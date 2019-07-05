Randoms Round II - Eurobike Media Days 2019

NS Bikes' NerdKTM's Updated XC Bike & New Women's Models FSA Makes One Out of Two
Also new is the Ultra Evo, an aluminum trail hardtail with 130mm travel fork and a 66 degree head angle. With a dropper post, thru axle and bigger tires, the little ripper is available for euro 1,399.
Titici Flattens Top Tubes
Their flagship KFX crankset 1x are first forged, then precision CNC-machined in two separate halves and then bonded together. The result is a stiff 520g crankset with modular chainring system available in 170 and 175mm length with 28 to 38 teeth.
The trademark of all Titici models is the Plate Absorber Technology, the top tube that forms the last 10cm of the frame into a very thin and wide full carbon piece. Designed together with an Italian engineering university, the feature is said to absorb vertical vibrations 18 percent better than a traditional round tube.
2 Comments
Post a Comment