Eurobike Announces Return in September 2021

Dec 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Brake Force One

Eurobike has announced it will return on 1-4 September in 2021 after the 2020 edition had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Europe's largest trade show was originally scheduled to run at its usual date in September for 2020 but was pushed back to the latest possible date on November 24-26. Later, rising case numbers, returning lockdowns and companies announcing stricter internal travel policies forced them to cancel the show outright for 2020.

For the show's 29th edition in 20201, he first two days (Wednesday/ Thursday) will be open to international trade visitors only, day three, (Friday) is a mixed day for trade visitors and end consumers, while the final day (Saturday) is a public open day with festival events, demonstrations, races and test rides.

bigquotesCovid-19 has turned the international bike industry and its events upside down this year. Despite the current imponderables and differing requirements from industry players regarding format, timing and target group, we are delighted to announce our plans for next year that include an even wider range of participation options. With our new Eurobike 2021 concept, we are making it possible to plan ahead with certainty and creating target group-specific, secure meeting points for an international audience.Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen

More info, here.

Industry News Eurobike


18 Comments

  • 4 0
 Finally! I've missed out on 2 years of spandex fashion updates!
  • 1 0
 Eurobike consults Magic 8-Ball, September 2021 came up "Signs point to yes" 3 out of 10 times, while "Cannot Predict Now" only came up once. It's on!
  • 2 0
 What are those BrakeForceOne brakes?
  • 2 0
 a stupidly expensive design relying on water as brake fluid
  • 12 0
 @Sethimus: Must be fun to ride them in winter
  • 1 0
 @Sethimus: I feel like the only single benefit would be the clean up when I inevitably spill fluid all over the floor when I bleed my brakes.
  • 3 0
 @Benjou: The best brake between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn (Avoid Kilimanjaro and Iztaccihuatl)!
  • 1 0
 Those are what we’ll all be running in the year 20201
  • 1 0
 @Benjou: Atleast you dont have to run a water bottle anymore...
  • 1 0
 @Benjou: "Hey, we're riding uphill why are you dragging your brakes?"

"Oh, I have to drag them just a bit so they stay warm and don't freeze"
  • 2 0
 @Benjou: the brake fluid is not pur water, but a mix of water and alcohol.
User manual says to use water with 20% or 40% Glysantin® G40 --> freezing point is -10°C or -25°C.

Source:
user manuel (p29):
r2-bike.com/docs/bfo/bfo_h2o_benutzerhandbuch.pdf

Glysantin G40 data sheet (p3)
www.glysantin.de/sites/default/files/2018-06/technisches_datenblatt_g40_eng.pdf
  • 1 0
 @Frok: So apple juice with wodka would probably work as well
  • 1 0
 @Sethimus:
I only use Figi water in my disc brakes. Tap water is for losers. LOL
  • 1 0
 @Frok:
You mean I can use White Claw or Zima?
  • 1 0
 Yay Eurobike!
  • 1 0
 Annoucnes
  • 1 0
 Its an annoucment silly!
  • 2 0
 They are going to fix it and then have the last laugh as nobody will get it...*shakes fist

