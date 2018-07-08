PINKBIKE TECH

Eurobike Media Days: Three New Carbon 29ers

Jul 8, 2018
by Paul Aston  
KTM Prowler 29

Eurobike Media Days 2018


The Prowler from KTM is their latest 150mm travel 29" bike. It's not aimed towards full-on enduro racing as it keeps an eye on lightweight and climbing ability. At 12.7kgs for the top of the line Prowler Sonic 12, it's light enough. Fully specced with new 12x speed XTR and Kashima coated Fox Suspension it costs €6799.

Geometry looks on point for intended purpose with three sizes in 445, 461, and 488mm reach sizes, 436mm chainstay, 66.5º head angle and 76.5º seat angle.


Don't worry though if you don't have that kind of cash to splash, there are more models to choose from down to a sub-€3000 alloy version that shares the same geometry and design.


NS Define

These Define prototypes from NS Bikes are an evolution from their Snabb chassis, and now has full carbon frame including in seatstays and chainstays. The frames are the same, but changing the lower shock mount can raise or lower the ride height for 27.5" or 29" wheels. They have also spec'd shorter offset forks than standard, 44mm for 29" and 36mm for 27.5".


Changing the lower shock mount can raise or lower the ride height for different sized wheels.


Integrated and adjustable reach headsets aren't new, but I think this is the first one seen on a trail bike, most are found on downhill bikes. The large size will have a reach of 490mm/500mm reach in large size.


They have created a semi-integrated cable routing system that sits the housing flush in the frame and will be protected by a downtube guard against incoming rocks.


Here is the model with 27.5" wheels.



BH Lynx 5 LT

The new Lynx was developed by their team, BH Miranda (Karim Amour, Alex Cure, and Jose Borgés), to take on the Enduro World Series. The Lynx 5 LT has 150mm of travel with a DW Split Link suspension system that has a floating shock driven from either end. The frame uses Ballistic carbon construction with HCIM (Hollow Core Internal Moulding) process, weighing a claimed 2100g without shock for a medium size. Geometry is a 65º head angle and 75.5º seat angle, with a 440mm reach. The frame has internal cable guides, integrated chainstay and the seat stay protectors and downtube guard, all the usual features like Boost spacing, tapered headtube and bottle cage mounts.


8 Comments

  • + 8
 Climbs like a hard tail, descends like a KTM. Weapon. Mini dh. Long low slack.

There, I just wrote Pinkbike’s review of these three bikes.
  • + 1
 Name it KTM Enduro
  • + 1
 Sweet looking headtube interface on the alloy KTM... Nealy as nice as that hose routing on the BH. Would love to see that after a couple wet rides.
  • + 3
 That semi internal routing is really a neat idea.
  • + 3
 After one wet ride it'll be fully intergrated in mud.
  • + 3
 NS is a very underestimated brand. No gimmicks. They just work
  • + 1
 Gutted they stopped the soda EVO, that was my dream trail bike
  • + 1
 Damn, these are all dope.

