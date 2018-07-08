Eurobike Media Days Randoms: eMTB Overload

Kona Remote Control

Stem Integration for Bosch CX Motors

Haibike

The ultimate self-shuttle downhill bike? We reviewed the DWNHL eMTB last year, but it has since been updated with much longer reach numbers and a Bosch integrated PowerTube battery.

Scott Strike E-Ride

The Ramp Up system is like adding or removing a bunch of volume spacers but at the flick of a switch.

BH Atom-X

Scott Roxter eRIDE

Nicolai EBoxx E14

The button remote for the Rohloff hub is small and helps to clean up more complicated eMTB handlebars.

A belt drive always gives a very quiet ride through rough terrain.

The frame also uses Nicolai's 'Mutator Link' along with different link options, this means fewer parts are needed to build bikes with different wheel sizes, travel, and geometries. The Rohloff hub has 14-gears, electric shifting, and should last tens of thousands of kilometers before needing a service, with no general maintenance.

Unfortunatly a quick-release axle is the only option from Rohloff.

The first version of the EBoxx used a cast magnesium downtube to house a battery inside made by a German automotive brand that makes chassis parts for Bugatti. Due to Nicolai's increased need for the volume of parts, they have gone to an alloy extrusion and the new PowerTube battery from Bosch.

Bergamont

Bergamont is launching its new e-bike line with Shimano E8000 motor, featuring smart details like integrated fork bump stops on the down tube. With 160 mm of travel and Shimano Steps E8000 motor, the E-Trailster is ready for tackling some burlier trails. A more all-mountain-friendly model, the E-Contrail with 130 mm of travel is also available.

With a fully integrated battery and custom covers, the E-Trailster is one of the cleaner looking options on the e-bike market. A Horst Link is to tweak drivetrain and braking characteristics unlike the previous idler-equipped bike I tested last year, which is one of my favorite eMTB's to date.

A flip chip and exchange of the lower headset cup makes it possible to run the E-Trailster with 27,5" or 29" wheels without altering the geometry (65-degree head angle, 75-degree seat angle). Different models with either wheels are available.

Made out of 6061 aluminum, the E-Trailster Sport FMN 29 is part of the women's specific FMN line. With 145 mm of travel in the rear and 160 mm up front, the bike is equipped with women specific components.

Bergamont also has a Revox24 kids eMTB. The first argument is going to be that's kids nowadays already need more exercise, which I agree with in this Playstation generation, but, an overexcited, sugar-fuelled, 30kg child will be blasting out twice as many laps as their parents with the same amount of battery power.

Bosch's Active Line motor delivers 40 Nm of torque and accelerates up to 20 km/h. The Active Line Plus on the E-Revox 3 26 can deliver 10 Nm more output, as well as 5 km/h more higher top speed.

Conway

Conway showed its new trail bike with 140 mm of travel. The eMF 727+ is the top of the line model with Bosch Performance CX motor and 500 Wh Intube battery.

The external loading port is integrated into the seat tube just above the motor.

Shimano

It also has an updated button (that will also work with E8000) that is much smaller and MTB-friendly that the chunky and clunky Di2 style trigger shifter, giving more options for under grip dropper post levers.

Mubea

Want a gearbox that shifts under load and uses a SRAM trigger shifter, well it is finally here, albeit only available when attached to a motor.

Due to the integrated gearbox, the system can be used with a chain or a maintenance-free Gates Carbon Belt Drive.

Mubea also knocked up an integrated bar/stem combo, no comment on how much this one-off piece cost.

Mubea will offer motors with pedal assisted 250w, all the way up to full-moto 4000w throttle powered motors.