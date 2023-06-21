Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products from small manufacturers for you. Intend
It's always interesting to see what the team at Intend is working on. This year, they had a prototype of their Edge enduro fork with carbon uppers at the show, plus their new Trinity brake and the "Refrigerator" cooling fins for their Hover shocks.
Cornelius currently rides a pre-production CDuro frame (made in the Czech Republic)
.
The Refrigerators are available as "Enduro" set (1 pair, as shown on the CDuro bike) and "Downhill" set (2 pairs). 1 Pair costs 45 Euro and covers two thirds of one of the hard anodized tubes of the Intend Hover. According to Intend, their Enduro set makes the shock roughly 10% cooler, the Downhill set makes it 20% cooler.
The founder of CDuro bikes, Ondrej Uher, was at the Intend booth and had some samples of refined frame parts with him. Pinion
Pinion won an Eurobike Gold Award in the "Components" category for their Motor Gearbox Unit (MGU), which is ceratinly one of the most interesting products at this year's show.
A very intriguing and highly tuneable bike that has no motor but an electronic trigger shifter plus a gear box (!) is the new Gamux
Sego. Gamux is a Swiss bike brand that is constantly in the news due to its own racing team which tests their unique gearbox-equipped frames in the Downhill World Cup.
The Pinion "Smart.Shift" trigger needs a small battery, but has proven itself in the World Cup.
The new Pinion MGU combines Pinion's proven gearbox technology with a made-in-Germany motor. The most important facts:
- Shifting: Pinion Smart.Shift, electric shifting (trigger-style)
- MGU nominal voltage: 48V
- Max. supported speed: 25 km/h or 45 km/h
- Max. mechanical output: 600 W (Speed: 800 W)
- Comparable Torque: 85 Nm
- Max. Torque: 160 Nm
- Max. Support: 400%
- Service interval: 10,000 km
- Frame connection: Pinion MGU Standard
- The Motor Gearbox Unit is made in Germany
To read more about the MGU, head over to our in-depth article
. DT Swiss
DT Swiss always has some interesting news at Eurobike. This year it was not only the amazing Alutech Armageddon E-Bike, but also new wheels, the new Revolite spoke and new suspension (stay tuned for a more in-depth article on this). They also have a professional wheelbuilder at their booth and a display of the manufacturing steps of their new spoke. It's certainly fascinating to see how quickly a pro wheelbuilder can build a perfectly true wheel and the fact that the life of a spoke starts as a wire never ceases to amaze.
The new heavy duty FR 1500 wheels
are based on DT's proven FR541 rims, 240 hubs and Comp spokes. They are currently being used in the Downhill World Cup. Interestingly DT Swiss opted for 28 spokes in the front wheel and 32 in the rear, which they say gives them the best results. The internal rim width is 30 mm and the wheels come in 27.5" and 29".
If you come to Frankfurt, make sure to have a look at the different steps of the manufacturing process of the new Revolite spokes. Lupine
The experts from German bike light manufacturer Lupine had some exciting products at their booth. Even though the SL Mini Max AF has up to 2400 Lumens, a beam distance of 260 m and 260 Lux it was nevertheless approved under German traffic regulations and can be used on German roads ("StVZO"). It uses a 5.0 Ah SmartCore battery that allows you to run the light for 1h 20 min up to 17h 30min (depending on settings).Hutchinson
The new Hutchinson Wyrm tire fills a gap between the more XC-oriented Kraken and the AM/Enduro Toro and Griffus options. The universal tread pattern means the tire will work fine in the front and rear. Depending on your preferences, Hutchinson says you could run the Wyrm in the rear and a Toro or Griffus in the front, or run the Wyrm in the front and a Kraken in the rear.
The weight for a 29x2.4" tire is around 950g and it comes with Hardskin Reinforcement, Race Ripost XC compound and a 66 TPI casing.
