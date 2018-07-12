The Final Randoms - Eurobike 2018

Bionicon doesn't care how the others do it. Their ClimbAir system allows riders to drastically change the bike's geometry with the push of a button that moves air from the fork to the shock, or vice versa, through interconnected tubes. This allows you to steepen the bike for climbing and then, just by pushing a button, slacken it out for descending. It's the rEVO 0 that's pictured here, that rolls on 27.5'' wheels and can be had with either 160mm or 180mm of travel via different rocker arms and its X-Fusion suspension.The ClimbAir system allows for a massive 5-degrees of adjustment that can be stopped anywhere between being fully extended or fully compressed.You've seen Cane Creek's beautiful eeWings titanium cranks before, and you'll be able to read a long-term review soon, but I couldn't resist snapping a photo of this unassembled set of arms. Cane Creek also had their new bar plugs on hand that, while not nearly as exciting as titanium cranks, do look pretty nice.The Alpina Rootage is a sharp-looking lid thanks to its carbon panels that, according to the company, also increase safety. The styling is clearly enduro-esque, with more coverage at the back and room for goggles as well, and the vents lead into open channels inside the shell. There are a load of helmets out there to choose from but, if you ask me, this is one of the best lookings options on the market.Joe's No Flats latex-based Super Sealant is said to be able to plug holes up to 6mm in size, and unlike some other sealant, it works in temps as low as -20 Celsius.The Granite tool pouch and strap system is an easily configurable setup that lets you carry all sorts of stuff, from the tiny tool pouch to a tube, levers, or whatever else you can fit. The pouch is made from heavy-duty Cordura, and it's home to a small ratchet wrench, an extension, and a bunch of tool bits that will fit most things on your bike. The strap is long enough to wrap around any part of your bike, and an inner Velcro loop is what holds your tube or other bits in place.Fork legs are so over-rated, aren't they? In an effort to maximize aerodynamics, this machine sees its front wheel nearly completely enveloped by a fairing.This carbon fiber beast comes from 1994 and was the result of a collab between Scott and CAT. Check out that seat mast!Push's new ElevenSix SS sees its reservoir offset to one side to allow it to fit more frames, including the new Nomad. The SS model looks different due to the new layout, but all of the adjustments remain, and it's still assembled at Push's HQ using parts that are almost entirely manufactured in-house. If you have an older ElevenSix and want to convert it to the new SS layout, Push can do that for you, too, by replacing the old piggback bridge. The new ElevenSix SS retails for the same $1,200 USD as its predecessor.