Evan Wall Joins Devinci Global Racing for 2022

I’m incredibly stoked to be joining Devinci Global Racing! I’m looking forward to carrying the momentum I gained last year, and no better way than with a Canadian company that’s so deeply ingrained in racing. I had a couple chats with Greg last year at the races, and have no doubt we're going to have a hoot over the next couple years! Can’t wait to get into it! — Evan Wall

Evan clearing a trail from fallen trees so it can be ridable again as soon as the snow melts.

Evan is the perfect example of hard work and dedication. We are extremely happy to count him in our ranks for the coming years. We believe he'll be able to achieve great things on Devinci bikes. He finished the 2021 season on a high note with a 14th place at the last EWS in Scotland. We are looking forward to see what he can do again in Scotland in couple months for the 2022 EWS season's kick off. — Bastien Major, Devinci Global Racing Team Manager

Work hard, play hard they say.

And if you want to play hard, you have to maintain your toys.

Born in Calgary, raised in the mountains on bikes, skis, sleds, chainsaws and motos, Evan Wall is a full-fledged, flannel-clad Canuck. He joins Greg Callaghan and Georgia Astle for the full EWS circuit with Devinci Global Racing for 2022.You might recognize Evan as the winner of Pinkbike Academy, but there’s more to the burly Albertan, who now calls Squamish home, than raw speed on the bike. Like describing things in his own language with words no one understands or don’t exist, known as “Evanisms” to his friends.He even has a lexicon for how to explain trail sections in sound effects:• Subaru noises anytime I’m on a paved or gravel road• Moto or mountain bike noises anytime I am forced into a hiking or running situation• Obscure wacking or construction-like noises to describe a section of trail I’m buildingOn the bike, Evan loves physical, hard hitting DH style tracks. Boondocker, Martha Creek, 19th Hole and Dirty Jane are some of his favorite trails in BC. If you’ve ridden those trails, you’ll get a sense for Evan’s riding. If you haven’t, let’s say the underlying theme is fast, rough and generally intense; well suited to the Spartan HP he’ll be riding this year.Devinci is stoked to have Evan onboard for years of fast times and racing. Can’t wait to hear what “Evanisms” are down the road.