Eurobike's 2024 Handmade Area to Feature 40 Boutique Exhibitors

Jul 1, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  
Eurobike Handmade Area
Photo: Eurobike

Press Release: Eurobike & Pinkbike

In collaboration with Bespoked, Pinkbike, and Fahrstil, Eurobike is excited to announce the 2024 Handmade Area. Prominently located in the centre of Hall 12.1, this special exhibition area will feature 40 exhibitors whose core business is frame construction, customization, small-run bikes and components, and individual fashion and bicycle accessories. In contrast to the mass production, global supply chains, and the catalogs of full-range retailers seen elsewhere at the show, all these exhibitors have specialized through sustainable materials, local production, upcycling, and/or particularly artistic workmanship in their custom-made products.

Showcasing the pinnacle of craftsmanship during the Eurobike Festival Days, the area is open to the public on July 6th & 7th. It will also be open to the industry during the Business Days July 3rd to 5th.

Exhibitors include:

• All Ahead Composites
• Alutech Cycles
• Crossworx Cycles
• Fingerprint Cycling
• Hezo Sports
• Kocmo Titan Bikes
• Krömer
• Purple Dog Custom Cycles
• Rotor Bikes
• Tritao Cosmopolita
• Zoceli Bikes
• Cicli Bonanno
• Stijn Cycles
• and many more!

Handmade Stage special appearances by Jacquie Phelan & Giovanni Battaglin.


Eurobike Handmade Area


The concept for the Eurobike Handmade Area was developed in cooperation with radraum, which also runs the radraumBar and the radraumTalks. During the Business Days, the space invites members of the industry to enjoy cocktails during the Handmade Happy Hours from 6-9 p.m, as well as the exhibitor party on Saturday, July 6.

More information on the Handmade Area here. Get tickets to Eurobike here.

2 Comments
  • 3 0
 Sound like amazing project to showcase unique framebuilders
  • 1 0
 Yes. How it should be. Some gorgeous stuff gonna be showcased on that part of the show.







