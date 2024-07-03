Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1

Black Math Bike

The longest seatstays at Eurobike 2024.

Nicolai

The Nicolai Nucleon 16 UDH, as ridden by the Nicolai racing team.

Not your average suspension design. The massive ZS 56/56 headtube.

The new 2025 Nicolai G1... ... and its GPI (Gates Pinion) sibling.

The new EXT Storia V4. Note the new shape of the Nicolai top tubes, which will be introduced on many frames.

A raw Nicolai Saturn 16 MGU frame.

At the Nicolai stand you can also get an idea of what it takes to make a frame.

Erase

Erase hubs come with a titanium freehub body and 60 points of engagement.

The hubs are now available in black, silver, red, purple and orange.

Erase is working on a XC wheelset with carbon spokes that should weigh just 1099 g. Erase is also the exclusive hub partner for Berd spokes in Europe. This special hub flange design makes it much easier and quicker to lace a wheel with Berd spokes.

Intradrive

While the ideas of Intradrive remain the same, the company has made significant progress and is close to their first pilot production run.