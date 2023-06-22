Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2

Stoll Bikes M2.2 XC

This Stoll M2.2 XC looks like a stealthy jet, in a very positive way.

"The Unit" by Bike Ahead Composites. Trickstuff C42 calipers.

A very nicely machined link. One advantage of the carbon six spoke wheels is their direct power transfer.

Hope

The new Hope dropper post lever matches their brakes perfectly.

The lever rotates on ball bearing for super smooth and precise action with minimal unwanted movement, and features adjustable leverage with a 20% range of adjustment. Hope colours never cease to amaze.

The new F22 pedal comes with three cartridge bearings.

Tech4 master cylinders. The new(ish) calipers have new pistons that are less sticky.

The new Hope Pro 5 hubs sport 108 points of engagement, new pawls and new springs. They also have noticeably less drag than Pro 4 hubs.

Unior

The new Unior Speed Pedal Wrench

This Unior wheel truing stand has a nice wooden base that matches their work bench tops perfectly.

The Suspension Service Sink (left) will surely find its way into many bike shops.

Classified

The Classified two-speed MTB hub was released earlier this year.

Having the 0.7 gear reduction will mean that you have to run rather big chainrings, which are said to be more efficient than small ones. The Classified remote is placed right next to the grip.

Classified is growing fast and it will be interesting to see what they are planning for the future.

Ergon

The new Ergon GDH Team grips have a new pattern and a soft rubber compound.

GXR Lava grips. GXR Circular grips.



- Website:

- Instagram:

- The GDH Team, GXR Lava, GXR Circular grips as well as the SR Allroad Core Circular are made in Germany.- Website: https://www.ergonbike.com/en/ - Instagram: @ergonbike