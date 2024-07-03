Powered by Outside

2.52 kg DJI Avinox Motor with 120 Nm Torque Debuts on 19.2 kg eMTB - Eurobike 2024

Jul 3, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo


Drone manufacturer, DJI, has developed a very powerful, very lightweight eMTB motor called the Avinox. It makes its debut today on the Amflow PL eMTB, a 150mm travel trail bike from a brand that has come to the market specifically in partnership with DJI. The Avinox Drive Unit has a maximum torque of 120 Nm and a peak power output of 1000 W, packaged into a drive unit that weighs just 2.52 kg. That's an industry leading power to weight ratio, and an impressive torque density 47.6 Nm per kg.

DJI Avinox Drive Unit Details

• Claimed Weight: 2.52 kg
• Maximum Torque: 120 Nm (105 Nm)
• Peak Power: 1000 W (850 W)
• Continuous Power: 250 W
• Batteries: 600 Wh, 800 Wh
• ISIS Crank Interface
• Motor Warranty: 2 Years
dji.com

photo
DJI have produced a full-powered drive unit with the footprint of an SL drive unit

DJI Avinox Motor System and Batteries

Motor technology is at the heart of DJI's business. Thus it's not completely wild for them to move into the production of eBike motors. What is wild is just how much torque and power they have been able to package into a drive unit that weighs just 2.52 kg, and one with such a small footprint, too (width of 137mm). To put that into context, the Shimano EP801 with 85 Nm torque and 600 W peak power weighs 2.7 kg. The Bosch Performance Line CX with the same outputs weighs 2.9 kg. The DJI Avinox manages to be lighter, smaller and more powerful than either of those.

photo
The DJI Avinox has a stepless clutch system for instant engagement
photo
It uses compound planetary gears to achieve the necessary reduction ratio in such a compact package

Whether 120 Nm and 1000 W is needed on an eMTB is another matter entirely (and a topic for another time). More important here is that DJI are showing us what they are capable of. It's very impressive, and i'm sure competing eBike motor manufacturers will be paying close attention, to say the least. Those numbers are accessed in Boost mode only, with the normal assistance modes offering a more modest 105 Nm torque and 850 W peak power.

I guess it comes as no real surprise that DJI are able to produce such a small, lightweight and powerful motor, given their history of producing very lightweight motors for drones for over 10 years. It is their bread and butter, so to speak. In contrast to the round shape that TQ's concentric Harmonic Pin Ring drive unit permits, the DJI Avinox relies on compound planetary gears, giving it the more common oval shape. That gearing system that delivers the drive unit's reduction steps is key to allowing the motor to be so compact overall.

photo
photo

DJI really are firing on all cylinders; their batteries are very lightweight, too.

They have made their own batteries to work with the Avinox, with cells produced by LG Electronics; there is a 600 Wh and an 800 Wh option. The 600 Wh battery weighs a claimed 2.78 kg - that compares to the Shimano 504 Wh battery that weighs 2.95 kg, and the 400 Wh PowerTube from Bosch that weighs 2.9 kg. The batteries are charged using GaN 3x Fast Charging technology. A compact charger can be used to charge the 600 Wh battery from 0% to 75% within 1.5 hours. The 800 Wh battery weighs a claimed 3.74 kg.

photo
The battery on the Amflow PL is not removable, and must be charged on the bike
photo
The rotor-based speed sensors samples 42 times per revolution of the wheel; it is compatible with all 6-bolt hubs

Amflow PL eMTB with DJI Avinox

The DJI Avinox finds its home on a 150mm travel eMTB with a 160mm fork. The Amflow PL is a full carbon affair with a four-bar linkage delivering that rear wheel travel. The top-end PL Carbon Pro model weighs a claimed 19.2 kg, as spec'd here. There is no launch date to speak of yet, though we were told the bikes will be available "some time this fall".

photo
Cadence demand from the motor is fairly standard; pedaling at 60-80 rpm will get you 105 Nm torque in most assist modes (except Boost which will give you 120 Nm)

The DJI Avinox is by far and away the most interesting feature of the Amflow PL - there is really nothing terribly notable about the bike itself. When it does come, it will be available in four sizes; M-XXL, with reach figures of 452mm, 475mm, 500mm and 525mm, respectively, with a 445mm rear-center. The head angle is 64.5° and the seat tube an effective 77°.

The top tube-mounted display is touch screen. You can swipe between screens to see different data sets about your ride; distance, support mode, speed, cadence etc., but also things like HR and calories if you connect it with a 3rd party HR monitor. As you can see, the display can also show you gradient; the DJI system has a pitch sensor, the data from which is fed into the DJI Smart-Assist Algorithm to help determine how much support the motor should deliver in the Auto mode.

photo
photo

Above the display is a USB-C charging port, to which you can connect your phone or bike computer to charge it as you ride. Underneath the display is a port for a sim card. That can be used to help locate the bike in the event it gets stolen, but it can also be used to directly upload data to Strava and other platforms.

There are five customizable assist modes; Auto, Eco, Trail, Turbo and Boost, and a Walk mode, too. A small wireless remote on the bar switches between the modes, but it isn't essential. The ON button on the top tube display can also be used to switch between modes should you wish to keep the cockpit clutter-free.

photo

I had a zoom about on the Amflow PL to get a quick impression of the motor. While it is impossible to say anything meaningful about the power delivery from such a short ride around on flat tarmac, I did pick up on an easily audible rattle from the clutch (something that almost every motor suffers from, a notable exception being the TQ-HPR50). The motor itself isn't quiet, either, but I wouldn't say it was any louder than the commonly available full-powered motors on the market.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Eurobike Amflow Dji Avinox


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
80 articles
Report
52 Comments
  • 37 19
 Filter blocking moped content not working again?
  • 3 4
 It was only a matter of time :/
  • 12 2
 As someone who never owned an e-bike, I have to admit that e-bikes are getting to the point where they have a tolerable design. This Amflow bike looks more like a regular mountain bike than the current range by Scott with the integrated shocks
  • 2 0
 I mean the Levo SL and the Obrea Rise H20 both look like regular bikes…
  • 1 0
 Somebody commented that Scott made that bike look fat and terrible so that mountain bikes and ebikes would look the same
  • 2 1
 Thats the problem now though, it is hard to tell initially who is cheating at first glance.
  • 15 2
 Let the ebike hate begin….
  • 27 7
 i hate it
  • 14 1
 e-bikes for those who could not ride otherwise I love.

e-bikes for commuting (where it gets people out of cars) I can appreciate.

e-bikes for MTB leisure activities I dislike.

e-bikes for racing I hate.
  • 2 1
 hate hate hate hate hate www.youtube.com/watch?v=zR3ZQWbap-M
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: well said
  • 1 1
 @mi-bike: people should ride whatever they want. It's not my position to tell other people how to have fun on 2 wheels.

Just don't call them mountain bikes. Ebikes are a different thing and should be regulated differently.
  • 7 0
 I just wish they would come up with universal standards for Ebike stuff. Different chargers, motor mounting designs, battery tech, etc. We need a USB-C type standard for charging, and something for motor mounts and electronics. Sadly I don't think this will happen anytime soon as everyone wants their own proprietary systems.
  • 2 0
 I fully agree
  • 1 0
 how long did take to "try" introducing a standard hanger?
  • 11 1
 This article droned on a bit
  • 4 1
 Good to see the increase in power and reduced weight but the pinion with gearbox built in still seems like the way forwards and the one I rather have. If I wanted more power and a lightweight motor there is a number of add on motors putting out up to 5000 watts for similar weight...this may be better than the Shimank or Bosch systems but I wouldn't class it as a technical achievement, there is some rc car in runner motors putting out 15kw at sub 1kg, granted without the gearbox reduction.
  • 1 0
 The difference with RC Cars is that the power delivery is for a small amount of time with forced cooling, also high power is normally done by reducing the number of turns (coils of wire) which in turn reduces how easy to manage the motors power delivery.
Quite simply the power in this instance is done by determining a power output where the heat shed is equal to the heat created at the power. To get that number up is done by active cooling or copper/system mass and area. They will never be super light motors.
DJI are very good at making reliable systems, I will be excited to hear a full review
  • 3 0
 I'll consider an e-bike when it 1) integrates the motor and transmission into one unit 2) is quiet with smooth, easily modulated power delivery 3) uses a belt drive 4) weighs 20 kilos or less. I'm guessing all this will happen around when I'm retirement age so perfect!
  • 9 8
 It does seem a bit bonkers to concentrate on super light and possibly more breakable motors when most potential owners are gonna be from the porky end of the spectrum.. Impressively light though, my ebike is around 27 kilos and i can chuck it around ok though
  • 12 1
 'most potential owners are gonna be from the porky end of the spectrum' - savage [crying emoji]
  • 5 2
 @browner: its a bit cruel i know but so true, i’ll confess have bit of a beer belly myself but its nothing compared to mr. average ebiker
  • 9 7
 Some of the fastest, most in-shape riders I know use ebikes as training tools. Especially enduro and dh-riders. I also ride one from time to time, and are not fat either.... It might be that porky people use it, but I have not seen too many in my area of the woods?
Could it be a myth?
  • 12 5
 "everyone that rides an E bike is fat"

Lol the pink bike hate on e bikes is so dumb.
  • 2 1
 @Kebabroll: are they chonky? Or is it just that even when its warm out they still seem dressed for deepest winter?
  • 9 2
 @thevids: dude. This is American centric website. They hate Ebikes because it reminds them 80% of them are in overweight/obese group nowadays. Hardkor.
  • 2 0
 @mashrv1: Why is this a thing? If I wasn't pasty white I would be full iggy pop at the weekend chicken breasts out to fry, then 3 ebikers cycle past in full on thick jackets and full faces.
  • 1 0
 "GaN 3x Fast Charging technology"

That is a nonsense statement. 3x faster than what? GaN doesn't necessarily mean fast, it means small for the speed. Why not just give numbers? How many watts peak charging? Seems like about 250... They could have used USB-PD!
  • 1 0
 500Wh battery, 50nm torque on a bike with 170mm rear travel and under 20 kg, it's possible but the bigger batteries are keeping the weights above 20kg for ebikes in this travel bracket. Most people don't ride more than 25km and 1000m elevation per ride.
  • 3 0
 Well thats an utterly pointless use of trunnion mounts.
  • 1 0
 Wow, yeah. And the shock is mounted the wrong way around for water bottle clearance. Maybe it’s just a drone? Wink
  • 1 2
 Not to be a dick but technology is already spying on us too much. I still don't trust giving DGI or other company controlled(whether publicly or secretly) by the Chinese government access to my life. I hope they get bought up by a western investor who can force data security
  • 3 0
 im sure the way you pedal your bike is extremely sensitive data that must not be shared
  • 1 0
 imagine thinking the "chinese government" cares about you
  • 3 1
 Impressive motor tech, the bike def looks like a Stumpy rip-off.
  • 1 0
 Bring on the 190mm triple clamp 43lb patk bike with a 450w battery. We are there!!
  • 1 0
 You've entered a restricted trail, E-Bike not able to engage. Return to home.
  • 1 0
 i wonder, if battery charge drops belove 20%, does it use the automatic RETURN TO HOME like on the dji drones?
  • 1 0
 FSD eMTBs are right around the corner, Elon will be upset that China beat him to the punch
  • 2 0
 does it fly?
  • 2 0
 Not without constant updates and calibration!
  • 1 0
 Dire times are in store for bike brands.
  • 1 0
 If this doesn't have a "return to home" feature I'm not interested.
  • 1 1
 Soon to not be available in the United States market, as it MIGHT be a surveillance E-motorcycle
  • 1 1
 Does it crash itseld into threes ? Bc I don't need help with that
  • 9 10
 Pinkbike,please filter out motorcycle content from my news feed.
  • 9 4
 Take responsibility for your own clicking
  • 5 1
 PB users, "I HATE EBIKE STORIES ON PINK BIKE!"

Proceeds to click on story anyway.. And then comment on the story to remind the rest of us that some people have no impulse control..
Below threshold threads are hidden







