Eurobike Organisers Face Criticism of its Future Plans as Bosch & German Trade Groups Pull Support

Oct 31, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
A tough week for the organisers of the Eurobike trade show continues as Bosch joins two German trade groups that pulled support for the event.

Bosch eBike Systems has become the latest company to share its discontent with the future direction of the Eurobike, as its decision to step away from the trade show follows a joint statement by German trade groups ZIV and Zukunft Fahrrad.

In the original statement released on Thursday, ZIV and Zukunft Fahrrad said: "Following lengthy discussions with the Eurobike operators, we have decided to end our cooperation. We could not see that both operators were equally committed to supporting the measures that would be necessary to make the trade fair fit for the future of the bicycle industry."

Following the release of the statement, Bicycle Retailer reported the organisers of Eurobike were "surprised by the decision of the industry associations, as the dialogue between all parties was conducted in an objective and solution-oriented manner."

Speaking to Bicycle Retailer, the Eurobike organisers added: "It is our goal to work together with the industry and our partners from trade and politics to continuously develop Eurobike and strengthen its standing as the leading trade fair in a national and international context."

In the latest update, Bosch eBike Systems, whose CEO Claus Fleischer is a ZIV board member, told Bike Europe that after "extensive discussions" with the Eurobike organisers, it no longer saw a "successful future for Eurobike."

Paul Lange GmbH & Co, which is also represented on the ZIV board and is the German distributor for Shimano, is reported to be in the process of deciding its future representation at Eurobike. Speaking to Bike Europe, the managing partner of Paul Lange, Bernhard Lange, said: "We are in the process of analysing today’s press release and corresponding planning for 2026. Of course, the decision of ZIV and Zukunft Fahrrad, as well as the preceding talks with the show organisers, will influence our own participation, including its dimensions and form."

The 2025 edition of Eurobike already saw several major bike brands skip the trade show, and trade attendance dropped 11% over the previous year.

Industry News Eurobike


Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,293 articles
13 Comments
  • 221
 That's a lot coorperate words with no substance. More details would be great of what the disagreement was about, whcih way Eurobike wants to take things.
  • 160
 I will also not be attending.
  • 80
 "We could not see that both operators were equally committed to supporting the measures that would be necessary to make the trade fair fit for the future of the bicycle industry."


Soooo are prices too high or is Eurobike going into a non-bikey direction? A bit mirky as an outside, does anyone know more?
  • 20
 It's not clear exactly what the reasoning is at the moment. Personally, I felt there were too many e-mobility products and electric vehicles that were closer to a car than a bike at this year's show, but to credit the organisers, they have already said this will be part of its own separate show for 2026.
  • 41
 @edspratt: Let's be real - Bosch were probably trying to leverage their participation against allowing certain Chinese competitors
  • 10
 @ballsackington: So they're not getting into the Amflow of things?
  • 10
 The cost vs benefit are way out of balance now. The newer location is poor. The show's commercial focus is increasingly around urban products and the central EU market. Bosch's move is understandable, and follows what a lot of other brands decided years ago. A bit sad, but we go on....
  • 10
 FWIW Bosch is hardly the guiding light of business excellence. Their lack of after sales support for the e-bikes is kind of sad. I just received a replacement Bluetooth remote after over ONE YEAR on back order.
  • 10
 I had a bosch battery die after a week on a brand new bike and I had a new battery installed almost immediately. I would have definitely just ordered the remote online at that point and got them to reimburse me lol.
  • 1515
 I just came here to say fuck ebikes. That is all.
  • 88
 They are all the mountain biking without the suffering. And they are stupid fun. I don't have one yet, but it's in the future for sure.
  • 41
 My new hip and repaired femur want me to pass on the same love to your meat bike.
  • 28
flag Marquis (12 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @neimbc: No, e-bikes are not mountain biking. They're mountain moped-ing. If you're able bodied and riding an e-bike on mountain bike trails you're a loser. As are the trails that get destroyed by the bloated mopeds spinning their tires.







