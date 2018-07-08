Eurobike Media Days Randoms: eMTB Overload

Kona Remote Control
Kona started moving into the e-bike segment last year with their Remote 29 adventure bike. Now they have a full-suspension bike ready to tackle terrain with 150mm travel, a Bosch CX motor and aggro-angles. Stem Integration for Bosch CX Motors
This KTM Macina uses a new display unit from Bosch that integrates onto the stem, the control pod has also been updated to make it smaller and more suitable for mountain biking. Hopefully, there will be a shorter version available, as 80mm stems are so 2004. The 'shifter' panel has also been updated to be smaller and more compact, but still gives you access to all the features.Haibike
Haibike have a number of small updates to their range, including a women's specific SDuro model that has different geometry, extra small frame options, lighter shock tunes, and more specific contact points. Haibike probably make more models of eMTB than anybody else, and for 2019 they have seventeen models for women.
Haibike have also made their own shorter crank arms that now come as standard on all bikes. These are 155mm, but there are various lengths for different models of bike dependant on application. They also have this chunky stem and spacers, which is designed to give a cleaner look and increase steerer tube stiffness similar to the Stiffmaster from Intend
. Another update is their eConnect 2.0 app which can be used to manage the bike, including GPS route mapping and anti-theft tracking: it will message you if somebody knocks your bike over when it's 'parked,' and send messages to preset emergency numbers for you if it senses a crash situation and you don't tell it you're OK.
For anybody that read my 'Resurgence of the High Pivot'
article last week, I checked with Haibike and they do have a patent on the idler wheel and high chainline, but only when connected to an electric motor, not for solely human powered bikes.Scott Strike E-Ride
Scott have renamed their whole eMTB line with the 'eRide' moniker. The 140mm travel Strike eRide is the first new model and see's a Bosch motor opposed to the Shimano on the 150mm travel Genius launched last year. The Strike and Genius both use the new Ramp System, have shorter 165mm cranks, and full bottle cage compatibility.
BH Atom-X
The Ramp Up system is like adding or removing a bunch of volume spacers but at the flick of a switch.
Unlikely to win any beauty contests, the Atom-X from BH makes up for it by having one of the largest battery packs on the market, the 800wh pack can slide out of the hump on the top tube. The bike can only be activated by the owner wearing a SmartKey bracelet, similar to cars that recognize keys or cards automatically and are otherwise immobilized.Scott Roxter eRIDE
Another eMTB for mini-shredders, this Roxter one from Scott comes with a miniature Syncros bottle and cage, probably cute enough to make even Mike Levy want to go electric. There are two versions with 24" and a long-awaited 26" version for the remaining 26"ain't dead
crowd who have been waiting patiently to move into the eMTB sector and still be able to use their worn out tires from the back of the shed.Nicolai EBoxx E14
We saw the EBoxx from Nicolai last year, but this E14 version now includes a Rohloff 14-speed internal gear hub with 526% range. There is a small electronic shifter that uses buttons to change gears that cleans up the handlebar and is said to change in 180milliseconds, press and hold the shifter and it will change up or down three gears at once. We are not sure how good this will be at shifting under load on steep climbs, but it is going to be hella fast and quiet when going back down the hill. I am certain that it is not cheap, though, with complete prices starting from €8999.Bergamont
With a fully integrated battery and custom covers, the E-Trailster is one of the cleaner looking options on the e-bike market. A Horst Link is to tweak drivetrain and braking characteristics unlike the previous idler-equipped bike I tested last year, which is one of my favorite eMTB's to date.
A flip chip and exchange of the lower headset cup makes it possible to run the E-Trailster with 27,5" or 29" wheels without altering the geometry (65-degree head angle, 75-degree seat angle). Different models with either wheels are available.
Made out of 6061 aluminum, the E-Trailster Sport FMN 29 is part of the women's specific FMN line. With 145 mm of travel in the rear and 160 mm up front, the bike is equipped with women specific components.
Conway
Bosch's Active Line motor delivers 40 Nm of torque and accelerates up to 20 km/h. The Active Line Plus on the E-Revox 3 26 can deliver 10 Nm more output, as well as 5 km/h more higher top speed.
Shimano
The external loading port is integrated into the seat tube just above the motor.
With the Steps E7000 groupset, Shimano will trickle their proven motor technology down to a more affordable level, featuring new shift switches, drive unit, display unit and smartphone customization options. While Shimano’s top tier eMTB groupset E8000 is designed to handle aggressive riding, the new E7000 level is developed for more recreational mountain biking with its rider-tuned support and easy-to-use features.
With all the metrics coming from the motor unit, the battery and Shimano's Di2 system can be displayed on a new console unit with a highly visible display, giving riders information such as support mode, riding speed, battery life and, for Di2 riders, gear choice. The new wireless functionality can display all riding information on 3rd party devices such as display units/GPS devices or smartphones by using the new minimalistic EW-EN100 connector to transfer information.
Mubea
It also has an updated button (that will also work with E8000) that is much smaller and MTB-friendly that the chunky and clunky Di2 style trigger shifter, giving more options for under grip dropper post levers.
Mubea is a huge automotive brand who are looking to move into the e-bike sector, and before you cry "that's a motorbike"
you are right, it is. But, and there are two big but's, Mubea promise to bring two very interesting technologies to the table: an integrated motor and gearbox, and automated carbon fiber frame construction in Europe. With a turnover of €2.2 billion and 13000 employees worldwide, they aren't here to mess around.
According to Mubea, this prototype cost more than a Porsche GT3 to make, and that's not due to the DVO fork. This model does have a twist grip throttle, but there is also a purely pedal assist, 250w version that meets EU e-bike laws. The integrated gearbox is said to shift under full load, even with the 4000w version that is aimed at serious cargo bikes. A quick lap around the parking (after they took my passport, phone, and business card for security) proved that it does work instantly under load up and down, although it was a very brief test. Mubea are looking to sell this as a motor and gearbox to bike manufacturers, and say is should weigh less than a standard motor and derailleur actuated gear system.
The second interesting news they had is that carbon framed bike was built using a fully automated process. Mubea are planning to offer this process to brands who want to manufacture in Europe, removing human labor from the difficult and time-consuming process of hand placing hundreds of pieces of carbon in to a mold, as well as offering pricing that will apparently be competitive with Asian manufacturing.
Want a gearbox that shifts under load and uses a SRAM trigger shifter, well it is finally here, albeit only available when attached to a motor.
Due to the integrated gearbox, the system can be used with a chain or a maintenance-free Gates Carbon Belt Drive.
