UK Bike Shop Chain Evans Cycles to Cut 300+ Jobs

Mar 10, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

British bike retailer chain Evans Cycles is expected to cut more than 300 jobs at its 55 stores, bringing its workforces from 813 down to 475 employees, despite the pandemic bike boom that has given the bike industry unprecedented levels of demand.

Evans Cycles was bought by controversial British billionaire Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group when the chain faced severe financial trouble in 2018. At the time, Evans Cycles employed 1,300 people, and the sale caused a stir about the loss of those jobs and other negative changes, even prompting a takeover of the Evans Cycles Instagram by a disgruntled employee. Now, Frasers Group aims to cut even more costs.


The remaining workers will have to reapply for their jobs, and managers will be expected to work 45 hours each week, up from 40, The Guardian reported. They will also be moved to zero-hour contracts or what Frasers Group calls “casual worker agreements,” meaning that they will not be guaranteed regular work hours. Frasers Group pledged to stop using zero-hour contracts five years ago after the group faced criticism from unions and members of parliament. However, nothing changed, and the issue remains polarizing.

Evans Cycles employees learned about these changes last week via an internal document. A note to staff read, “We cannot rely on old ways of running our business and we must adapt. These changes will look to address the cost of sales ratio in our stores and ensure that we are able to be more flexible with our cost base out of peak trading and during difficult trading periods.”

Frasers has not offered any comment on the matter.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
58587 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
53656 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
53294 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
48999 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
48360 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
48356 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
42530 views
Randoms: Automatic Seat Angle Adjustment, Graphene Brake Pads & More - Taipei Cycle Online 2021
38478 views

135 Comments

  • 100 1
 Not surprising and a real shame that it has ended up this way. Sports direct were full of promise when they first bought Evans "it won't change", "we'll stay out of running it" etc. anyone who knows anything about Sports Direct could see straight through it.
Sad times and I feel for the remaining staff. I had 7.5 years working for them and had a blast for the most part. Glad I left when I did.
  • 66 164
flag racecase (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I wonder what Meghan will have to say about this?
  • 39 8
 @racecase: nothing, somehow I don't think she is going to be too bothered about what is happening to the riff-raff back in the UK
  • 14 4
 @racecase: You should pop round and ask her seeing as though they left us for the US
  • 23 1
 Anything related to Ashley’s groups is bad news, there’s no commitment to staff or customers and you go from an individual to a number as soon as you get your foot through the door
  • 4 2
 @racecase: Something about Sport Direct not providing enough protection?
  • 11 6
 @racecase: for evans sake, can you leave meg out of this disaster...
  • 2 1
 @McArdle: Seeing how out of shape Mike Ashley is, he could probably hire one of the laid off bike employees to give him some tips on weightloss from cycling.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: The sports direct side of the business treat ‘big Mike’ like a god, It’s mental and almost cult like!
  • 2 0
 @McArdle: Think about owning a sports shop, yet never taking time to be healthy.
  • 4 1
 @racecase: haha
  • 13 4
 @racecase: people don't know what's funny these days....
  • 4 6
 @racecase: £30 million reasons to shut her trap.
  • 3 0
 Seems like the only bike shop on earth going through hard times . Mr Ashley must have been reading trumps book !
  • 101 2
 Mike Ashley = dickhead
  • 2 1
 A dick but act quick. They have the last C2 Large Norco Optic in the country!
  • 76 2
 If I lived in the UK, I would totally boycott them. On another note, support your local bike shop. Yesterday I called a bike shop in town to discuss getting a Transition PBJ and it turns out they stopped carrying the brand. Nonetheless, the guy offered advice on sizing and told me to not go with the brand they do carry because it won't fit me right (I am tall). I am going to make an effort to do all of my parts shopping there from now on.
  • 14 4
 If you are ever in Boise, get a demo bike from Joyride. I'll shout them out here.
  • 15 38
flag Rucker10 (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 What if my local bike shop is an Evans? I have to boycott and support them?
  • 17 1
 @Rucker10: I'm sure there are other shops in town.
  • 26 0
 @Rucker10: LBS usually means independent.
  • 28 1
 @Rucker10: Funny looking UK flag you got there. But yes, boycott them anyway.
  • 13 2
 @noapathy: He missed the "American Revolution" part of Social Studies.

But I suppose the saying goes, "If you remember the late 18th century, you weren't there maaaaaaaaan"
  • 13 0
 The sad thing about boycotting Evans is that you’re also screwing the innocent staff. Can’t really win either way
  • 12 0
 @mashrv1: Yes, but giving your business to LBS also means that they can expand their headcounts and treat their new employees well.
  • 2 0
 @HB208: +1 for Joyride. The owner Phil is an absolute boss. They've got a great crew down there.
  • 1 0
 @IdaGOAT: They are great. I unfortunately haven't purchased any bikes from them just because I don't feel like SC offers that good of a value, but I try to buy other things from them as much as possible.
  • 4 1
 interesting that the solution to a 'bunch of people lost their jobs' is an attempt at 'making sure the rest of them lose theirs too'.
  • 1 0
 The have the monopoly on Norco though, no one else can sell them in the UK.
  • 1 0
 @mashrv1: The innocent staff are f*cked either way. Sorry to inform, but that's just how capitalism goes....
  • 1 0
 @HB208: .... until they become so successful they get another store.... then another then they become a chain of stores and everyone hates them.
  • 72 1
 Mike Ashley is a dreadful man and I feel genuinely sorry for anyone who has the misfortune of working for one of his companies. Best of luck to all at Evans, hope this terrible news leads to better things.
  • 7 1
 100% agree - the unfortunate reality is that his stranglehold on the uk ‘high street’ is growing.

Until people vote with their wallets and boycott nothing will change.
  • 5 1
 I must receive about 3- 5 junk emails per day from Sports Direct. Very aggressive marketing and a PITA. This is where capitalism goes wrong. Corporate greed on this level will surely lead to drastic change for the worse.
  • 5 0
 @justanotherusername: I think (and this is purely speculation) that even if those of us who are aware of the situation vote with our feet, there's more than likely a large proportion of customers who don't know about the high-level scumbaggery involved here. Anyone who doesn't actively pay attention to the news quite likely doesn't know about who owns Sports Direct or Evans, or what the implications of that are.
In the case of Sports Direct as well, I think unfortunately they have such a stranglehold on the lower priced end of the market that those on lower incomes might really want to boycott, but really have limited other options.
As I say, no idea of any of this is true, but it wouldn't surprise me.
  • 49 1
 local bike shops that are owned by riders rule!
  • 6 0
 Fully agree! In my experience they definitely care about their customers, and actually try to build the riding scene for everyone to enjoy. When it works, its awesome to see.
  • 8 0
 I stopped buying major bike stuff online when I saw the amount of effort my LBS puts in to maintaining trails, supporting races and scholastic efforts.
  • 4 0
 Mike Ashley must've created a pb account to downvote you because I don't know who in their right mind would disagree with this. I almost feel bad doing all my bike maintenance myself, but I always get my cables, housing, lubes, tools, etc. from my local rider owned shop. Happy to spend literally the one extra dollar they charge vs. the mega online competition knowing it's going into the right pockets.
  • 30 1
 I think it's a bit of a weak term to say that the issue of zero hours contracts is "polarizing". This suggests there's a massive amount of strong support for them (at least a similar amount as there is opposition), rather than just a very small number of robber barons who think they are good while most people roundly hate them. For a more fitting term you could try one of "hated", "immoral", or "scummy".
  • 40 9
 Go, capitalism, go! All hail profit margins. /s
  • 22 1
 It’s the billionaire’s right to fire those people because he works so much harder than us /s
  • 1 2
 @kleinblake: got to be irony, shhhuuurely
  • 12 7
 @kleinblake: are you implying he has some obligation to employ people?
  • 7 2
 @conoat: legally? As they have an employment contract be absolutely does. Of course however is is treating staff isn’t illegal, immoral yes.

And without staff, what would he do? Run the businesses by himself? Use sense.
  • 11 7
 Always love the anti-capitalism narrative, when this is actually how capitalism works. They let go of a bunch of people, thus resulting in: disgruntled ex-employees, horrible PR, declining service based on less staff. The ex-staff will eventually find jobs in other shops, and a lot of the consumers will shift their purchases to other LBS because of this and the service. That results in lower revenues and lower profitability, and a loss of market share.

Don't get me wrong, this certainly sucks for those that are being let go, and I hope they find a new opportunity. But the market will adjust and so will the consumers and so will labor.
  • 4 0
 @splitlit: small businesses can't compete on margin, and most people look for the lowest price, not the best service. If what you said were true, those giantbusinesses with bad reputations would never get that big.
  • 5 0
 @splitlit: You said it better than we could have. "This is how capitalism works." Read: in the short-term interests of investors and owners and not in the interest of the workers, public and rest of stakeholders. So, yes, the narrative writes itself.
  • 4 3
 @Layman:
So what’s the solution? One state run anti-capitalist bike company? That worked great in the past...
  • 1 0
 @cvoc: The solution is raising salaries to reasonable levels, thus allowing working class people to actually vote with their money and influence the market such that the truely better companies prevail.
  • 23 1
 This yet another example of the problem with ownership by conglomerates and/or shareholders. Despite likely churning an accounting profit, Fraser will do anything for the last drop of margin- and will harm communities, employees and customers (I can't imagine you fire 45% of staff in shops without a significant drop in customer service) to do it.
  • 8 0
 It is really frustrating when short sited owners don't understand that creating value also means being a good business long term. The founder of Whole Foods seemed to get this... of course, then they sold to Amazon.
  • 11 0
 @HB208: Long term is irrelevant when corporate "leaders" are incentivized on a quarterly basis or less.
  • 3 0
 @Layman: That's not true for every company. I work for a public company that I actually do thinks beyond next quarter, but that is certainly not true for every company. When the pandemic hit, no one was laid off at my company expect for a few people in a portion of the company that really really took a hit.
  • 8 1
 Not true. Large corporations can be very supportive of longer term strategic planning. It isn't about the size of the organization, its about the underlying biases of the organizations leadership team and how they choose to see and demonstrate value to their ownership.
  • 2 0
 @Layman: I just had to complete a 3/5 year business objective plan (which we seem to update every 2 quarters).
  • 2 0
 @HB208: I'm glad you do. Historically, you're not alone. Most companies operated on a stakeholder model rather than a shareholder model prior to the 1980s. The pendulum is swinging back in that direction. We'll see if it swings fast enough to avoid social upheaval.
  • 2 0
 @noplacelikeloam: Correct - it's not about size, it's about structure (and culture as you point out). But public companies that don't focus on quarterly returns are rare these days.
  • 18 0
 Zero-hours contracts means poor uberized workers: www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/09/mike-ashley-owned-evans-cycles-to-axe-300-staff Greedy corporations gonna use the crisis to do a "take it or leave it" to lower down the wages at will.
  • 2 0
 This "Zero-hours contracts" seems to be a UK thing:

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-hour_contract

"The term 'zero-hour contract' is primarily used in the United Kingdom"

Kiwis have banned them: "A bill outlawing zero-hour contracts in New Zealand was unanimously passed on 10 March 2016"
  • 2 0
 @zoobab2: yes, they should be illegal.
  • 13 0
 Was always gonna happen. Not as good as a local bike shop and can’t compete with online pricing. Was just a high end Halfords
  • 3 0
 Though that’s right, Mike Ashley would behave in this manner even if it was the most profitable, popular and slick operation around.
  • 26 13
 Capitalism is broken. We need some large scale adjustments.
  • 20 5
 I don't disagree with this take, and capitalism is working out for me and my wife just fine. I hate seeing how much people in the US struggle with basics while the best off lobby against anyone's interest but their own.
  • 2 2
 @HB208: Bingo!
  • 11 3
 governement manipulated and bastardized capitalism(crony capitalism) is broken. we need large scale adjustments in government.
  • 3 2
 @HB208: The "basics" are extremely relative
  • 4 2
 @Peally: Food, shelter, clothes, healthcare, childcare, and education. Not that relative if you as me.
  • 6 5
 Capitalism isn't broken, it's just that most capitalist societies unfortunately drift towards cronyism (ie. bribes, lobbying, revolving doors for politicians, political donations/fundraisers).
  • 5 4
 @splitlit: "Capitalism isn't broken, it's just that unbridled capitalism leads to bad things."

Fixed that for you.
  • 4 1
 @conoat: absolutely.
and there are people who actually believe we live in free market capitalism! at this stage its an utter fallacy. i'm just waiting for some lunatic to say that the solution is communism lol.
  • 8 2
 @tobiusmaximum: I don't think the solution is communism. The solution, at least in the US, is divorcing money from politics and getting rid of the electoral college. Most Americans want better social programs, but the way are government is structured means that small states (I live in one of them) have huge influence over federal level policy.
  • 2 1
 @HB208: Getting rid if the electoral college will do harm to those people in the middle of the country (fly over states). Our founding fathers were very flawed men, but they understood that we all need to be represented as equally as possible. We need to give more power back to individual states and less power to the federal "one solution fits all" government. Each state has different problems and issues. We can't allow the the left coast or right coast dictate what happens in the middle. I agree divorcing all money from corporations, lobby groups, and all labor unions from donating money to political parties. I believe donations from individuals should not more than $1000. I am pro-capitalism with restraint that favors the middle class. We need to get rid of every congressmen and senator that has been in DC for more than one term, too many old out of touch politicians.
  • 1 1
 @Esmond: "Our founding fathers were very flawed men, but they understood that we all need to be represented as equally as possible."

Except that is literally the opposite of what the EC does. If anything, it makes people in small states more equal than large states. This was a compromise based on slave states wanting power, so I wouldn't push this too much. I live in the "middle" and my state is set up in the same way, with small areas getting more power than the large areas. Guess what they focus on? Super regressive policies that hurt the population. They are literally trying to make it harder to get ballot initiatives going so we can't pass medicial marijuana, even though most of the state wants it.
  • 1 0
 @Esmond: What issues specifically are you concerned would not be represented, however? I mean, having something like a public option actually helps people living in smaller states more since they tend to be more rural and poor. Public lands? Well, Democrats seem to want to protect public lands more than any member of the GOP. Trump just got off a four year attack on public lands after all. I guess on cultural issues, maybe, but not the issues that affect the well being of someone's day to day life, such as healthcare, childcare, union protections, etc.
  • 9 0
 I saw the hat and pretty much knew the story....read it and was not surprised. If you're American--this is normal business "leadership". Can't be happy with 1.8 billion...need to tighten the tourniquet and get to 1.82. It's time for everybody to stop work and say we ain't down with your relentless pursuit of money...you "rich" guys aren't ever happy. They hide behind drugs, ex-wives and a fake persona. They are ruining all the fun.
  • 11 2
 Maybe norco will turn to independent dealers now. My shop was rejected due to their exclusive deal with evans. Does norco have any idea how bad that sounds as a consumer?
  • 7 2
 It's the reason i didn't buy a Norco
  • 2 0
 Won’t be long before they find a U.K. distro. I work in an independent store. We also reached out and got told To hold on and reach out again soon...
  • 11 0
 You're watching a 5 year plan to liquidation in action.
  • 7 0
 Loved my time working at evans, Mike arsehole killed the company during the pandemic, taking away the work shops ability to be able to order parts for repairs or upgrades turned a lot of business away. No clear Communication From the fraser’s head office. Will miss the team I worked with and wish them all the best as they all have a lot of great knowledge that’s surely gonna be lost in the industry when it comes to helping people out.
  • 2 0
 glad to hear you won't become a zero hour simp
  • 6 2
 It's stylish now to dunk on the obvious greed of big businesses, but before you go high five your rider-owned LBS' managers, ask them as politely as you like how much they pay, what kind of benefits they offer, what kind of stability in hours and schedules their employees or contractors get
  • 3 0
 I don't think you read the article. I mean ...I know it's a staggering 3-4 paragraphs long (almost rivaling the novel War and Peace), so I can't blame you for missing this part....BUT

They will also be moved to zero-hour contracts or what Frasers Group calls “casual worker agreements,” meaning that they will not be guaranteed regular work hours. Frasers Group pledged to stop using zero-hour contracts five years ago after the group faced criticism from unions and members of parliament. However, nothing changed, and the issue remains polarizing.
  • 5 0
 Dude's got a net worth of nearly two billion dollars... his problem is the same as Jeff Bezos', they just aren't willing to take the tiniest of L's to keep people actually making a living
  • 3 0
 he`s not the only one lol. Had a guy on facebook Marketplace try to sell some new 26`` DHF at 110$. DUDE GOT THEM FREE AND HES TRYING TO SELL THEM AT FULL PRICE.
People don`t like to take the slightest L.
  • 1 0
 How do you think he got the 2B?

This is his business and he can run it how he wants. Funny how everybody knows all the margins and bottom lines for Evans cycles all the sudden...
  • 4 1
 I went to Evans once , pre Mike Ashley, as my gear cable had broken on my commute into work, after two people spent 5 minutes looking at a screen they told me they were too busy, I assumed they were joking, they weren't so I never went back. Ashley is a complete twat and turns most things to shite.
  • 3 0
 Last summer without warning they took away trade discount and offered a 10% discount up to £1000, to be in line with the rest of his brands. It was an insult to all passionate cyclists working for them. Will they attract anyone who is into the sport to work for them? Highly unlikely. They have no idea about cycling and do not understand our world works.
Saying this, even before Sports Direct took over, Evans were wasting money everywhere, more concerned about how their stores look like, than their staff, losing so many passionate and knowledgeable people, because they did not want to pay them just a little bit more. Always just above the minimum wage. London living wage? So not make me laugh.
Worked with amazing people there, made friends for life, learned a lot and had a great time working for Evans, but the patent was sick a long time before the takeover.
  • 2 0
 We'll see more of this.. unfortunately. And it's not just bike shops, this is going to be a global shift in many different industries as our economies pivot to a new way of doing business.
  • 3 0
 Restructuring has been going on for a long time and in many industries. I’m glad that I have a job that can’t be automated or offshored
  • 3 1
 @Mntneer: hold capitalism's beer.
  • 2 1
 Any idea if this means Evans Cycles will stop organising road and MTB sportives (Ride It)? I did a couple and thoroughly enjoyed them and was impressed by the organisation. Last year's programme was cancelled because of Covid so was wondering whether they used that to bring the programme to an end.
  • 1 0
 RIDE IT has gone, along with the 29 staff who ran them. It was never a profit making thing for Evans, purely for marketing ( The fact you enjoyed them proves it worked) Unfortunately lower rider numbers and yearly increases in costs meant the amount it was costing the company became too much to run in the usual format. So we rethought the offering, lost some staff and came up with a figure they begrudging accepted. That was March last year. As soon as Covid hit they basically used it as the excuse they needed to wrap it up. Not that we'd have lasted too much longer by the look of it either. What hasn't been widely reported is that they intend to close the Gatwick HQ and move everything up to Shirebrook, it might have already happened. So that's basically the whole company except the store staff unemployed or perhaps offered a move to Derbyshire. Evans Cycles no longer exists, it's now just another stall in the SportsDirect stable.
  • 1 0
 BTW, one of the RIDE IT managers now works for Sportive Breaks heading up their UK sportives. I think you'll find a few of the old staff there as well.....
  • 6 1
 Disgustang
  • 5 1
 When customers are that eager to buy, why do you need customer service.
  • 5 3
 Well, if you want a good business after a once in a generation bike boom is happening due to a 1 in a hundred year pandemic, you might want to not act like a jackass.
  • 1 0
 Next year's sales - but they don't think that far ahead.
  • 5 1
 "Managers will have to work 45 hours a week now"...lucky.
  • 2 0
 That translates as 6 full days a week - 8 hrs a day with a half hour lunch break. Most people in the UK only work 5 days a week, so not that lucky...
  • 1 0
 No more after work biking for those guys ????
  • 2 0
 The high street is no longer a viable arena for retail. The internet and global pandemic have put paid to that... Doesnt help when its owned by a clown either mind...
  • 4 1
 Sounds like the UK version of Performance Bicycle, and probably headed the same direction.
  • 1 1
 Mike Ashley and his cronies are clueless about the cycle industry and the need of those who still support the brand, companies such as Norco need to wake up and remove their brand from Evans, they're the wrong fit for such a forward thinking brand, it would seem that Evans is the only cycling business going backwards in the current pandemic cycling boom, shame on Ashley.
  • 2 0
 Sad story. Germany might lose against all those turbo capitalism states in the future, but i still like the idea of social market economy. So, hello future Frown
  • 2 1
 Germany seems to be doing rather well. I would have preferred to be born there than in the US, FWIW. My dang great grandfather left germany 100 years ago... well, maybe that was good timing all things considered.
  • 2 1
 @HB208: You are truly clueless.
  • 2 0
 @nurseben: Ok.
  • 3 0
 It's was dying long before Mike Ashley took over. Way before. He bought a failed business and couldn't turn it.
  • 1 1
 Ouch! I liked Evan Cycles. It's too bad all the European online shops are likely suffering from lack of sales of parts where customers are coming from North America. Why? Parts manufacturers like SRAM and other boutique vendors and restricted their commodities to be sold and shipped to other places of the world. Now that Shimano has followed suit in the past few years, I'm sure their online business has also gone down as well. It really sucks that global competition is restricted by LBS that don't want to be competitive in their pricing and then that is followed suit by manufacturers restricting their products to local markets, thus driving up the prices. I hope Evan Cycle can remain in business and compete with Wiggles/CRC. After Wiggles bought CRC, it's just not the same. How do the Brits say that - it's shites! I really wish European stores can tell parts manufacturers like SRAM and Shimano to shove their exclusivity contracts up their asses and start selling things the way they did before.
  • 3 0
 Is this guy the Newcastle owner as well?
  • 1 0
 yep
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately.
And look how that's going Frown
  • 4 1
 Terrible shop anyway, shame for the staff though
  • 4 1
 Yeah shit shop... but sux for employees
  • 1 0
 Wouldn’t expect anything else when the owner is someone like Mike Ashley. Feel sorry for the staff, who are clearly regarded as having little value.
  • 2 1
 Gotta keep those profits going up! Who cares about employees. Total dick move by Evans cycles.
  • 3 1
 Absolute bunch of c u next tuesdays....
  • 1 0
 Running a business based on arbitrary marketing stats and ratios - sounds like the cornerstone of a great business...
  • 1 0
 Will they get any redundancy pay since they need to reapply for a new job?
  • 1 0
 www.gov.uk/redundancy-your-rights/redundancy-pay
  • 1 2
 Thoroughly uninventive hat graphics. Kinda' makes me gag up a little vomit.
The new owner must be one Trump fanboy following the same philosphies to success?
  • 1 1
 I belthe hat was un jest, against the new ownership ?
  • 1 1
 Stooped phone. I believe the hat was in jest, against the new ownership
  • 2 1
 So frustrating that this is the only place to buy Norco bikes in the UK!!
  • 1 0
 As someone who bought a Norco sight whilst working there I wholly agree; Miles from LTP (Norco's parent company) was always very helpful but the Evans system is a pile of shite. Reassuring to know I can get spares in the future...
  • 1 1
 His ownership is one of the main reasons I don’t have a norco optic. Evans have a norco exclusive in the uk which a shame
  • 1 0
 Cut staff then make the rest work harder...Scumbag owner
  • 1 4
 So it's a business ands the owners want to make a profit, the employees don't own the business so they have the option of leaving if they don't like the work conditions. Seems fair to me.

It's pretty funny that working forty five hours as a salaried manager is a thing. Where I come from, if you're salaried they basically own you, an extra five hours is nothing.

Well, all you UK folks best stay where you are, don't even think about coming to the States cuz work requirements here are much stricter and employers are far more cut throat.

Nice way to support your LBS Wink
  • 1 1
 imgflip.com/i/4sbt43 f*ck this guy
  • 1 1
 Mike Ashley for you. Will end up running it like Sports Direct
  • 2 2
 capitalism is a beast that doesn't feel full !!!
  • 1 1
 Rubbish shop anyway

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015460
Mobile Version of Website