enduro or e-bike bikes. You can get them with pins in color options with 180 or 203mm size beginning January or February 2022.

Experimental prototypes are always fun to look at. Some of these are used by Commencal's World Cup team. Galfer is happy with the results, but it will take a while until something similar will be available to the public.

Pyga

Brand new and handmade in South Africa, the MoBu (means 'of the earth' in Afrikaans) is Pyga's new short-travel weapon. Available as a cross-country model with 130mm of rear wheel travel or down-country version with 135mm, the MoBu is being produced by a South African carbon production company that also forms all of the carbon parts for the Ariel race car or Moto GP carbon wheels. Only 130 frames will be made in the first year but they are trying to get production up tp 300 by next season.

Reach adjust cups allow for 10mm of change. Head angle adjust cups as an alternative are in the works and will be shipped with the production frames.

The immaculate carbon structure and highest finish are a testament to Pyga's commitment to quality. A flip chip at the shock changes the head angle by about 0.5 degrees. Horst Link at the dropout. There's a lifetime guarantee for frame, rocker, bearings and bushings.

The rocker is available in anodized colors and there are 30 color options for decals to choose from. Frame, shock and rear axle costs a whopping € 5,000.

We've covered the retro color homage before, but this Iron Horse/Pyga combo is just too delicious, not to show it again.

Tatze

Tatze, a small Austrian company - founded four years ago - has since built some sleek pedals. Driven by the will to show their love for detail and create durable pedals, they do testing in-house on their own machines, making sure they exceed standards by a multitude. Shown on the left is their Two Face pedal with clipless on one, and a flat pedal body with up to 14 pins on the other side.

The Link is their brand new model that will be available in March with a super thin 8.8mm body (9.9mm at the axle), weighing only 343g with steel and 298g with titanium axle. Massive 0.6mm elevated Tatze pins thread in from the top and effectively dig into the shoes. The Link is almost completely manufactured in Austria.

Mc Air on the left and the Contact with glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic body on the right. Still a prototype and not up to Tatze's standards yet, the Two Face Composite will also be available with a glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic body in the future.

Red Bull Spect Eyewear

Red Bull has become so much more than just your energy drink manufacturer and is serious about its commitment to the offroad and bike market. With some brand new models, they are expanding their bike lineup.

Two models, the Whip (top half) and Strive (bottom half) with large field of vision and optimized helmet compatibility are covering the moto and downhill goggle segments. The Strive comes with laminated double glass and velcro-detachable face foam.

The Daft is a brand new addition to the lineup.

The Flow features a free floating lower frame, is already available in stores and also has the option of a photochromatic lens (level 1 to 2). Nick and Jaden are also brand new additions and come with a variety of lens and color options.

Also available with a photochromatic lens (level 1 to 3) You can even fit a clip-in optical adapter into the backside of the Nick and Jaden's frame

Also, more lifestyle-oriented models with a twist are available ... ... you can extend some extra temples out of the frame for a secure fit, when you get moving.

Magura

Magura is introducing a more entry-level-oriented brake system, the CT. Constructed with axial push mechanism, it is targeting the e-bike, light mountain bike and urban sector. Still using Magura's mineral oil, a large reservoir should keep air buildup and bleeding to a minimum. It can be combined with all existing MT brake calipers. CT5 comes with four-piston, CT4 with two-piston and CT4 FM with two-psiton flat mount calipers.

Also new for 2022 is the MDR-P rotor with centerlock mounting standard. At least for the moment, only 180mm and 203mm sizes are available.

Gates Carbon Drive

