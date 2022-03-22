European Bike Associations Launch Campaign to Reduce Plastic in Industry

The Cycling Industry Sustainable Packaging Initiative Vision:



• Packaging is designed to maximize protection of goods while minimising empty space during shipment, to ensure an optimized (end-to-end) carbon footprint



• Elimination of problematic or unnecessary packaging through redesign, innovation, and new delivery models is a priority



• Reuse models are applied where relevant, reducing the need for single-use packaging



• All packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable



• Recycled content is prioritized to decouple ourselves from using finite resources



• Where virgin materials are needed, they should come from renewable sources in the future



• Preference will be given to mono materials (single materials) to increase recyclability



• All packaging is free of hazardous chemicals, and the health, safety, and rights of all people involved are respected



• All packaging is reused, recycled, or composted in practice, enabling materials and resources to flow back into the system or retaining value through reuse options

The Cycling Industry Sustainable Packaging Initiative Commitment:



1. Sharing and endorsing the common vision for more circular and sustainable packaging solutions with your supply chain partners



2. Working with supply chain partners to reduce problematic plastic packaging's and eliminate unnecessary packaging within your supply chain by 2025



3. Working with supply chain partners to ensure that all supply chain packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025



4. Working with supply chain partners to increase recycled content within packaging materials by 2025



5. Creating customer / retail facing packaging commitments, which align with or exceed the common vision by 2025



6. Sharing progress and update with the wider cycling industry through the CONEBl / CIE Sustainability working group forum

In 2019 the volume of packaging waste, in the EU, reached a record high of 79.3 million tonnes, 60% of which was paper, cardboard and plastic. In the US, plastic packaging alone created over 14.5 million tons of waste. The UN Sustainable Development Goals estimate, by 2050, the resource of three planets will be required to sustain the lifestyles of one. — The Cycling Industry Sustainable Packaging Pledge