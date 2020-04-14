Randoms: New Helmets & Apparel From POC, Thule's RoundTrip Duffel, KOO Goggles - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 14, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
POC
POC

POC
POC's Tectal Race Spin NFC helmet is able to store pertinent medical and emergency contact information.

POC's Tectal Race SPIN NFC Helmet

POC's Tectal Race SPIN NFC helmet, which was first shown at last year's Eurobike, is now available. It's the addition of the NFC acronym that sets the helmet apart from the standard Tectal helmet. That acronym, which stands for Near Field Communication, indicates that it's possible to store your medical information and emergency contact details in the helmet. Yes, a sticker could accomplish a similar goal, but the NFC Medical ID chip can hold much more detailed information, and you don't need to worry about the data getting smudged and unreadable from sweat or rain.

The ID chip is readable via smartphone, and doesn't require any cell service or wi-fi in order to work. MSRP: $250 USD.


POC
POC

POC
POCito Omne SPIN

POCito Omne SPIN Helmet

The POCito Omne SPIN helmet was designed specifically for younger riders, with four extra-bright color options and a large reflective strip on the back of the helmet for maximum visibility. The helmet is equipped with POC's SPIN silicone pad system, and uses a twist dial to adjust the fit. Available in two sizes, XS and S, the helmet retails for $90 USD.


POC
Designed for hotter days, POC's Essential Enduro 3/4 Light jersey is made from a lightweight mesh material, with a fit that's intended to provide enough room for body armor underneath. The $70 jersey is available in three colors in sizes XS-XXL.

POC
The Resistance Enduro Shorts are on the pricier side of things, but they're reinforced with Vectran, a tough, tear and abrasion resistant fabric that should keep them in one piece much longer than a pair of thrift store Dickies. They're also designed specifically for mountain biking, with enough room for knee pads, a velcro waist band, two zippered size pockets, and a DWR finish. MSRP: $160.


Pond Beaver 2020

Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020

Thule's RoundTrip Bike Duffel

Thule's 55L RoundTrip Bike Duffel uses a different system than most for gear management, with individual cell pockets to stash your jerseys, shorts, and accessories in so they're easy to find with a quick glance. You can pop open the left side if you decide you don't want to use the cell pockets and, while you can't remove it entirely, you can secure it out of the way on the right side of the bag.

There's also a dedicated shoe pocket on the outside that is lined with tarpaulin for easy cleaning and a large helmet compartment. The lid of the bag doubles as a laundry hamper with a large zippered pocket and you can carry the bag on your shoulder with the cross-body shoulder strap.

It's $159.95 and comes in two colors.


Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020

Pond Beaver 2020

KOO Edge Goggles

KOO is the eyewear-oriented offshoot of KASK helmets, and shown here is their Edge goggle. There are four different lens tints available ranging from clear to dark mirrored blue, and changing lenses only takes a matter of seconds. Simply push down on a small lever on the right side of the frame and the lens can easily be removed and swapped for a different tint.

The fit is comfortable, and they'll work well with most full-face or half-shell helmets. There are vents at the top and bottom of the frame to promote airflow, although my rides with them haven't been entirely fog free - I think additional ventilation on the lens itself or at the front of the frame would help. Overall, I'd say these are better suited for fast DH laps over rides where there's pedaling and slower speeds involved.

The price is $129 as shown with a clear lens, or $149 for one of the mirrored lens options.







Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



