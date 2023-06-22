ND Tuned's New Coil Shock - Eurobike 2023

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products from small manufacturers for you. ND Tuned Hybrid Shock
Last year we featured a 3D printed fork mock-up that ND Tuned was working on. It turned out that the fork is not quite where they want to have it yet, but instead they had a very promising shock at their Eurobike stand.
The "Hybrid Shock" will come with a reinforced 14 mm shaft and plenty of mid-stroke support for efficient pedalling. It's aimed at enduro and gravity riders as well as e-bikes and hence doesn't have a lockout.
One of the most interesting features is the low weight: The 250 mm version weighs just 290 g (without spring, including oil). Add a spring and you're at 600 - 700 g, which makes it lighter than some air shocks out there and puts it in its own league among coil shocks.
The Hybrid Shock will come in metric and trunnion versions.
Interestingly, the shock will not have an external compression adjuster. It will be custom built at the ND Tuned factory for your weight, riding style and bike and the team at ND Tuned is pretty confident that they will find the right setup for you. In case you want some re-adjustments, you can send the shock to ND Tuned or one of their service partners all over the world.
For increased longevity the shock comes with a double dust seal and double oil retainer rings.
Portugese suspension art.
ND Tuned had this Pole Voima at their stand - it certainly gives you an idea of the kind of riding style the shock is built for.
That’s… a bold move
1. take it off your bike
2. package and ship
3. A few weeks later....
4. reinstall and HOPE you didn't mean 1 LESS click COMP
That's a pretty inconvinient way of tuning
As much as I love mine, the EXT Storia (in 216mm size for both) is 73 grams LIGHTER than my CC IL (coil included) and does perform better. If you are on a budget get the Cane Creek, but if you have the cash I don't see any point in getting anything other than the EXT. Especially if you life in North America, since servicing is handled so well here by Suspension Syndicate.