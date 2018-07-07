Eurobike Media Days Randoms: Paul Finally Finds a Bike That's Too Big

Nicolai's Monster XXL G13

Nicolai has been integral in the massive reach movement. As every bike is handmade in Germany, they have been offering custom sized bikes for years and after a few orders from double-extra-tall people, they now offer some whopping XXL sizes off the shelf. This G13 has a 550mm reach, a 170mm tall headtube, 457mm chainstay and a 1363mm wheelbase, the only bike we can find any bigger is the XXL eMTB from the same brand which has even longer chainstays and wheelbase.The Raid series of shoes have been updated for 2019, the asymmetrical design with added padding on the crank side stays the same but their sole concept has changed. Andi Lipp from Ion says they wanted to retain the "sporty" fit and direct and precise feel, but the sole concept needed to be revised, through testing they found that the rubber compound midsole and also the insole all work to create grip and damping. The result is a new combination of stickier rubber, softer mid-sole and more cushion on the insole: "Pin-tonic sole concept." Three will be three levels Raid 2, €99 Raid Amp2 €125, and Raid Select which is full leather €180.It's hard to think about wet-weather riding at the moment, but winter is coming—even in the heat of summer. The new Traze AM three layer shorts have fully taped seams and a 20k waterproof rating. This is kit can be matched to the two-layer breathable fabric shirt. Lipp says it's for those who want to ride in the wet, but have a dry ass. It is only water resistant but should keep the worst of trail spray off you when shredding park laps. Priced at €120 and €80 respectively.Kona's Mini Process 24" is aimed at kids who want to go full enduro, and train their little legs pushing this 33lb bike up the hill. And being so overbuilt, they won't be smashing it to pieces when they take it to the skate park or dirt jumps.The Honzo CR has been updated. It features some funky carbon tubing on the seatstays and a dropped chainstay.One for the steel-is-real fans, the Honza ST is back and really has that "je ne sais quoi." A great silvery paint finish, horizontal sliding dropouts for the single-speeders, and big wheels.We spotted a Shimano 4-piston caliper and lever on a city bike that looked like a Deore-level brake. I have been a big fan of the two-piston versions in the past, offering great performance at a tiny price. No word from Shimano about this version but higher brake power available at a low price point is always welcomed.Syncros have a new 'Guide Kit' which is a roll-up tool pouch that can comfortably fit in your pocket. It includes a mini-ratchet, 5nm torque wrench adaptor and all the socket bits you might need. There are also tire levers, a chain tool and quick-link storage. It's a compact kit with a high-quality feel and costs €80.Scott have long been fans of developing suspension systems for their bikes and putting more levers on the bars, going way back to the first travel adjusting Ransom. They have upgraded versions of the Nude shocks (developed in collaboration with Fox) on the Genius platforms that now have larger air volume to keep it more consistent over longer runs. The new Ramp System means that riders can flick the switch on the main shock body to simulate adding or removing volume spacers on the fly. Use the more linear mode for trail riding then flick to the more progressive mode when dropping into jumps or for bike park trails. The Ramp System only affects the descend mode, leaving the other options of Traction Control or lockout that is controlled by an updated TwinLock handlebar lever.