Intend's New USD Fork, Trail Brakes, & Cranks - Eurobike 2024

This new fork will most likely be launched under the name "Carbonite".

160 - 190 mm travel and a weight around 2000 g is impressive.

The new Intend Trinity Trail brake caliper. Magnets in the pistons hold the brake pads in place.

Thanks to the magnets, you won't need a screw to hold the brake pads. File the Code-shaped brake pads down for maximum weight savings. While the upper side of the Trinity Trail (left side) is almost fully closed, you can easily check the pad wear from behind. Right side: A regular Trinity brake caliper.

A new version of the Intend Rocksteady crank. It will come with a sweet clip-on stainless steel crank shoe.

All the latest Intend parts on a Reichmann SENDuro.

160 - 190 mm travel, 2000 g weight, carbon uppers: The new Intend Carbonite fork will set a new benchmark. It's lighter than the Edge fork and stiffer than the Flash. The Carbonite has passed all tests and it shouldn't take too long before Intend officially launches this new fork.Of course it will come with all the new Intend Optimized features, including their Travelizer air spring that lets you adjust the travel by turning the left stanchion. The 2000 g weight will be for the Originals version, while the Blackline with black lowers and stanchion guards will be slightly heavier.Intend is also working on a light 4-piston brake caliper, the Trinity Trail. As the Trinity, it will come with four 17 mm pistons and should provide very similar stopping power. Without brake pads the brake caliper should weigh around 82 g.The upper side is almost completely closed, so you'll have to remove the wheel to change the brake pads from the lower side. The process should be easy, as the brake pads are held in place with magnets that sit in the pistons. The brake pads sit perfectly flush in the caliper, so you won't need a screw to secure them. The Trinity Trail will have the same "Easy Bleed" feature as the Trinity.A new Rocksteady crank is also around the corner. Currently Intend is planning to make a 165 mm version only. It will have a SRAM 3-bolt chainring mount and a really nice stainless steel crank shoe that fits the crank perfectly.