Eurobike 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The success of the Interboot trade fair in September gave us a real boost in discussions surrounding Eurobike. But now, ultimately, there is no alternative other than to call the event off for this year. After numerous participants have recently declared their intention not to attend, the Eurobike Special Edition 2020 can no longer fulfil its assignment of bringing together supply and demand. Our priority is now to set the course for the 2021 event, so as to find the best possible way to bring the industry together in Friedrichshafen and to move it forward. We will be announcing the details in due course." — Stefan Reisinger, Head of Eurobike