Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2

Stoll Bikes M2.2 XC
When former marathon racer Thomas Stoll founded Stoll Bikes together with his father and his colleague Jan Bhalla, they decided to have their frames made in Germany by Bike Ahead Composites.
Their full suspension frame sets are as light as 1950 g, depending on the carbon layup. Yes that's right, Stoll offers different layup options so they can build bikes that are perfectly tailored for a rider's weight and riding style.
This M2.2 XC comes with a 120 mm SID SL fork, new Sram XX SL Transmission, Yep XC Podio dropper post, Trickstuff Piccola HD brakes, Bike Ahead "The Unit" stem / handlebar combo as well as Bike Ahead BiTurbo wheels. The result is a capable bike that comes in at 9.9 kg.HopeUnior
Unior had quite a few new tools at their stand, including the nice Speed Pedal Wrench. The idea behind this design is to remove pedals more quickly than with a standard Allen key of which you'll have to use both ends. The Speed Pedal Wrench gives you enough leverage to loosen the pedals and it goes into screwdriver mode within a fraction of a second. Other new tools include a chain checker that also works with flat top chains, new bottom bracket sockets and flush cutters for zip-ties.
The tool experts from Slovenia also announced that all their tools will now come with red handles instead of blue ones all over the world.Classified
We covered Classified's interesting two-speed rear hub during Eurobike 2022
and also when their mtb-specific option was announced
.
The hub offers a 0.7 gear reduction, shifts under load and within 150 milliseconds. Classified has some test bikes at their stand where you can test the hubs yourself - if you are in Frankfurt this week, this is definitely something worth doing.Ergon
The new GDH Team grips are said to offer maximum control and reduced fatigue in extreme conditions. Ergon used their knowledge from the GE, GD and GFR series plus input from their riders such as Vali Höll, Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw to make this grip. One pair weighs 115 g.
The GXR Lava gets its interesting look from a process in which two colours are mixed. It also comes in Black/White and Pink/Purple. A pair weighs 80 g (S) / 95 g (L), end plugs add another 10 g. Ergon uses a proprietary manufacturing process with Ergon AirCell-Rubber to make these grips.
Ergon is also working on new products that can be made from recycled materials, such as the GXR Circular. The GXR Circular also weighs 80 g and is made from AirCell-Rubber which was collected from GXR production during color changes or test runs.
Circularity might become the next megatrend in the bike business and Ergon is getting ready to be a part of this. Their SR Allroad Core Circular saddle was designed and made in such a way that it can be infinitely recycled.
