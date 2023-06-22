ND Tuned's New Coil Shock - Eurobike 2023

ND Tuned Hybrid Shock

The sticker says "Prototype", but this shock looked very refined and any changes will likely be minor.

The Hybrid Shock will come in metric and trunnion versions.

There will be no external compression adjuster, but you will be able to adjust the rebound externally and without tools.

For increased longevity the shock comes with a double dust seal and double oil retainer rings.

Portugese suspension art.

ND Tuned had this Pole Voima at their stand - it certainly gives you an idea of the kind of riding style the shock is built for.

The team didn't have a full spec sheet at the show, but a TV showing the internals of the shock.

Last year we featured a 3D printed fork mock-up that ND Tuned was working on. It turned out that the fork is not quite where they want to have it yet, but instead they had a very promising shock at their Eurobike stand.The "Hybrid Shock" will come with a reinforced 14 mm shaft and plenty of mid-stroke support for efficient pedalling. It's aimed at enduro and gravity riders as well as e-bikes and hence doesn't have a lockout.One of the most interesting features is the low weight: The 250 mm version weighs just 290 g (without spring, including oil). Add a spring and you're at 600 - 700 g, which makes it lighter than some air shocks out there and puts it in its own league among coil shocks.Interestingly, the shock will not have an external compression adjuster. It will be custom built at the ND Tuned factory for your weight, riding style and bike and the team at ND Tuned is pretty confident that they will find the right setup for you. In case you want some re-adjustments, you can send the shock to ND Tuned or one of their service partners all over the world.