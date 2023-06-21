Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1

Intend

A pre-production CDuro bike with all the latest Intend parts.

A prototype Intend Edge fork with carbon uppers. Cornelius says the weight of this enduro fork (including axle) is roughly 2000 g. The Refrigerator cooling fins give the Hover shock an even more unique look.

Amazing pattern on the upper tube of the CDuro bike. Intend Rocksteady crank and SB One pedals.

The new Intend Trinity master cylinder and brake lever. Intend Trinity brake caliper plus "Massive" rotors.

The Refrigerators can be retrofitted to your Hover shock. They are available as "Enduro" set (1 pair) and "Downhill" set (2 pairs).

The founder of CDuro bikes, Ondrej Uher, was at the Intend booth and had some samples of refined frame parts with him.

Pinion

Before we have a look at the new Pinion Motor Gearbox Unit, let's take a moment to admire this Gamux Sego.

The Pinion "Smart.Shift" trigger needs a small battery, but has proven itself in the World Cup.

The MGU is based on the proven Pinion gearbox (left side). "Less junk in the trunk" as the Pinion team says - the MGU certainly lets manufacturers design clean bikes.

One of the new Rotwild bikes with the Pinion MGU.

The new Tout Terrain Pamir travel bike. A full-on 45 km/h Flyer bike.

DT Swiss

A very unique Alutech Armageddon E-Bike (57° head angle) with all the latest DT Swiss suspension and wheels as well as Trickstuff brakes.

The new FR 1500 wheels.

If you come to Frankfurt, make sure to have a look at the different steps of the manufacturing process of the new Revolite spokes.

Vali Höll was running FR 1500 wheels when she won the DH World Cup in Leogang a few days ago.

Lupine

The Lupine SL Mini Max AF bike light.

The Lupine SL Mono comes with an integrated, rechargeable battery, 700 Lumens and a quick release. Perfect for your daily commute. Lupine also offers lights that connect to your Garmin via Bluetooth, so you can adjust your light with your Garmin.

The Alpha bike light takes things to the next level with 8600 Lumens / 600 Lux, a beam distance of 500 m and a weight of 225 g (lamp) / 430 g (battery). A very powerful light in case your ever get lost on the dark side of the moon, or in case your want to illuminate a soccer field at night.

Hutchinson

The new Hutchinson Wyrm tire.

The Wyrm More gravity focused options include the Toro and Griffus 2.4 / 2.5.