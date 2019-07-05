Randoms Round II - Eurobike Media Days 2019

NS Bikes' Nerd

With the introduction of the Nerd model lineup, NS Bikes is catering to riders on a budget. The Nerd HD (Heavy Duty) is intended for bike park use with 170mm of travel front and rear, a head angle of 64 degrees and a weight of 15.18 kg (33.5lb). Also available will be a 130 mm travel Nerd Lite, which comes with 29" wheels front and rear and a head angle of 67 degrees.

Throwing in a 29” front wheel with a 27.5” rear, dropper post and solid parts for only €2,299 is a lot of bang for your buck. Also noteworthy is the paint job: brushed tubes are coated with a transparent layer and get an overcoat for a bold finish.

The Nerd JR can grow with your kid by accepting both 24” and 26” wheels.

Air shocks providing 120 mm of travel and a Deore shifter with Shadow tech and 10 gears will get your kids rippin’ at a price of €1,799. A flip chip can drop the bottom bracket slightly, going from 24 to 26ers and adjust the head angle from 66.5 down to 66. Total weight comes to 12.28 kg.

The Synonym is NS Bikes’ new cross-country rig. With 100mm of travel, the full carbon frame (except rocker) features a flex pivot and 67 degree head angle.

The standard version comes to a frame weight of about 2.050g, the lighter model comes to about 1,900g. Total weight is only 10.62 kg (23.4 lb). The same frame is also available with 120 mm of travel (using a shock with same length but added stroke), also dropping the head angle to 66 degrees to add to its trail prowess.

KTM's Updated XC Bike & New Women's Models

KTM’s cross-country rocket Scarp is getting an overhaul with the evolution 2 frame. A slightly slacker head angle of 68.5 degrees and newly formed down tube, that now gives room for a second bottle cage, are combined with 95mm of travel in the rear and 100mm up front. A smaller size XS will be added to the program. The super lightweight Scarp Sonic with DT Swiss 1200 wheels weighed in at 9.68 kg. Frame weight comes to 1,650g in size M without shock.

With the Scarp MT (MT stands for marathon), the bike uses the same frame design as the Scarp, but extends the travel to 115mm (120mm out front) and slackens the head angle to 67.5 degrees.

With a dropper seatpost and meatier tires our scale stopped at 12.1 kg (26.7 lb). More options for your bottle cage or some other toys.

For 2020, KTM is introducing a new women’s program, called Glory, to their lineup. To figure out better what women want, they invited 20 female influencers and racers, looking for feedback from them. In the end, there will be no special geometries, but an XS frame size was added to the most important models with specific colors that don’t diverge too far from KTM’s look and feel. Component-wise, they opted for shorter stems, special grips and a specific saddles.

The Glory edition of the Scarp can also hold two bottle cages, due to the new shape of the down tube. Flex stays, even on the aluminum version.

Also new is the Ultra Evo, an aluminum trail hardtail with 130mm travel fork and a 66 degree head angle. With a dropper post, thru axle and bigger tires, the little ripper is available for euro 1,399.

FSA Makes One Out of Two

With its brand new KFX mountain bike range, FSA is trying to blend stiffness and lightweight.

Their flagship KFX crankset 1x are first forged, then precision CNC-machined in two separate halves and then bonded together. The result is a stiff 520g crankset with modular chainring system available in 170 and 175mm length with 28 to 38 teeth.

The KFX stem is 3D-forged and CNC-machined from 2014 alloy and combined with a carbon structure, using their Carbon Structural Integration (CSI) technology. It’s a process that permanently bonds carbon to alloy. Weighing 143g at 100 mm length (available from 60 to 140mm) it features a 31.8mm clamping diameter, and a +/- 12 degree angle. An offset central clamping area creates a full-width flat-top design on the KFX handlebar. Reinforced stem clamping, brake lever and bar end zones raise durability on the Di2-ready bar. Weight comes to 155 grams for the 685mm wide version (700 and 760mm available). Clamping diameter is 31.8mm with 9 degree back and 4 degree upsweep. A riser bar with 18mm rise will also be part of the series.

Titici Flattens Top Tubes

While still rather an unknown brand, the Italians have produced bike frames since 1961, predominately in steel and mainly for other companies. In 2000, they started building custom carbon frames in their factory in Italy, being the first to introduce an Italian carbon 29er. Two years ago, an investor based in the same town as Titici is helping to bring more attention to the company. With the F-XC02, you can design your own geometry and color scheme. Frames are built using tube to tube bondage technology, with more carbon in the joint areas adding higher rigidity.

The trademark of all Titici models is the Plate Absorber Technology, the top tube that forms the last 10cm of the frame into a very thin and wide full carbon piece. Designed together with an Italian engineering university, the feature is said to absorb vertical vibrations 18 percent better than a traditional round tube.

Working with FSA, the frames are available with FSR’s ACR system, utilizing a 1.5” upper steering cup for higher steering precision in hard charging situations and making it possible to route the cables into the frame through the headset. Tititci believes in not building the lightest frames but building on performance. Depending on choice of color (or raw finish) and frame size, frame weight ranges from 1,100 to 1,300 grams. Cost is €3,500 for the frame.

The F-FS03 uses a two-piece rear end that is linked together at the chainstays and brace.