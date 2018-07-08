Eurobike Media Days: Randoms II

Magura

For its 125th anniversary, Magura put together a limited edition version of the MT7 with HC3 lever, called the1893.

The 4-piston brakes are available in a limited number of 1893 pieces and are shipped in a special anniversary box.

Each pair has its limited production number imprinted on the caliper.

Magura now has some calipers for flat mounts available, requiring less installation space and suitable for the charge of new disc-equipped road and gravel bikes.

MT 8 levers are now available with a carbon or aluminum single finger lever.

DT Swiss

DT Swiss will now offer an aftermarket freewheel body for 240s hubs to fit Shimano's new Micro Spline standard. This will retro-fit any DT Star Ratchet hub.

The entry-level 1900 wheels will be lighter thanks to utilizing a sleeved connection instead of pinning the rims together. With a wide selection of internal rim widths now available, everyone from cross-country to enduro should find the size they're looking for. Also, the hub flanges are spaced even wider, to allow a stiffer wheels.

The only wheelset from DT Swiss that's still available with regular lacing and J-bend spokes, the FR 1950 is now officially available in 29" next to its smaller 27.5" sibling and features a wider internal rim width of 30 mm.

New Bergamont Contrail

The Stashbox is located below the shock and holds a compact toolkit from Syncros (the component brand owned by Scott, who bought Bergamont recently) on the inside of the cover plate. The extra space holds a spare tube or whatever else small enough you can think of hiding in there.

Keeping it clean: Cable routing inside the frame and Di2-ready with a hiding place for the battery underneath the bottle mounts.

Even the rocker on the single pivot frame with rocker linkage shock actuation is made of carbon fiber.

The Contrail - Bergamont's 29" trail and all-mountain rig with 130 mm of rear wheel travel - is now available as a full carbon model. Turning a flip chip at the lower shock mount and changing the lower headset cup allows for swapping between 27.5" and 29" wheels without altering the 67-degree head and 75-degree seat angle. They have also integrated storage into the frame called the StashBox. This is the first updated Bergamont model we have seen for a while, and we can only imagine new Trailster and Encore models will follow with similar features.