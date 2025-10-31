Eurobike Organisers Face Criticism of its Future Plans as Bosch & German Trade Groups Pull Support

A tough week for the organisers of the Eurobike trade show continues as Bosch joins two German trade groups that pulled support for the event.
Bosch eBike Systems has become the latest company to share its discontent with the future direction of the Eurobike, as its decision to step away from the trade show follows a joint statement by German trade groups ZIV and Zukunft Fahrrad.
In the original statement released on Thursday, ZIV and Zukunft Fahrrad said: "Following lengthy discussions with the Eurobike operators, we have decided to end our cooperation. We could not see that both operators were equally committed to supporting the measures that would be necessary to make the trade fair fit for the future of the bicycle industry."
Following the release of the statement, Bicycle Retailer reported
the organisers of Eurobike were "surprised by the decision of the industry associations, as the dialogue between all parties was conducted in an objective and solution-oriented manner."
Speaking to Bicycle Retailer, the Eurobike organisers added: "It is our goal to work together with the industry and our partners from trade and politics to continuously develop Eurobike and strengthen its standing as the leading trade fair in a national and international context."
In the latest update, Bosch eBike Systems, whose CEO Claus Fleischer is a ZIV board member, told Bike Europe
that after "extensive discussions" with the Eurobike organisers, it no longer saw a "successful future for Eurobike."
Paul Lange GmbH & Co, which is also represented on the ZIV board and is the German distributor for Shimano, is reported to be in the process of deciding its future representation at Eurobike. Speaking to Bike Europe
, the managing partner of Paul Lange, Bernhard Lange, said: "We are in the process of analysing today’s press release and corresponding planning for 2026. Of course, the decision of ZIV and Zukunft Fahrrad, as well as the preceding talks with the show organisers, will influence our own participation, including its dimensions and form."
The 2025 edition of Eurobike already saw several major bike brands skip the trade show, and trade attendance dropped 11%
over the previous year.
Soooo are prices too high or is Eurobike going into a non-bikey direction? A bit mirky as an outside, does anyone know more?