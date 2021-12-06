Evan Wall Parts Ways with Orbea

It has been a pleasure, Evan⁣.

From Pinkbike Academy to @world_enduro, you have shown us what you are capable of, growing into the season like a real champ. There’s no doubt you have earned your place in this sport. Our journey together ends here, but we’ll keep the good times rolling together.⁣

We will see you in between the tape. Stay true and please stop by our tent from time to time and share some laughs with us.⁣

All the best for your future life and racing.⁣ — Orbea Enduro Team