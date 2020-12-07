Eurobike Announces Return in September 2021

Covid-19 has turned the international bike industry and its events upside down this year. Despite the current imponderables and differing requirements from industry players regarding format, timing and target group, we are delighted to announce our plans for next year that include an even wider range of participation options. With our new Eurobike 2021 concept, we are making it possible to plan ahead with certainty and creating target group-specific, secure meeting points for an international audience. — Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen