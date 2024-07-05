Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2024, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products for you. DT Swiss
2024 marks DT Swiss' 30th anniversary. To celebrate this important event, DT Swiss created limited wheelsets and hubs with the series name 3DEC (three decades). There will be 1994 MTB wheelsets, 1994 road wheelsets and 1994 MTB hub sets.
The EXC 1200 Classic 3DEC enduro wheelset will come with 180 Classic 3DEC hubs (and their new 90-tooth DEG system), Revolite spokes and the new EXC 1200 30 mm inner width carbon rims. Weight: from 1725 g.
The new 1200 series carbon rims are made with a new & patented construction which should create strong rims that don't need any extra finishing work. Read more about the new technology and Mike Kazimer's first ride impressions here
EDAG
EDAG is a German engineering company that has a lot of knowledge in the automotive, motorcycle and aerospace industries.
With their in-house CNC machines they can offer fast prototyping for complex parts. To show the world what they're capable of, they brought this completely CNC machined and bonded showbike to Frankfurt.
Xentis
Austrian wheel expert, Xentis, recently released a whole bunch of new products, including the Mount X 29 Boost. This carbon 5-spoke wheel is rated for E-bike use and weighs just 1630 g. It has Center Lock rotor mounts, a 30 mm inner width rim and is available with HG, Micro Spline and XD drivers.
Effigear/Cavalerie Bikes
The Effigear/Cavalerie team brought the new Anakin V2.2 bike to Frankfurt. While the key points remain unchanged, the V2.2 got some small but important updates such as a new one-piece chainstay yoke. The yoke should increase steering precision and existing customers can contact Cavalerie to get a voucher if they want to upgrade to the new chainstays.
In case you're not familiar with the Anakin, which is built around the Effigear gearbox, you'll find more information here
Fraezen
Robert from Fraezen, which means "machining" in German, is constantly working on new products. A new "Block" stem with zero rise (black and silver) is just around around the corner, however it will take a bit of time before the Transmission cage, cranks and pedals will become available. All Fraezen products are made in-house in Southern Germany. Fraezen will also share some news regarding their bearings, so stay tuned.
Villiger Dynamic
Villiger Dynamic is a Swiss start-up that has a parent company with a lot of experience in mechanical engineering in the agricultural sector. Florian from Villiger Dynamic says that tractors have been using variable transmissions for 25 years and they want to bring this technology to the bike market.
The Dynamic Drive is compact, has two motors and three planetary gearsets. The seamless, continuously variable transmission can go from the lowest to the highest gear ratio in less than 0.5 seconds, even under full load.
While most drivetrains have a gear range between 400 and 500%, the Dynamic Drive boasts over 1000%. It also has an interesting feature that you probably won't need on your mountain bike, but maybe on your cargo bike; a reverse gear that operates by pedalling forwards.
Let's have look at the most important numbers:
- 2x brushless DC motors
- Torque: 100 Nm
- Peak Power: 800 W
- Continuous Power: 250 W
- Voltage: 48 V
- Weight: 3.8 kg
- Size: 19 x 16 x 11 cm
The Villiger Dynamic team plans to make a first run of prototype motors later in 2024 to do more testing and to tune the software.
The top tube and headtube make me upset, but the chainstays, rocker link, and seattube make me happy.
EGAD!
Anakin: "Ok but I have a high-pivot"
Obi Wan: "....well, shit".