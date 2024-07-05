Powered by Outside

Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2

Jul 5, 2024
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2024, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products for you.

DT Swiss

Eurobike 2024
To celebrate their 30th anniversary, DT Swiss created limited wheelsets with silver hubs.

2024 marks DT Swiss' 30th anniversary. To celebrate this important event, DT Swiss created limited wheelsets and hubs with the series name 3DEC (three decades). There will be 1994 MTB wheelsets, 1994 road wheelsets and 1994 MTB hub sets.

The EXC 1200 Classic 3DEC enduro wheelset will come with 180 Classic 3DEC hubs (and their new 90-tooth DEG system), Revolite spokes and the new EXC 1200 30 mm inner width carbon rims. Weight: from 1725 g.

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024

The new 1200 series carbon rims are made with a new & patented construction which should create strong rims that don't need any extra finishing work. Read more about the new technology and Mike Kazimer's first ride impressions here.

Eurobike 2024
The new XRC 1200 rims.




EDAG

Eurobike 2024

EDAG is a German engineering company that has a lot of knowledge in the automotive, motorcycle and aerospace industries.

With their in-house CNC machines they can offer fast prototyping for complex parts. To show the world what they're capable of, they brought this completely CNC machined and bonded showbike to Frankfurt.

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024




Xentis

Eurobike 2024
The new Xentis Mount X 29 Boost

Austrian wheel expert, Xentis, recently released a whole bunch of new products, including the Mount X 29 Boost. This carbon 5-spoke wheel is rated for E-bike use and weighs just 1630 g. It has Center Lock rotor mounts, a 30 mm inner width rim and is available with HG, Micro Spline and XD drivers.

Eurobike 2024




Effigear/Cavalerie Bikes

Eurobike 2024
The Cavalerie Anakin V2.2

The Effigear/Cavalerie team brought the new Anakin V2.2 bike to Frankfurt. While the key points remain unchanged, the V2.2 got some small but important updates such as a new one-piece chainstay yoke. The yoke should increase steering precision and existing customers can contact Cavalerie to get a voucher if they want to upgrade to the new chainstays.

In case you're not familiar with the Anakin, which is built around the Effigear gearbox, you'll find more information here.

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024

Eurobike 2024
The new one-piece chainstay yoke.
Eurobike 2024
Fresh decals for the V2.2

Eurobike 2024

Eurobike 2024
Effigear also has a new belt/chain tensioner that's really helpful when frames don't have adjustable dropouts.




Fraezen

Eurobike 2024
A Transmission prototype cage and semi-finished products from Fraezen

Robert from Fraezen, which means "machining" in German, is constantly working on new products. A new "Block" stem with zero rise (black and silver) is just around around the corner, however it will take a bit of time before the Transmission cage, cranks and pedals will become available. All Fraezen products are made in-house in Southern Germany. Fraezen will also share some news regarding their bearings, so stay tuned.

Eurobike 2024
It will take a bit of time before the new cranks and pedals are ready for sale.
Eurobike 2024
However the new "Block" stem with no rise should be available soon.




Villiger Dynamic

Eurobike 2024
Over 1000% gear range, fast automatic shifting under full load and very compact - that's the Dynamic Drive.

Villiger Dynamic is a Swiss start-up that has a parent company with a lot of experience in mechanical engineering in the agricultural sector. Florian from Villiger Dynamic says that tractors have been using variable transmissions for 25 years and they want to bring this technology to the bike market.

The Dynamic Drive is compact, has two motors and three planetary gearsets. The seamless, continuously variable transmission can go from the lowest to the highest gear ratio in less than 0.5 seconds, even under full load.

While most drivetrains have a gear range between 400 and 500%, the Dynamic Drive boasts over 1000%. It also has an interesting feature that you probably won't need on your mountain bike, but maybe on your cargo bike; a reverse gear that operates by pedalling forwards.

Let's have look at the most important numbers:
- 2x brushless DC motors
- Torque: 100 Nm
- Peak Power: 800 W
- Continuous Power: 250 W
- Voltage: 48 V
- Weight: 3.8 kg
- Size: 19 x 16 x 11 cm

The Villiger Dynamic team plans to make a first run of prototype motors later in 2024 to do more testing and to tune the software.

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech The European Bike Project DT Swiss Cavalerie Edag Effigear Villiger Dynamic Xentis Eurobike 2024


Author Info:
TEBP avatar

Member since May 15, 2020
46 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 10 0
 That Cavalerie is beautiful and looks so clean.
  • 3 0
 I know it's a technology/capability demonstration, but that EDAG is the most confusing combination of butt-ugly and industrial-design-gorgeous I've seen in a while.

The top tube and headtube make me upset, but the chainstays, rocker link, and seattube make me happy.
  • 5 0
 EDAG?
EGAD!
  • 1 0
 EGAD that thing is ugly!
  • 2 0
 Hugi Sport says "AAAAAOOOOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!"
  • 2 0
 imagine getting your nuts caught in that split top tube..
  • 1 0
 Obi Wan: "It's over Anakin! I have the high-ground!"

Anakin: "Ok but I have a high-pivot"

Obi Wan: "....well, shit".







