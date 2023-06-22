Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2

Jun 22, 2023
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products from small manufacturers for you.

Stoll Bikes M2.2 XC

This Stoll M2.2 XC looks like a stealthy jet, in a very positive way.

When former marathon racer Thomas Stoll founded Stoll Bikes together with his father and his colleague Jan Bhalla, they decided to have their frames made in Germany by Bike Ahead Composites.

Their full suspension frame sets are as light as 1950 g, depending on the carbon layup. Yes that's right, Stoll offers different layup options so they can build bikes that are perfectly tailored for a rider's weight and riding style.

This M2.2 XC comes with a 120 mm SID SL fork, new Sram XX SL Transmission, Yep XC Podio dropper post, Trickstuff Piccola HD brakes, Bike Ahead "The Unit" stem / handlebar combo as well as Bike Ahead BiTurbo wheels. The result is a capable bike that comes in at 9.9 kg.


"The Unit" by Bike Ahead Composites.
Trickstuff C42 calipers.

A very nicely machined link.
One advantage of the carbon six spoke wheels is their direct power transfer.

- Frame made in Germany
- Website: https://www.stoll-bikes.ch/english/
- Instagram: @stollbikes



Hope

The new Hope dropper post lever matches their brakes perfectly.



The lever rotates on ball bearing for super smooth and precise action with minimal unwanted movement, and features adjustable leverage with a 20% range of adjustment.
Hope colours never cease to amaze.

The new F22 pedal comes with three cartridge bearings.

Tech4 master cylinders.
The new(ish) calipers have new pistons that are less sticky.

The new Hope Pro 5 hubs sport 108 points of engagement, new pawls and new springs. They also have noticeably less drag than Pro 4 hubs.


- Made in UK
- Website: https://www.hopetech.com/
- Instagram: @hopetech




Unior

The new Unior Speed Pedal Wrench

Unior had quite a few new tools at their stand, including the nice Speed Pedal Wrench. The idea behind this design is to remove pedals more quickly than with a standard Allen key of which you'll have to use both ends. The Speed Pedal Wrench gives you enough leverage to loosen the pedals and it goes into screwdriver mode within a fraction of a second. Other new tools include a chain checker that also works with flat top chains, new bottom bracket sockets and flush cutters for zip-ties.

The tool experts from Slovenia also announced that all their tools will now come with red handles instead of blue ones all over the world.

This Unior wheel truing stand has a nice wooden base that matches their work bench tops perfectly.

The Suspension Service Sink (left) will surely find its way into many bike shops.


- Made in Slovenia
- Website: https://uniortools.com/
- Instagram: @uniorbiketools




Classified

The Classified two-speed MTB hub was released earlier this year.

We covered Classified's interesting two-speed rear hub during Eurobike 2022 and also when their mtb-specific option was announced.

The hub offers a 0.7 gear reduction, shifts under load and within 150 milliseconds. Classified has some test bikes at their stand where you can test the hubs yourself - if you are in Frankfurt this week, this is definitely something worth doing.


Having the 0.7 gear reduction will mean that you have to run rather big chainrings, which are said to be more efficient than small ones.
The Classified remote is placed right next to the grip.

Classified is growing fast and it will be interesting to see what they are planning for the future.

- Made in Belgium
- Website: https://www.classified-cycling.cc/
- Instagram: @classified.cc




Ergon

The new Ergon GDH Team grips have a new pattern and a soft rubber compound.

The new GDH Team grips are said to offer maximum control and reduced fatigue in extreme conditions. Ergon used their knowledge from the GE, GD and GFR series plus input from their riders such as Vali Höll, Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw to make this grip. One pair weighs 115 g.

The GXR Lava gets its interesting look from a process in which two colours are mixed. It also comes in Black/White and Pink/Purple. A pair weighs 80 g (S) / 95 g (L), end plugs add another 10 g. Ergon uses a proprietary manufacturing process with Ergon AirCell-Rubber to make these grips.

Ergon is also working on new products that can be made from recycled materials, such as the GXR Circular. The GXR Circular also weighs 80 g and is made from AirCell-Rubber which was collected from GXR production during color changes or test runs.



GXR Lava grips.
GXR Circular grips.

Circularity might become the next megatrend in the bike business and Ergon is getting ready to be a part of this. Their SR Allroad Core Circular saddle was designed and made in such a way that it can be infinitely recycled.


- The GDH Team, GXR Lava, GXR Circular grips as well as the SR Allroad Core Circular are made in Germany.
- Website: https://www.ergonbike.com/en/
- Instagram: @ergonbike


10 Comments

  • 6 0
 That Union pedal tool may seem a little over the top, but having worked in bike rentals, that would be a nice one to have in the drawer!
  • 2 1
 I use a long allen on a ratchet, even faster.
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: I use a regular allen on a long flex-head ratchet, even faster. (Fixed.)

But really…20v 1/2” impact FTW.
  • 1 0
 I still think that the Hammerschmidt is a better solution.

it doesn't add unsprung weight (not applicable for hard tail road/gravel bikes, I get it), it doesn't require electronics, and its an overdrive not an underdrive- no efficiency loss in the lower gears, only in the higher. IDK, maybe on a road bike you care more about efficiency on the flats rather than the climbs?
  • 2 0
 I know a mag wheel can never be as strong-light as an equivalent spoked wheel nor have the desired compliance but they look so hot !
  • 1 0
 The whole bike looks wicked.
  • 3 1
 I think PB should start marking each article with $ - like this article is clearly a $$$$
  • 1 0
 Where the digital drive bikes at?
  • 1 0
 Unior surrenders, Park Tool has won the war over the colour blue.
  • 1 0
 Hey! they Stoll my BLT!





