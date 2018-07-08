PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike Media Days: Randoms II

Jul 8, 2018
by Paul Aston  
Magura

Eurobike Media Days 2018
For its 125th anniversary, Magura put together a limited edition version of the MT7 with HC3 lever, called the1893.

Eurobike Media Days 2018
Eurobike Media Days 2018
The 4-piston brakes are available in a limited number of 1893 pieces and are shipped in a special anniversary box.

Eurobike Media Days 2018
Eurobike Media Days 2018
Each pair has its limited production number imprinted on the caliper.

Eurobike Media Days 2018
Eurobike Media Days 2018
Magura now has some calipers for flat mounts available, requiring less installation space and suitable for the charge of new disc-equipped road and gravel bikes.

MT 8 levers are now available with a carbon or aluminum single finger lever.



DT Swiss

Eurobike Media Days 2018
DT Swiss will now offer an aftermarket freewheel body for 240s hubs to fit Shimano's new Micro Spline standard. This will retro-fit any DT Star Ratchet hub.

Eurobike Media Days 2018
Eurobike Media Days 2018
The entry-level 1900 wheels will be lighter thanks to utilizing a sleeved connection instead of pinning the rims together. With a wide selection of internal rim widths now available, everyone from cross-country to enduro should find the size they're looking for. Also, the hub flanges are spaced even wider, to allow a stiffer wheels.

Eurobike Media Days 2018
Eurobike Media Days 2018
The only wheelset from DT Swiss that's still available with regular lacing and J-bend spokes, the FR 1950 is now officially available in 29" next to its smaller 27.5" sibling and features a wider internal rim width of 30 mm.



New Bergamont Contrail

Eurobike Media Days 2018


The Contrail - Bergamont's 29" trail and all-mountain rig with 130 mm of rear wheel travel - is now available as a full carbon model. Turning a flip chip at the lower shock mount and changing the lower headset cup allows for swapping between 27.5" and 29" wheels without altering the 67-degree head and 75-degree seat angle. They have also integrated storage into the frame called the StashBox. This is the first updated Bergamont model we have seen for a while, and we can only imagine new Trailster and Encore models will follow with similar features.


Eurobike Media Days 2018
Eurobike Media Days 2018
The Stashbox is located below the shock and holds a compact toolkit from Syncros (the component brand owned by Scott, who bought Bergamont recently) on the inside of the cover plate. The extra space holds a spare tube or whatever else small enough you can think of hiding in there.

Eurobike Media Days 2018
Eurobike Media Days 2018
Keeping it clean: Cable routing inside the frame and Di2-ready with a hiding place for the battery underneath the bottle mounts.


Eurobike Media Days 2018
Eurobike Media Days 2018
Even the rocker on the single pivot frame with rocker linkage shock actuation is made of carbon fiber.


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
141734 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
103315 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
76460 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
75065 views
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
67365 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
63979 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
58418 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
44218 views

7 Comments

  • + 2
 I love that Stashbox. Seems less complex to engineer than Specialized's approach, and about as clean, even if it's smaller. I carry and love the Topeak Ratchet Rocket as well, so the included tool is another plus - far superior to Spesh's simple bolted model. It seems like integrated tool and storage solutions are a trend now, and I hope that trend gains momentum. Plenty of wasted space on today's bikes - try riding without a pack once and you'll miss it dearly thereafter.
  • + 4
 Hey Bergamont, lawyers from specialized are holding on Line 1.
  • + 1
 The storage isn't technically inside the frame, so I think they are good?
  • + 1
 And lawyers from Rocky Mountain holding on line 2.
  • + 1
 So if the new micro spline free hub retro fits ratchet hubs does that mean it will fit Specialized Roval hubs?
  • + 1
 That Bergamont is cleeaaan
  • - 1
 Oh yay! More plastic levers from magura for me to throw out and replace with Shimano/sram.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027836
Mobile Version of Website