Eurobike 2022: Even More Interesting Products from European Manufacturers

Sturdy Cycles
His Custom Bike Highness - Dangerholm - took no less than three of his new bikes to Eurobike 2022. One of them was equipped with the very rare and stunning 3D printed Titanium cranks from Sturdy Cycles, along with a matching chainring and pulley wheels.Squire Bike Locks
The UK-made Squire Behemoth Padlock & Chain Set comes in at 20 kg (44 lbs) and is rated "Sold Secure Diamond Motorcycle". It features the Stronghold SS100CS, which is most likely the world's strongest production padlock (4.3 kg / 9.5 lbs). You'll need two different keys to open the padlock which is aimed at motorcyclists, but maybe it might just be the lock you want to take on your next bikepacking trip?
Youtube phenomenon LockPickingLawyer had a closer look
at the padlock and even resorted to some unconventional tactics
to break it (warning: video features firearms).
Squire also makes locks which can be opened with a smartphone. They feature military-grade encryption and are Sold Secure Diamond Bicycle approved. ND Tuned
The suspension gurus from Portugal had a 3D printed fork mock-up at their booth. They are planning to build a super light 120 mm fork that should weigh in at around 960 - 990 g. A full carbon steerer/crown unit as well as one-piece carbon lowers and bridge will help to keep the weight low, as will the empty left leg of the fork. That's right, the air spring and the damping will all go into the right leg of the fork.
It will be possible to remove the 32 mm aluminium stanchions from the crown if needed. The size of the negative and positive air chambers will be adjustable. They are planning to use sliding bushings, which should improve the suspension performance under braking.ZF / Brake Force One
Brakeforce One gained quite a lot of fame some years ago for making disc brakes that used water instead of oil. Today, Brakeforce One is a company of ZF and they are working on interesting concept vehicles.
The LKF BarCycle has an integrated drink cooler, can go 45 km/h (28 mph), has a 4 kW hub motor and an engine brake with recuperation.Revolute
For all those of you who want an encapsulated drivetrain but are worried about shifting under load, the Revolute hub might be an option. I tested it at the show and it really does shift under load. The shifting action is not the smoothest, but it works well.Cybro Industries No. 06 carbon gearbox hardtail
We've covered the Cybro No. 06 hardtail before, but it's just too good not to show it again. With a 180 mm fork, 27.5" wheels, a Pinion gearbox with Cinq trigger shifter, 203 mm rotors and a uber-reinforced frame, it looks like it's ready to take on any Rampage jump. The frames are made-to-measure and the wait time is around 4 months. Nicolai Bicycles Nucleon 16 with Lal Bikes Supre Drive
Apart from Cercle the World, this bike was probably the most photographed at Eurobike 2022. If you haven't read our in-depth article on it, here's a link
.Airolube
Airolube products will not only add some colour to your bike cave, they are also plant-based and biodegradable. Many of their products are based on locally grown rapeseed oil.
They have a vast product range that contains everything from chain lube and chain wax to grease and degreasers.Spurcycle
The team at Spurcycle is working on a tiny rear mirror, however the final design has not been finalised yet.Veer Cycle
Veer Cycle from the US had their Split Belt at the show, which is a spliced belt drive that can be retrofitted onto most frames and riveted back together.
The advantage of this system is that your frame doesn't need to have a split chain stay or seat stay in order to install the belt. In total there are 35 rivets that hold the belt together. Veer Cycle offers a consumer-grade and a professional riveting tool.
Apart from the cogs and the Split Belt, they also had a new tensioner at the show, which is attached to the frame with two bolts that are similar to flat mount brake mounts. Veer is also working on a shifting system for belt drives.Pirope
Pirope is best known for making lightweight textile spokes, but they also showed us their new 42 t hub which will save some weight over the current version.Mokumono
Mokumono is a Belgian company that makes some interesting e-bikes. The Delta S comes in at 16 kg and the frame is made in the Netherlands, using an automated frame production process.Trickstuff
The C42 caliper will use the more common brake pads which are also used in Sram Guide brakes, rather than the Hope-style brake pads which were used in the C41 caliper. They also improved the bleeding procedure.
Once the flat-mount C22 calipers will become available, they will be an interesting upgrade for many bikes.44Elf
Tim from 44Elf likes to turn bike products into furniture and other useful bits, such as this peppermill. A perfect gift for all your friends that already own 20 bottle openers.Bike Groovy
The company that started the Bike Groovy brand specialises in cutting fluids, oil skimmers and similar products. The Bike Groovy is aimed at bike shops, hotels and mountain resorts, so customers can wash their bikes with little impact on the environment. As they use hot water (60°C) which removes dirt more easily than cold water, their system uses only 1.5 to 2 liters of water per minute and a minimal amount of their own bike cleaner. Of course, the Bike Groovy also features an oil skimmer, so grease and oil are seperated from the water.
