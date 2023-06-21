Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1

Jun 21, 2023
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products from small manufacturers for you.



Intend

A pre-production CDuro bike with all the latest Intend parts.

It's always interesting to see what the team at Intend is working on. This year, they had a prototype of their Edge enduro fork with carbon uppers at the show, plus their new Trinity brake and the "Refrigerator" cooling fins for their Hover shocks.

Cornelius currently rides a pre-production CDuro frame (made in the Czech Republic) which we've covered in this article.

A prototype Intend Edge fork with carbon uppers. Cornelius says the weight of this enduro fork (including axle) is roughly 2000 g.
The Refrigerator cooling fins give the Hover shock an even more unique look.

Amazing pattern on the upper tube of the CDuro bike.
Intend Rocksteady crank and SB One pedals.

The new Intend Trinity master cylinder and brake lever.
Intend Trinity brake caliper plus "Massive" rotors.

The Refrigerators can be retrofitted to your Hover shock.
They are available as "Enduro" set (1 pair) and "Downhill" set (2 pairs).

The Refrigerators are available as "Enduro" set (1 pair, as shown on the CDuro bike) and "Downhill" set (2 pairs). 1 Pair costs 45 Euro and covers two thirds of one of the hard anodized tubes of the Intend Hover. According to Intend, their Enduro set makes the shock roughly 10% cooler, the Downhill set makes it 20% cooler.

The founder of CDuro bikes, Ondrej Uher, was at the Intend booth and had some samples of refined frame parts with him.


- Website Intend: https://www.intend-bc.com/
- Instagram Intend: @intend_bc
- Website CDuro: https://cdurobikes.com/
- Instagram CDuro: @cdurobikes


Pinion

Before we have a look at the new Pinion Motor Gearbox Unit, let's take a moment to admire this Gamux Sego.

Pinion won an Eurobike Gold Award in the "Components" category for their Motor Gearbox Unit (MGU), which is ceratinly one of the most interesting products at this year's show.

A very intriguing and highly tuneable bike that has no motor but an electronic trigger shifter plus a gear box (!) is the new Gamux Sego. Gamux is a Swiss bike brand that is constantly in the news due to its own racing team which tests their unique gearbox-equipped frames in the Downhill World Cup.


The Pinion "Smart.Shift" trigger needs a small battery, but has proven itself in the World Cup.


The new Pinion MGU combines Pinion's proven gearbox technology with a made-in-Germany motor. The most important facts:

- Shifting: Pinion Smart.Shift, electric shifting (trigger-style)
- MGU nominal voltage: 48V
- Max. supported speed: 25 km/h or 45 km/h
- Max. mechanical output: 600 W (Speed: 800 W)
- Comparable Torque: 85 Nm
- Max. Torque: 160 Nm
- Max. Support: 400%
- Service interval: 10,000 km
- Frame connection: Pinion MGU Standard
- The Motor Gearbox Unit is made in Germany

To read more about the MGU, head over to our in-depth article.


The MGU is based on the proven Pinion gearbox (left side).
"Less junk in the trunk" as the Pinion team says - the MGU certainly lets manufacturers design clean bikes.

One of the new Rotwild bikes with the Pinion MGU.

The new Tout Terrain Pamir travel bike.
A full-on 45 km/h Flyer bike.


- Website: https://pinion.eu/
- Instagram: @pinion.eu


DT Swiss

A very unique Alutech Armageddon E-Bike (57° head angle) with all the latest DT Swiss suspension and wheels as well as Trickstuff brakes.

DT Swiss always has some interesting news at Eurobike. This year it was not only the amazing Alutech Armageddon E-Bike, but also new wheels, the new Revolite spoke and new suspension (stay tuned for a more in-depth article on this). They also have a professional wheelbuilder at their booth and a display of the manufacturing steps of their new spoke. It's certainly fascinating to see how quickly a pro wheelbuilder can build a perfectly true wheel and the fact that the life of a spoke starts as a wire never ceases to amaze.

The new heavy duty FR 1500 wheels are based on DT's proven FR541 rims, 240 hubs and Comp spokes. They are currently being used in the Downhill World Cup. Interestingly DT Swiss opted for 28 spokes in the front wheel and 32 in the rear, which they say gives them the best results. The internal rim width is 30 mm and the wheels come in 27.5" and 29".


The new FR 1500 wheels.

If you come to Frankfurt, make sure to have a look at the different steps of the manufacturing process of the new Revolite spokes.


Vali Höll was running FR 1500 wheels when she won the DH World Cup in Leogang a few days ago.



- Website DT Swiss: https://www.dtswiss.com/en
- Instagram DT Swiss: @dtswiss
- Website Alutech: https://alutech-cycles.com/
- Instagram Alutech: @alutechcycles


Lupine

The Lupine SL Mini Max AF bike light.

The experts from German bike light manufacturer Lupine had some exciting products at their booth. Even though the SL Mini Max AF has up to 2400 Lumens, a beam distance of 260 m and 260 Lux it was nevertheless approved under German traffic regulations and can be used on German roads ("StVZO"). It uses a 5.0 Ah SmartCore battery that allows you to run the light for 1h 20 min up to 17h 30min (depending on settings).

The Lupine SL Mono comes with an integrated, rechargeable battery, 700 Lumens and a quick release. Perfect for your daily commute.
Lupine also offers lights that connect to your Garmin via Bluetooth, so you can adjust your light with your Garmin.

The Alpha bike light takes things to the next level with 8600 Lumens / 600 Lux, a beam distance of 500 m and a weight of 225 g (lamp) / 430 g (battery). A very powerful light in case your ever get lost on the dark side of the moon, or in case your want to illuminate a soccer field at night.

- Website: https://www.lupine.de/
- Instagram: @lupinelights




Hutchinson

The new Hutchinson Wyrm tire.

The new Hutchinson Wyrm tire fills a gap between the more XC-oriented Kraken and the AM/Enduro Toro and Griffus options. The universal tread pattern means the tire will work fine in the front and rear. Depending on your preferences, Hutchinson says you could run the Wyrm in the rear and a Toro or Griffus in the front, or run the Wyrm in the front and a Kraken in the rear.

The weight for a 29x2.4" tire is around 950g and it comes with Hardskin Reinforcement, Race Ripost XC compound and a 66 TPI casing.

The Wyrm
More gravity focused options include the Toro and Griffus 2.4 / 2.5.

- Website: https://cycling.hutchinson.com/
- Instagram: @hutchinsoncycling


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Shame on Alutech thinking they can try to usurp the Armageddon name. Real ones know the OG. Also that head tube / top tube junction looks like it went through a trash compactor.
  • 1 0
 [delete - read product wrong]





