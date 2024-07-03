Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2024, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products for you. . Black Math Bike
The team from Polish brand Black Math Bike has created a unique bike that has no dropper post. Instead, the remote on the handlebar will drop the whole top tube and saddle. They've basically created a dropper frame
.
Dropping the frame into downhill mode will also change the rear travel from 140 mm to 170 mm, drop the bottom bracket from 28 to 39 mm and change the head angle from 64.2° to 63.5°.
While we've seen dozens of photos and videos of the bike, seeing the massive CNC machined tubes (or should we say beams?) in real life is something different. If you make it to Eurobike 2024, you'll find the bike at the TRP stand.Nicolai
Just shortly after launching the new 2025 G1
model, Nicolai also introduced the GPI (Gates Pinion) version of the G1.
The G1 GPI will come with a Pinion Smartshift gearbox (electronically actuated, trigger shifter).
Geometry for a size L frame with 456 mm chain stays:
Reach: 500 mm
Seat tube: 450 mm
Head tube: 140 mm
Wheel base: 1322 mm
Stack: 656 mm
BB drop: -28 mm
HA: 63.2°
SA: 78.5°
The frame will be available with 443 mm chain stays (29"/27.5" wheels - 230x60 mm shock - 152 or 165 mm travel) as well as 456 mm chain stays (full 29" - 230 x 65 mm shock - 160 or 175 mm travel). You can order it now, delivery will be from October 2024.Erase
Belgian hub manufacturer Erase has established itself as a serious contender when it comes to reliable high-end hubs. In order to have full control of their manufacturing process, all the machining and anodizing is done in-house.
Erase offers MTB (60 points of engagement) and road (36 points of engagement) hubs with 6-bolt and centerlock rotor mounts. While all hubs were made for j-bend spokes only so far, they've now also introduced a straight pull option.
The hub bodies are made from 7075T6 aluminum, the freehub bodies are made from grade 5 titanium and the freewheel ratchet is "Duplex" stainless steel.
A set of boost 6-bolt MTB hubs weighs 387 grams. While they might not be the lightest hubs out there, they do come with a lifetime warranty (bearings excluded).
Erase is also working on a new 1099 g XC wheelset that will come with carbon spokes and unique hubs to accommodate the bigger threads. They are also the exclusive Berd spokes partner for Europe and make hubs specifically designed for easy wheel building with Berd spokes.Intradrive
Intradrive from Scotland is working on an interesting e-bike motor that will come with an integrated gearbox. It will have 8 gears with a range of 480% and shifts should just take 100 milliseconds. Their drive unit will come with 250 W rated power (600 W peak power), up to 350% assistance and will weigh around 4.5 kg (remember the motor includes a gearbox). It also happens to fit the EP8 / E8000 mount. Find more details in our article from last year
.
Mark from Intradrive was happy to report that they've now ordered the production tooling for gears, the die cast aluminum casing as well as tooling for the motor itself. They've also set up an assembly line in Edinburgh, Scotland, where the drive units will be built. Currently they don't have plans to sell their drive unit directly to riders, but they are in talks with leading European bike brands in the eMTB, cargo and commuter sectors. Intradrive is planning to run a first pilot production run in Q4 2024.