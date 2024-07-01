Eurobike's 2024 Handmade Area to Feature 40 Boutique Exhibitors

Press Release: Eurobike & Pinkbike
In collaboration with Bespoked
, Pinkbike
, and Fahrstil
, Eurobike is excited to announce the 2024 Handmade Area
. Prominently located in the centre of Hall 12.1, this special exhibition area will feature 40 exhibitors whose core business is frame construction, customization, small-run bikes and components, and individual fashion and bicycle accessories. In contrast to the mass production, global supply chains, and the catalogs of full-range retailers seen elsewhere at the show, all these exhibitors have specialized through sustainable materials, local production, upcycling, and/or particularly artistic workmanship in their custom-made products.
Showcasing the pinnacle of craftsmanship during the Eurobike Festival Days, the area is open to the public on July 6th & 7th
. It will also be open to the industry during the Business Days July 3rd to 5th.
Exhibitors include:• All Ahead Composites
• Alutech Cycles
• Crossworx Cycles
• Fingerprint Cycling
• Hezo Sports
• Kocmo Titan Bikes
• Krömer
• Purple Dog Custom Cycles
• Rotor Bikes
• Tritao Cosmopolita
• Zoceli Bikes
• Cicli Bonanno
• Stijn Cycles
• and many more!
Handmade Stage special appearances by Jacquie Phelan & Giovanni Battaglin.
The concept for the Eurobike Handmade Area was developed in cooperation with radraum
, which also runs the radraumBar and the radraumTalks. During the Business Days, the space invites members of the industry to enjoy cocktails during the Handmade Happy Hours from 6-9 p.m, as well as the exhibitor party on Saturday, July 6.
More information on the Handmade Area here
. Get tickets to Eurobike here
.