Interview: New Beginnings for Tracy Moseley

Interview Tracy Moseley - A New Challenge Superenduro - Canazei Words & Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon Taking some time to take in the scenery at the top of Col Rodella, Dolomites. Taking some time to take in the scenery at the top of Col Rodella, Dolomites.

Nearly 4 months into motherhood, Tracy and husband James are on the road with baby Toby in tow for their first family trip to Europe as Tracy prepares to begin a new role within the industry; Co-ordinator in the European Continental Enduro Series. We caught up with Tracy in Canazei for the first round of the European series.With the EWS creating a number of smaller continental series, the team needed someone with EWS racing experience to aid in organizing and overseeing the 4 races in this year's European rounds. Still wanting to help grow and influence the sport, 3x Enduro World Series champion Tracy Moseley was the perfect fit for the role following her retirement from racing. Although Tracy has not lost sight for her love of mountain biking and it’s community. Working with husband James, they work hard to strike the perfect balance between parenthood and their passion for two wheels.

What is your role within the European Continental Series?

I’m a coordinator within the European Continental Series, my role will be evolving as the race series goes on as it’s the first race of a brand new series. Chris Ball (EWS Director) wanted someone who’s got experience with the EWS to be present at all 4 races to ensure there is continuity between events as they are being run by different organisations, with the aim being if someone came and did all 4 races they would see the similarities between them that define the series.Having Toby in March, I felt like I couldn’t commit to doing too much this year and I didn’t want to. I wanted to enjoy being a mum and at the same time I didn’t want to lose all sight of my career, passion, interest and the chance to travel. When Chris asked me at Christmas it seemed like a feasible thing to do and it gives me a chance to still be involved and have an input in the sport I love, as well as still getting time on the bike without having to compete, which I’m nowhere near in shape to be doing right now *laughs*. It ticked a lot of boxes for me and provided the right balance. I’ve also been around the series long enough to know a lot about how they like to run it and how to help make that happen.

How do you think the European Continental Series will benefit the community and the EWS?

Tracy Moseley getting a taste of the trails for the first European continental round. Tracy Moseley getting a taste of the trails for the first European continental round.

It will be interesting to see who participates in them as Chris didn’t just want it to be all the same people that race EWS but rather act more like a stepping stone. As an example, if you’ve got a development team they could come and do this prior to an EWS as it’s easier on the budget being European based but still provides great trails and a high standard of racing.I’m hoping it’ll be a really good opportunity to allow more people to at least come and have a go at a high-level event with more opportunity to get the ranking points needed to get an entry to the EWS. I think it'll appeal to a wider audience hopefully and attract more people. I don't know how the actual end product of the Enduro World Series would cope with more people, but hopefully the continental series will grow and become a renowned series in its own right. You won't have to travel the whole world to still have a really good series. It'll be really interesting to see where it goes. I think there is enough demand for it for sure! It’s going to be really cool to see who kinda takes it on board and does the whole series, and see if anyone is serious about becoming the first European Enduro Champion I guess it will be and see who emerges from it.

What do you think about the EWS and the UCI working together? Will it progress the sport and grow the discipline?

It’s definitely going to get a mixed reaction, Chris knew that was going to be the case and rightly so. The UCI has had quite a lot of bad rap for many many years and I think MTB particularly is always seen as an underdog and it’s going to be interesting to see how British Cycling approach this as they’ve had nothing to do with Enduro up until this point. There is a lot to be gained from working alongside the UCI in the sense that in a sport you need governance and fairness, and in order to do that you need rules and regulations to ensure its fairness. I’m all for sports being as fair as possible.There have been issues with the EWS crew trying to provide consistent course training, and there wasn’t really a way to monitor whether people were getting in extra runs and cheating etc. There has never been any regulations for it and I love to think that the sport is being played on a fair playing field. I’m not saying that the UCI is the ultimate answer to guaranteeing fairness, but they already have the infrastructure to in place to help make it so. Until now it has just been down to Chris, Enrico, Fred and Darren who are the 4 guys that run the EWS and given the size they;'ve grown it to now, I don’t think some governance from the UCI will be a bad thing as it will relieve some pressure off of those guys. It seems to me that it’s been 5-6 years in the process of these types of talks, Chris worked at the UCI and he knows exactly what he’s letting himself in for, and it seems that it’s very much on the EWS' terms which I think is important.

What are you excited about the most with this new partnership?

Smiles in the mountains, Tracy begins her day checking the trails to make sure all is set for Sunday. Smiles in the mountains, Tracy begins her day checking the trails to make sure all is set for Sunday. Whilst mums at work, husband James enjoys some downtime at the park with baby Toby. Whilst mums at work, husband James enjoys some downtime at the park with baby Toby.

The introduction of the rainbow jersey for team competition is awesome! It changes the dynamic of how you ride and how you view your fellow compatriots from your own country. Straight away I was thinking how would they do it and how are we going to ensure that we have the best chance to do well at it. Are we going to have team training camps? Will there be more opportunity for the sport to grow for those riders to progress? British Cycling is going to have to adapt to this new collaborative way of competing and they’re hopefully going to have some team training and selection programs. I’m just excited, it makes me want to get back on my bike and race again! I can see so many exciting prospects! And to have a team contest like that is amazing! Mountain biking doesn’t really have that.

So diverting away a little from Superenduro and EWS, how have you settled into life with a baby and what are your plans for the next few years?

MENTIONS:

The last 4 months have been the biggest learning experience of my life. I realised I can survive without sleep which has been the biggest, most amazing revelation for me. Those first few weeks were a massive learning curve but thankfully nature and instinct does seem to kick in because I’ve definitely had no lessons! I’ve not been someone that has been overly maternal of babyish but as cliche, as it sounds, when people say it’s amazing when it’s your own, it’s so true. Even now going out for a bike ride on my own is great, but I also want to get back to him as I do miss him, even after a short space of time. But it’s really new, it’s a new chapter and a fresh challenge. The important thing is to not let it completely rule everything that we do, hence why we’re here. It’s not been an easy few days getting here and you do at times question why you're doing it, but if we didn’t pursue it we also wouldn’t out doing what we enjoy, having a balance is key.As for plans, I haven’t really made any. We said we always wanted to have a family so we've started that stage. I feel like I’ve left having a family until late on in my career deliberately so I don’t feel like I've got any regrets in terms that I've not done or achieved what I wanted to do in the sport, so I'm hoping that I'll be able to mix up the two a little bit. But I think if I said you'd never see me at a race again I think I would be lying because I just know what I’m like and my heads so willing to still be racing. I won’t be competing at a full Enduro World Series but I’m hoping to still be at some events, at the same time enjoying as much as I can with Toby. I think it's fortunate that James isn’t in an office job in London and we're both able to be around, but then we've created that, so this is hopefully going to be our job for the next few years, to give him the best start in life whilst still having time and enjoying ourselves.Thanks, Tracy, and good luck with the future!