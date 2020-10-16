Eurobike 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Eurobike has today announced it will not be able to run a show in 2020 due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
The trade show was originally scheduled for its usual date in September but was pushed back to the latest possible date on November 24-26. Organisers hoped this would allow them to run a safe show but rising case numbers, returning lockdowns and companies announcing stricter internal travel policies have forced them to cancel for 2020.
|Our comprehensive hygiene and safety concept, as well as the positive number of registrations for the Eurobike Special Edition had given us cause us to be optimistic until very recently. Unfortunately, the latest developments now call for a rethink. It has become extremely unlikely that the situation regarding travel will improve by the end of November. The temporary ban imposed on accommodation also presents an additional obstacle. Accordingly, it is now our duty to act responsibly. It is against this backdrop and with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone the bike industry get-together at Eurobike in Friedrichshafen until next year.—Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen
|The success of the Interboot trade fair in September gave us a real boost in discussions surrounding Eurobike. But now, ultimately, there is no alternative other than to call the event off for this year. After numerous participants have recently declared their intention not to attend, the Eurobike Special Edition 2020 can no longer fulfil its assignment of bringing together supply and demand. Our priority is now to set the course for the 2021 event, so as to find the best possible way to bring the industry together in Friedrichshafen and to move it forward. We will be announcing the details in due course."—Stefan Reisinger, Head of Eurobike
The organisers are now working on arranging an face-to-face show for 2021 with details to be announced soon. Exhibitor fees and tickets will be refunded.
