Eurobike Postponed - Slimmed Down Event Planned for November

PRESS RELEASE: Messe Friedrichshafen



Messe Friedrichshafen moves Eurobike 2020 to November – Pure B2B focus over three days – Additional industry-wide digital exchange of ideas on original September date



The Corona pandemic continues to hold the world in a stranglehold. Given the ban in Germany on major events until 29 August 2020 and the scale of preparations and procedures for Eurobike, holding the show just two days later is practically impossible. Due to this, Messe Friedrichshafen has decided not to run Eurobike 2020 on the planned date from 2 to 5 September or in its usual format. Instead, the organisers are holding a one-off Eurobike Special show some two and a half months later – from 24 to 26 November 2020. The event will be a pure B2B concept and the ideal platform as a working trade fair with intensive expert and professional exchange. “We are providing the first, unique opportunity for the bike industry to meet in this challenging year to maintain retail contacts and help drive new impetus,” announces Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen.



Initially proposed as a “Plan B” back in April, the new schedule is now being implemented. This year, the bicycle industry will be meeting in Friedrichshafen from Tuesday 24 to Thursday 26 November, with a pure B2B format. The working fair will run for three week days, without a public day and is scheduled for much later in the year in order to provide sufficient time for preparation and organisation. Given the current circumstances, it will take into account the interests of the industry, retail and the media, as the most important stakeholders in this business-focused show. Stefan Reisinger, Head of Eurobike explains: “Suppliers, brands and retailers are all starting the 2020 bike season facing very difficult conditions and will hopefully benefit from recovery effects over time. One thing is certain, all industry players will have to adapt to the postponed development of the season compared to previous years. The later Eurobike date gives the whole bike industry an opportunity to make plans at the end of the 2020 season for the coming sales and production season. As such, it also offers a unique chance to meet up, to exchange ideas, and to work and network this year.”



The concept for this year’s Eurobike working trade fair will not include popular events, such as the Public Day, Eurobike Party, Test and Demo Areas and other elements from the supporting programme. “It is not inconceivable that we will still all be following the social distancing regulations in November,” says Eurobike Project Manager, Dirk Heidrich. The shorter duration and lower concentration means that exhibitors will be offered cost benefits in the form of reduced booth prices and the Retail First ticketing programme will still be available. Regarding availability of and conditions for accommodation in Friedrichshafen and the surrounding area, the November date brings obvious advantages.



Meanwhile, the original planned Eurobike date at the start of September is going to be put to good use. The “Bike Biz Revolution - Conference for Visionaries” will be held on Tuesday, 1 September 2020. The Eurobike organisers are running the new, highly-acclaimed conference as planned – only in a digital format. This will offer international industry players a digital meeting point to meet and discuss on the usual show date. The organisers are also planning to extend the digital offer to include formats for the Eurobike Award, Eurobike Travel Talk and Start Up Day. For further information and regular updates on the Eurobike Special from 24 to 26 November 2020, visit



At the beginning of April, Eurobike canceled its Media Days event but stated that the event was still scheduled to go ahead from September 2-5, 2020. However, they said that there was a contingency date in place in case the situation in Europe did not improve by then and that a decision would be made by mid-May.Today, we learned that, with a ban on major events in Germany until August 29, 2020, the event organizers have decided to postpone the event to November 24-26, 2020. The event will run in a pure Business to Business format without a public day. There will also not be a Eurobike party of Test and Demo Areas. Exhibitors will be offered cheaper booth prices due to the truncated program.At the beginning of September, during the original Eurobike days, the organizers will run a digital conference - 'Bike Biz Revolution - Conference for Visionaries'.Download