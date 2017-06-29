Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017









For three days the worldwide bike media had the chance to examine and test ride equipment from the 2018 season at the Eurobike Media Days. This year the event took place in Kronplatz in South Tirol, Italy, with somewhat questionable weather but mighty fine trails to get a first riding impression of next year's products. One run here and one run there on different bikes might not be enough to give a deep insight of ride qualities, but here's some info about bikes and parts that haven't been covered in more detail yet.





BH





With the Lynx 5, BH is putting the Lynx 4.8 to rest. As the name suggests, travel has grown by 10mm to 130mm at the rear end with a floating shock mount. Also, the geometry has changed with a longer reach of 20 mm (440 mm at size M) and a head angle of 66.5 degrees.





The 29er is equipped with a Split Pivot system for active suspension under braking. The Lynx 5 is available in three aluminum versions, starting at around 2,000 Euros. A carbon fiber option will follow.





Bionicon





The Bionicon Evo has been on the market since 2016. For 2018 it grows 20mm in reach with a 10mm shorter seat tube and added clearance for 2.6" tires, while it will only be available in 27.5", with no more 26" diameter option.





The Bionicon system is mated to an X-Fusion rear shock and fork, allowing to riders to change the geometry and travel front and rear. You can choose between a version with 160 or 180mm of travel. A custom push button activates the system, lowering the front end by 80mm, resulting in 5 degrees of head and seat angle change while stiffening the rear end by extending the rear linkage.





BMC





The BMC Agonist was built with the endurance rider in mind. 110 millimeters of travel have been trimmed to work efficiently on the ups, while still delivering a good amount of control on the downs. Only available with 29" wheels, three models with different frame materials are available - model classification 01 is full carbon, 02 sporta an aluminum rear end and 03 is fully constructed from aluminum.





A mud flap is protects the cables at the transition point from front to rear end and adding to the clean look at the same time. The handlebar-mounted lever activates a full lockout front and rear. Total weight for the Agonist 01 is 10.3 kg.





KTM Bikes





Planned as a late model year 2018 bike, the KTM Prowler Sonic should be available this fall. The Austrians were able to show a rapid prototype of their adventure bike - that's their way to describe the new 29er - with 150 mm of travel, ISCG mount with custom chainguide, 1x drivetrain only design, Boost hub spacing and a Horst Link.





The Prowler uses KTM's straight-line link (SSL) damping technology, actuating the shock with long stroke in, well, as straight a line as as possible. If everything goes according to plan, the frame should only weigh in at 2,200 grams.





Magura





Magura is bringing their Trail concept to the masses with the MT Trail Sport, consisting of a MT5 four-piston front caliper and dual-piston MT4 rear caliper including a one-finger lever at an affordable price point of 219 Euros.





The mix of four- and two-piston calipers allows for better modulation for those that have trouble with too much braking power. And yeah, you can change the colors of the inserts. The new HC3 lever with multiple adjustments for reach and braking power, which has seen action on the Danny MacAskill Signature model, is now available aftermarket for the MT8, MT7, MT6 and MT Trail Carbon.





Merida





Trying to not forget about people not driving to work in a Porsche, Merida is introducing the One-Sixty platform with an aluminum chassis. With the same geometry as its carbon sister (65.3 degree head angle, 445 mm reach size M) it also features the same bells and whistles in the form of Boost hub spacing, ISCG mounts and a floating rear shock layout at a starting price for the line of only around 2,600 Euros.





The 160 mm travel bike is equipped with a trunnion mount shock for more standover clearance and features a 170 mm travel fork up front. The One-Sixty 600 uses the same aluminum rear end as the version with a carbon front triangle.





With the same features as the One-Sixty, the One-Forty comes with 140 mm of travel in the rear and 150 mm up front and is equipped with grippy 2.6" tires. Prices for the models start below 2,000 Euros.





Integrated cables are quite common these days, but cable end pieces that hold the cables firmly in place in order to keep them from rubbing up against the steer tube are a nice touch. The One-Forty also features a floating link.





Nicolai





Reviving the Saturn name (once the lightest full-suspension frame way back in the days), Nicolai's incarnation offers 105 mm of travel in the back mated with a 120 mm fork in the front. Today, the frame including shock hits the scale at 2,750 grams (up to a rider weight of 105 kg, above that the frame weighs 200g more) with a complete weight of 10.5 kg (23.1 lb) as seen here.





Machined part of the month goes to Nicolai's Saturn linkage. A strut on either side supports the main pivot point of the linkage to take the load when the shock bottoms out.





Ridley





A true eyecatcher and bred for racing, the Ridley Sablo comes with 100 mm of travel front and rear and a specifically tuned Fox Factory Evol shock to create a slightly digressive spring curve in order to utilize travel effectively. The bike is available with different specs, while frame and shock are the same for each model.





At 2,000 g for the frame (excluding shock), the Sablo is still using larger-sized bearings for added reliability. The design details are to fall in love with. A single lockout lever operates the front and rear suspension at the same time.





Scott





A complete contrast to the bright mint/orange color combo of some models in Scott's new Genius platform, this Genius 700 Ultimate in the Stealth option is packed with the best parts money can buy creating a weight of 11.7 kg (25.8 lb).





With 150 mm of travel, a four bar linkage design and slack 65 (or 65.6) degree head angle, going fast up and down the hill shouldn't be a problem. The frame only weighs 2,249 grams including shock and hardware, while trying to remain as stiff as possible through advanced carbon manufacturing processes.





If you're looking for a really lightweight and well ventilated kneeguard (also available as elbow guard), the Mission with EVA foam and breathable mesh material might be the answer. Don't forget about the little ones: The Mission Junior is available in kids sizes from XXS to S.





SRAM / RockShox





So shiny in real life ... the colab between Truvativ and Troy Lee Designs with special edition handlebars is also trickling down to RockShox afternarket sticker kits.




