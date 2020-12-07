Eurobike Announces Return in September 2021

Eurobike has announced it will return on 1-4 September in 2021 after the 2020 edition had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
Europe's largest trade show was originally scheduled to run at its usual date in September for 2020 but was pushed back to the latest possible date on November 24-26. Later, rising case numbers, returning lockdowns and companies announcing stricter internal travel policies forced them to cancel the show outright
for 2020.
For the show's 29th edition in 20201, he first two days (Wednesday/ Thursday) will be open to international trade visitors only, day three, (Friday) is a mixed day for trade visitors and end consumers, while the final day (Saturday) is a public open day with festival events, demonstrations, races and test rides.
|Covid-19 has turned the international bike industry and its events upside down this year. Despite the current imponderables and differing requirements from industry players regarding format, timing and target group, we are delighted to announce our plans for next year that include an even wider range of participation options. With our new Eurobike 2021 concept, we are making it possible to plan ahead with certainty and creating target group-specific, secure meeting points for an international audience.—Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen
More info, here
.
