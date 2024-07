Eurobike's 2024 Handmade Area to Feature 40 Boutique Exhibitors

Photo: Eurobike

Press Release: Eurobike & Pinkbike

open to the public on July 6th & 7th

In collaboration with Bespoked Pinkbike , and Fahrstil , Eurobike is excited to announce the 2024 Handmade Area . Prominently located in the centre of Hall 12.1, this special exhibition area will feature 40 exhibitors whose core business is frame construction, customization, small-run bikes and components, and individual fashion and bicycle accessories. In contrast to the mass production, global supply chains, and the catalogs of full-range retailers seen elsewhere at the show, all these exhibitors have specialized through sustainable materials, local production, upcycling, and/or particularly artistic workmanship in their custom-made products.Showcasing the pinnacle of craftsmanship during the Eurobike Festival Days, the area is. It will also be open to the industry during the Business Days July 3rd to 5th.Exhibitors include:Handmade Stage special appearances by Jacquie Phelan & Giovanni Battaglin.The concept for the Eurobike Handmade Area was developed in cooperation with radraum , which also runs the radraumBar and the radraumTalks. During the Business Days, the space invites members of the industry to enjoy cocktails during the Handmade Happy Hours from 6-9 p.m, as well as the exhibitor party on Saturday, July 6.More information on the Handmade Area here . Get tickets to Eurobike here