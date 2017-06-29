PINKBIKE TECH

Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017

Jun 29, 2017
by Ralf Hauser  

Eurobike Media Days 2017
EUROBIKE MEDIA DAYS
2017
photography & words: Ralf Hauser


For three days the worldwide bike media had the chance to examine and test ride equipment from the 2018 season at the Eurobike Media Days. This year the event took place in Kronplatz in South Tirol, Italy, with somewhat questionable weather but mighty fine trails to get a first riding impression of next year's products. One run here and one run there on different bikes might not be enough to give a deep insight of ride qualities, but here's some info about bikes and parts that haven't been covered in more detail yet.


BH

Eurobike Media Days 2017
With the Lynx 5, BH is putting the Lynx 4.8 to rest. As the name suggests, travel has grown by 10mm to 130mm at the rear end with a floating shock mount. Also, the geometry has changed with a longer reach of 20 mm (440 mm at size M) and a head angle of 66.5 degrees.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
The 29er is equipped with a Split Pivot system for active suspension under braking.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
The Lynx 5 is available in three aluminum versions, starting at around 2,000 Euros. A carbon fiber option will follow.


Bionicon

Eurobike Media Days 2017
The Bionicon Evo has been on the market since 2016. For 2018 it grows 20mm in reach with a 10mm shorter seat tube and added clearance for 2.6" tires, while it will only be available in 27.5", with no more 26" diameter option.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
The Bionicon system is mated to an X-Fusion rear shock and fork, allowing to riders to change the geometry and travel front and rear. You can choose between a version with 160 or 180mm of travel.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
A custom push button activates the system, lowering the front end by 80mm, resulting in 5 degrees of head and seat angle change while stiffening the rear end by extending the rear linkage.


BMC

Eurobike Media Days 2017
The BMC Agonist was built with the endurance rider in mind. 110 millimeters of travel have been trimmed to work efficiently on the ups, while still delivering a good amount of control on the downs. Only available with 29" wheels, three models with different frame materials are available - model classification 01 is full carbon, 02 sporta an aluminum rear end and 03 is fully constructed from aluminum.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
A mud flap is protects the cables at the transition point from front to rear end and adding to the clean look at the same time.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
The handlebar-mounted lever activates a full lockout front and rear. Total weight for the Agonist 01 is 10.3 kg.


KTM Bikes

Planned as a late model year 2018 bike, the KTM Prowler Sonic should be available this fall. The Austrians were able to show a rapid prototype of their adventure bike - that's their way to describe the new 29er - with 150 mm of travel, ISCG mount with custom chainguide, 1x drivetrain only design, Boost hub spacing and a Horst Link.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
The Prowler uses KTM's straight-line link (SSL) damping technology, actuating the shock with long stroke in, well, as straight a line as as possible.
If everything goes according to plan, the frame should only weigh in at 2,200 grams.


Magura

Eurobike Media Days 2017
Magura is bringing their Trail concept to the masses with the MT Trail Sport, consisting of a MT5 four-piston front caliper and dual-piston MT4 rear caliper including a one-finger lever at an affordable price point of 219 Euros.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
The mix of four- and two-piston calipers allows for better modulation for those that have trouble with too much braking power. And yeah, you can change the colors of the inserts.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
The new HC3 lever with multiple adjustments for reach and braking power, which has seen action on the Danny MacAskill Signature model, is now available aftermarket for the MT8, MT7, MT6 and MT Trail Carbon.


Merida

Eurobike Media Days 2017
Trying to not forget about people not driving to work in a Porsche, Merida is introducing the One-Sixty platform with an aluminum chassis. With the same geometry as its carbon sister (65.3 degree head angle, 445 mm reach size M) it also features the same bells and whistles in the form of Boost hub spacing, ISCG mounts and a floating rear shock layout at a starting price for the line of only around 2,600 Euros.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
The 160 mm travel bike is equipped with a trunnion mount shock for more standover clearance and features a 170 mm travel fork up front.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
The One-Sixty 600 uses the same aluminum rear end as the version with a carbon front triangle.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
With the same features as the One-Sixty, the One-Forty comes with 140 mm of travel in the rear and 150 mm up front and is equipped with grippy 2.6" tires. Prices for the models start below 2,000 Euros.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
Integrated cables are quite common these days, but cable end pieces that hold the cables firmly in place in order to keep them from rubbing up against the steer tube are a nice touch.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
The One-Forty also features a floating link.


Nicolai

Eurobike Media Days 2017
Reviving the Saturn name (once the lightest full-suspension frame way back in the days), Nicolai's incarnation offers 105 mm of travel in the back mated with a 120 mm fork in the front. Today, the frame including shock hits the scale at 2,750 grams (up to a rider weight of 105 kg, above that the frame weighs 200g more) with a complete weight of 10.5 kg (23.1 lb) as seen here.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
Machined part of the month goes to Nicolai's Saturn linkage.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
A strut on either side supports the main pivot point of the linkage to take the load when the shock bottoms out.


Ridley

Eurobike Media Days 2017
A true eyecatcher and bred for racing, the Ridley Sablo comes with 100 mm of travel front and rear and a specifically tuned Fox Factory Evol shock to create a slightly digressive spring curve in order to utilize travel effectively. The bike is available with different specs, while frame and shock are the same for each model.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
At 2,000 g for the frame (excluding shock), the Sablo is still using larger-sized bearings for added reliability.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
The design details are to fall in love with. A single lockout lever operates the front and rear suspension at the same time.


Scott

Eurobike Media Days 2017
A complete contrast to the bright mint/orange color combo of some models in Scott's new Genius platform, this Genius 700 Ultimate in the Stealth option is packed with the best parts money can buy creating a weight of 11.7 kg (25.8 lb).

Eurobike Media Days 2017
With 150 mm of travel, a four bar linkage design and slack 65 (or 65.6) degree head angle, going fast up and down the hill shouldn't be a problem.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
The frame only weighs 2,249 grams including shock and hardware, while trying to remain as stiff as possible through advanced carbon manufacturing processes.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
If you're looking for a really lightweight and well ventilated kneeguard (also available as elbow guard), the Mission with EVA foam and breathable mesh material might be the answer.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
Don't forget about the little ones: The Mission Junior is available in kids sizes from XXS to S.


SRAM / RockShox

Eurobike Media Days 2017
So shiny in real life ... the colab between Truvativ and Troy Lee Designs with special edition handlebars is also trickling down to RockShox afternarket sticker kits.

Eurobike Media Days 2017
This is what the new SRAM Code lever looks like when you cut it open.
Eurobike Media Days 2017
And here's the matching Caliper with ports that prevent air from getting trapped where it doesn't belong.




Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
101630 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
91355 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
61748 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
58264 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
57223 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
57131 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
46951 views
Tech Randoms - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
42755 views

14 Comments

  • + 1
 If you're looking for a really lightweight and well ventilated kneeguard(are hard shell or soft shell kneeguard better for enduroobro)... actuating the shock with long stroke in, well, as straight a line as as possible (interesting suspension design)... A strut on either side supports the main pivot point of the linkage to take the load when the shock bottoms out. A mud flap is protects the cables at the transition point from front to rear end and adding to the clean look at the same time. (Wow manufacturers are looking at details)

So many bike randoms. Boost just for fun
  • + 1
 I'm a little biased but that Nicolai is the best looker in the lot. Followed by the Scott


PS Sticker Kit upgrades? Get f*cked SRAM!
  • + 3
 The Ridley is sicker
  • + 2
 That Nicolai rocker arm tho....10/10 would pivot.
  • + 2
 If that KTM rips as hard as my Duke 690 R, I'll take one !
  • + 2
 That flap on the BMC's seatstay is what a lot of other bikes need.
  • + 1
 Yeah pretty tired of cleaning out the lower link on my recluse. Gonna try the foam trick
  • + 2
 1rd
  • + 1
 I see what you did with them last 2 bike brands. Droll.
  • + 1
 Are my eyes playing tricks on me? Where is the main pivot on the KTM?
  • + 1
 Nevermind, it was hiding.
  • + 1
 behind the upper chainguide
  • + 0
 Why the hell would I want more remotes and levers on my handlebar?
  • + 1
 Take a deeeep breath homie. No one's forcing you to ride it.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043599
Mobile Version of Website