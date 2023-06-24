Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3

Nicolai

The new Nicolai Saturn Swift 14

There's an optional range extender for the Saturn Swift series too.

This 16.5 kg version of the Saturn Swift 11 comes with a regular seatpost to save some weight. The Nicolai Nucleon with Supre Drive is probably one of the most photographed bikes of Eurobike 2022 and 2023.

Specifically built for drops, gaps, and step-ups: The G18 Hammer was not designed to be a DH bike, but rather one to send big jumps. It's a "mini-mullet" with a 27.5" front wheel and 26" rear wheel.

Posedla / Oechsler AG

The tailor-made Posedla "Joyseat" saddle.

The Joyseat has nice carbon rails and a carbon shell. This is what the custom made grips could look like.

3D printed insoles from Oechsler. These are knee pads for floor tilers, but maybe we'll see MTB-specific pads in the future.



- Saddle rails and shell made in the Czech Republic, 3D printed cover made in Germany- Website Posedla: https://posedla.com/ - Instagram Posedla: @posedla.cc - Website Oechsler: https://www.oechsler.com/en/

Non-Plus Components

The hard anodized ratchet system. Some of the mtb-specific Non-Plus hubs.

React

React goggles with ShadeTronic technology.

The current line-up. This is what the next React shades could look like.

SQlab

The new SQlab 611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon saddle

Swiss carbon rails. SQlab active technology.



- The new 611 saddle is made in Germany- Website: https://www.sq-lab.com/en/ - Instagram: @sqlab

Vertical

The Vertical Helium dropper ost.

Up until this point, Nicolai only had really burly e-bikes in their lineup. They now introduce their lighter and sleeker new line of Saturn Swift bikes which uses a Bosch SX Motor that provides up to 55 Nm and 600 W. The 400 Wh battery is removable.The Saturn Swift 14 (pictured above) has 130 mm rear travel and is designed around 140 - 150 mm forks. A size L will have a reach of 500 mm, a 64.8° head angle and 76.5° seat angle.If you're looking for a short travel e-bike, the Saturn Swift 11 might be the right choice. It has 106 mm rear travel, 120 mm in the front and weighs 16.5 kg (red bike as pictured below). The geometry is more XC-oriented with a 67.6° headangle and a 74.5° seat angle.The two bikes are based on the Saturn 11 and Saturn 14 in terms of geometry and suspension design. As always, the frames can be custom painted or anodized.If you own a 3D printed saddle, chances are high that German 3D printing expert Oechsler AG was involved in the manufacturing process. To showcase their abilities, they brought the Joyseat saddle from Czech company Posedla to Eurobike.The Joyseat is a fully custom-made saddle that Posedla will design around a questionnaire that you have to go through on their website plus they send you a set of foam so you can create an imprint of your butt at home. You then take photos of that imprint according to Posedla's instructions and send them over to them. They will then check all the data and the photos, and after a few weeks your custom made saddle will arrive at your home.While the 3D printing takes place at Oechsler, Posedla makes their own carbon rails and shells at their HQ. They also had some prototype 3D printed grips on display, which will also be customized.The saddle might look like it could get clogged after a ride in the mud, but it has internal channels that allow water to drain to the lowest layer of holes, so you can easily rinse it with water and let it dry.According to the Oechsler team, one advantage of 3D printing is that you can vary the density of products while a foam or gel would always have the same density. This allows them to make finely tuned shoe insoles and other products and maybe we'll even see 3D-printed knee pads in the future.Non-Plus make some really fine and light hubs in Germany. Their 148 x 12 mm Boost CL rear hub is as light as 159 g and front hubs start at around 79 g.To save some weight, they use an aluminum ratchet system that is hard anodized and they say that their intricate tooth shape results in minimal wear, also compared to competitors that use steel.If you want to build a super light e-bike with a motor that has a constantly rotating chainring, they've now got the right hub for this too. It's not a completely fixed hub, but has an overload safety device that will allow the cassette to rotate in case there's a problem with the chain or chainring.React is a sister company of Optrel, the Swiss welding helmet manufacturer, and they use the Optrel ShadeTronic technology for their sunglasses and goggles. Originally designed with welders in mind, it uses several light sensors that adjust the shade level.The ShadeTronic technology allows them to go through the whole spectrum from clear to dark within 0.1 seconds. The glasses don't need a battery and on the goggles you'll get an adjuster that sits above the sensors so you can deactivate the automatic ShadeTronic if needed.React eyewear is currently available in Switzerland, but the team hopes to build a dealer network in Europe and North America soon."611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon" is an impressive name, and the saddle really does come with more than a feature or two:- In SQlab language, 611 means that the saddle is made for "MTB Tech & Trail".- Infinergy is the name of the BASF material that is also used to make soles for running shoes, so it does come with some good damping characteristics.- Ergowave: The wave-like shape and the raised tail of the saddle are designed to ensure perfect support and optimum pressure distribution.- The SQlab active technology enables the movement of the pelvis during pedalling and is said to provide relief for the intervertebral discs.- 2.1? Yes, it's the new version of the 611 saddle.- Carbon - no suprises here, this saddle has some fine Swiss made carbon rails.Apart from the rails, the saddle is completely made in Germany. It comes in 5 widths (13, 14, 15, 16, 17 cm).Vertical is a new company from Spain that makes superlight dropper posts for XC racing. The lightest version (30.9 mm diameter, 320 mm length, 60 mm drop) weighs just 313 g. The "heaviest" option (31.6 mm, 410 mm, 90 mm drop) weighs 357 g.Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Tom Pidcock currently use these dropper posts, which should give the team plenty of insights - let's hope they will make some versions with more drop too.