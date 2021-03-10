UK Bike Shop Chain Evans Cycles to Cut 300+ Jobs

British bike retailer chain Evans Cycles is expected to cut more than 300 jobs at its 55 stores, bringing its workforces from 813 down to 475 employees, despite the pandemic bike boom that has given the bike industry unprecedented levels of demand.
Evans Cycles was bought by controversial British billionaire Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group when the chain faced severe financial trouble in 2018. At the time, Evans Cycles employed 1,300 people, and the sale caused a stir about the loss of those jobs and other negative changes, even prompting a takeover of the Evans Cycles Instagram
by a disgruntled employee. Now, Frasers Group aims to cut even more costs.
The remaining workers will have to reapply for their jobs, and managers will be expected to work 45 hours each week, up from 40, The Guardian reported.
They will also be moved to zero-hour contracts or what Frasers Group calls “casual worker agreements,” meaning that they will not be guaranteed regular work hours. Frasers Group pledged to stop using zero-hour contracts five years ago after the group faced criticism from unions and members of parliament. However, nothing changed, and the issue remains polarizing.
Evans Cycles employees learned about these changes last week via an internal document. A note to staff read, “We cannot rely on old ways of running our business and we must adapt. These changes will look to address the cost of sales ratio in our stores and ensure that we are able to be more flexible with our cost base out of peak trading and during difficult trading periods.”
Frasers has not offered any comment on the matter.
Sad times and I feel for the remaining staff. I had 7.5 years working for them and had a blast for the most part. Glad I left when I did.
But I suppose the saying goes, "If you remember the late 18th century, you weren't there maaaaaaaaan"
Until people vote with their wallets and boycott nothing will change.
In the case of Sports Direct as well, I think unfortunately they have such a stranglehold on the lower priced end of the market that those on lower incomes might really want to boycott, but really have limited other options.
As I say, no idea of any of this is true, but it wouldn't surprise me.
And without staff, what would he do? Run the businesses by himself? Use sense.
Don't get me wrong, this certainly sucks for those that are being let go, and I hope they find a new opportunity. But the market will adjust and so will the consumers and so will labor.
So what’s the solution? One state run anti-capitalist bike company? That worked great in the past...
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-hour_contract
"The term 'zero-hour contract' is primarily used in the United Kingdom"
Kiwis have banned them: "A bill outlawing zero-hour contracts in New Zealand was unanimously passed on 10 March 2016"
Fixed that for you.
and there are people who actually believe we live in free market capitalism! at this stage its an utter fallacy. i'm just waiting for some lunatic to say that the solution is communism lol.
Except that is literally the opposite of what the EC does. If anything, it makes people in small states more equal than large states. This was a compromise based on slave states wanting power, so I wouldn't push this too much. I live in the "middle" and my state is set up in the same way, with small areas getting more power than the large areas. Guess what they focus on? Super regressive policies that hurt the population. They are literally trying to make it harder to get ballot initiatives going so we can't pass medicial marijuana, even though most of the state wants it.
People don`t like to take the slightest L.
This is his business and he can run it how he wants. Funny how everybody knows all the margins and bottom lines for Evans cycles all the sudden...
Saying this, even before Sports Direct took over, Evans were wasting money everywhere, more concerned about how their stores look like, than their staff, losing so many passionate and knowledgeable people, because they did not want to pay them just a little bit more. Always just above the minimum wage. London living wage? So not make me laugh.
Worked with amazing people there, made friends for life, learned a lot and had a great time working for Evans, but the patent was sick a long time before the takeover.
And look how that's going
The new owner must be one Trump fanboy following the same philosphies to success?
It's pretty funny that working forty five hours as a salaried manager is a thing. Where I come from, if you're salaried they basically own you, an extra five hours is nothing.
Well, all you UK folks best stay where you are, don't even think about coming to the States cuz work requirements here are much stricter and employers are far more cut throat.
Nice way to support your LBS
