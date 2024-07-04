Powered by Outside

Meet Unpaved Cycles, Maker of Unique Steel Frames - Eurobike 2024

Jul 4, 2024
by TEBP  
Eurobike 2024
The Unpaved Cycles "Victor"

In the last couple of years, Michiel Burgerhout and Lars van der Wamsen have been really busy. Michiel is a former architect and started to make custom frames under the Project XII brand. Lars spent many years working for major rim brands and now started his own rim brand, RAD15. Together, they founded the Bicyclehub NL, where they make and sell Project XII bikes, 11Ants titanium frames, RAD15 rims, act as a dealer for Orbea and much more.

Unpaved Cycles is their latest project and it's aimed at making small to medium batches of steel mountain bikes. In fact, Michiel says that "Project XII and all the full custom frames escalated quickly" and that he's planning to make things a little bit easier for him with this new project: Unpaved frames will come in 4 standard sizes. Reach and stack numbers can be modified for a surcharge. The frames will be welded, unlike the 3-4 fillet brazed full custom Project XII frames that he's planning to make each year.

Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024

The Victor that Michiel brought to Frankfurt is their current test bike and second prototype. He says it's a "long travel hardtail with a bit more comfort," as it has 99 mm travel in the rear (190 x 45 mm shock) and 130 mm in the front.

A titanium Victor is in the works too and Michiel thinks that he'll be able to make it around 1 kg lighter than the steel version. He says that the blue Victor weighs around 13.6 kg and that a light build based on the Ti frame might well be around 11.5 kg.

Victor geometry for size M:
Reach: 455mm
Stack: 635mm
HA: 65.5°
SA: 75.6°
Seat tube: 429 mm
Chain stays: 445 mm


Eurobike 2024
3D printed dropouts
Eurobike 2024
99 mm of rear travel are perfect for Dutch trails, Michiel says.

Eurobike 2024
Amazing frame details.
Eurobike 2024
Brake Stuff rotors and more 3D printed goodness.

Eurobike 2024

Eurobike 2024

The Vertigo is Victor's big brother. It's available in 140 / 125 mm travel and 150 / 140 mm travel (pictured) versions.

As with the Victor, the Vertigo has several 3D printed steel parts and will be welded in Wijchen in the Netherlands. Both models have size-specific chain stays.

Vertigo geometry (size M):
Reach: 460 mm
Stack: 634 mm
Headtube: 120 mm
HA: 64.5°
SA: 76.8°
Chain stays: 450 mm
Seat tube: 419 mm



Eurobike 2024
Eurobike 2024

Eurobike 2024
The Vertigo is available with 125 and 140 mm rear travel.
Eurobike 2024
RAD15 aluminium rims are made in the Netherlands.

Eurobike 2024
This is so much nicer than a decal.
Eurobike 2024


- Website: https://www.unpavedcycles.com/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unpaved.cycles/


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Unpaved Cycles Eurobike 2024


Author Info:
TEBP avatar

Member since May 15, 2020
44 articles
Report
