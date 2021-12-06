Evan Wall Parts Ways with Orbea

Evan Wall, the winner of last year's Pinkbike Academy, announced on Instagram
today that he has parted ways with the Orbea Enduro Team for 2022.
During his time with Orbea, Evan raced the second half of the EWS season and steadily picked up momentum, finishing the season with a 14th place in Scotland. He said in an interview
after the race that the result was the icing on the cake that has left him with more motivation than ever for the winter.
|Been a pleasure to be a part of the @orbeaenduroteam for the season! So grateful for the opportunity to race @world_enduro with unreal support.
Sad to go, but excited for what the future holds! Thanks Orbea!
What do you think I’ll be up to for the 2022 season!?—Evan Wall
The Orbea Enduro Team also shared a goodbye message
and congratulated Evan on a great season:
|It has been a pleasure, Evan.
From Pinkbike Academy to @world_enduro, you have shown us what you are capable of, growing into the season like a real champ. There’s no doubt you have earned your place in this sport. Our journey together ends here, but we’ll keep the good times rolling together.
We will see you in between the tape. Stay true and please stop by our tent from time to time and share some laughs with us.
All the best for your future life and racing.—Orbea Enduro Team
We haven't heard yet what Evan's sponsorship plans are for the future, but his post seems to suggest he has a team lined up for 2022. We'll keep you updated when we learn more.
8 Comments
And I must say, that 14th place is actually super notable/impressive. Excellent work there Evan .
Post a Comment