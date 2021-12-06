Evan Wall Parts Ways with Orbea

Dec 6, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Evan Wall, the winner of last year's Pinkbike Academy, announced on Instagram today that he has parted ways with the Orbea Enduro Team for 2022.

During his time with Orbea, Evan raced the second half of the EWS season and steadily picked up momentum, finishing the season with a 14th place in Scotland. He said in an interview after the race that the result was the icing on the cake that has left him with more motivation than ever for the winter.

bigquotesBeen a pleasure to be a part of the @orbeaenduroteam for the season! So grateful for the opportunity to race @world_enduro with unreal support.

Sad to go, but excited for what the future holds! Thanks Orbea!

What do you think I’ll be up to for the 2022 season!?Evan Wall

The Orbea Enduro Team also shared a goodbye message and congratulated Evan on a great season:

bigquotesIt has been a pleasure, Evan⁣.

From Pinkbike Academy to @world_enduro, you have shown us what you are capable of, growing into the season like a real champ. There’s no doubt you have earned your place in this sport. Our journey together ends here, but we’ll keep the good times rolling together.⁣

We will see you in between the tape. Stay true and please stop by our tent from time to time and share some laughs with us.⁣

All the best for your future life and racing.⁣Orbea Enduro Team

We haven't heard yet what Evan's sponsorship plans are for the future, but his post seems to suggest he has a team lined up for 2022. We'll keep you updated when we learn more.

8 Comments

  • 13 0
 Making space for Flo. Can't wait to see where he goes from here!
  • 7 0
 Hopefully got picked up by another team. Very impressive riding at the end of the year and a great person as well.
  • 5 0
 Not unexpected, if Orbea is going to continue sponsoring the PB academy, and gaining new riders all the time.

And I must say, that 14th place is actually super notable/impressive. Excellent work there Evan Smile .
  • 5 2
 While that was short LIVed, hopefully he didn’t make a GIANT mistake
  • 1 0
 That's a bit of an Evil comment, Yet-i find myself in agreement that it can be a difficult Pivot to make.
  • 2 0
 100% he got picked up by a team
  • 1 0
 Definitely. Orbea was the springboard into bigger and better, especially after the real world showing he had last year.
  • 2 1
 Either Norco, Commencal, Propain, or Rocky Mountain are my guesses.

Post a Comment



