Even More Randoms - Sea Otter 2024

Apr 20, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
A sea of bikes waiting for their owners to return from spectating or wandering through the show.

After three days of Sea Ottering my brain usually starts to feel kind of mushy. It's like hanging out in an amusement park a little too long - the bright colors, loud noises, and crowds of people all start to meld into one sensory overloading experience. There were still plenty of new and shiny things to check out today, though, so I headed out into the fray to see what I could find.


The recently launched Trigger X helmet.
IXS' recently launched Trigger X helmet.

Spank have added three new colors to their hex-drive hubs bronze pink and silver.
Spank have added three new colors to their Hex hubs: bronze, pink, and silver.

For the 4 20 fans out there.
I'd take this color scheme over oil slick any day.

Giro s Empire gravel XC shoe will be available in this classy color later this year.
Giro's Empire gravel / XC shoe will be available in this classy color later this year.

The Gritter shoe is another option that can be used for XC or gravel. It has two Boa Li2 dials to adjust the fit and a carbon composite sole. It will retail for 400 when it officially launches.
The Gritter shoe is another option that can be used for XC or gravel. It has two Boa Li2 dials to adjust the fit, and a carbon composite sole. It will retail for $400 when it officially launches.

photo

Prevelo s Zulu model is packed with clever features including a pivotal dropper post that helps keep the stack height as low as possible maximizing the mount of drop for smaller riders.
Prevelo's Zulu model is packed with clever features, including a pivotal dropper post that helps keep the stack height as low as possible, maximizing the amount of drop for smaller riders.

A universal derailleur and a 4-degree engagement hub help set this kids bike apart.
A universal derailleur and a 4-degree engagement hub help set this kids' bike apart.

Carbon cranks and proper pedals for smaller shredders.
Carbon cranks and proper pedals for smaller shredders.

Prevelo also have an offshoot-brand called Eaglebear. For now this is the sole bike in the lineup - a flat bar commuters town bike grocery getter for 1 300 USD.
Prevelo also have an offshoot brand called Eaglebear. For now, this is the sole bike in the lineup - a flat bar commuter / town bike / grocery getter for $1,300 USD.

Fluid Focus is a suspension tuning company based in San Diego California. They also sell their own US-made bump stops pistons for select Fox and RockShox producs and Super Alloy Racing springs.
Fluid Focus is a suspension tuning company based in San Diego, California. They also sell their own US-made bump stops, pistons for select Fox and RockShox products, and Super Alloy Racing springs.

Oh oh oh O-chain.
Oh, oh, oh, OChain.

The Ochain R has a tool-free adjustment that lets riders select how much the chainring can rotate backwards from 0 to 12-degrees.
The Ochain R has a tool-free adjustment that lets riders select how much the chainring can rotate backwards, from 0 to 12-degrees. That rotation helps minimize the chain forces that can be felt at the pedals, and also helps calm down chainslap.

A look at the elastomers that are used inside the Ochain R.
A look at the elastomers that are used inside the Ochain R.

Henry Quinney didn t make it down to Sea Otter this year so here s a shot of BYB s data acquisition system to make him jealous.
Henry Quinney didn't make it down to Sea Otter this year, so here's a shot of BYB's suspension data acquisition system to make him jealous.

You can read more about Henry s experience with the system here https www.pinkbike.com news review-byb-telemetry-2-mtb-data-acquisition.html.
You can read more about Henry's experience with the system here.

Unior had a selection of their pre-configured tool boxes on display.
Unior had a selection of their pre-configured tool boxes on display.

Bosch s PowerMore 250 Wh range extender slides onto a two bolt mount.
Bosch's PowerMore 250 Wh range extender slides onto a two bolt mount.

Plug in and enjoy the extra range.
Plug and play.

Five Ten s Trailcross Pro shoe 200 flew under my radar - I didn t even know it existed until today but it s an intriguing option. It uses a Boa dial and a velcro strap to adjust the fit with a mid top height and a neoprene gaiter to keep out trail debris.
Five Ten's Trailcross Pro clipless shoe ($200) flew under my radar - I didn't even know it existed until today, but it's an intriguing option. It uses a Boa dial and a velcro strap to adjust the fit, with a mid top height and a neoprene gaiter to keep out trail debris.

photo

The Trailcross is lightweight and very well ventilated. It s also designed to drain and dry quickly ideal for those summer rides that involve stream crossings.
The Trailcross is lightweight and very well-ventilated. It's also designed to drain and dry quickly, ideal for those summer rides that involve stream crossings.

photo

The Auron 799 now has 36mm stanchions and uses SR Suntour s RC damper which has external low speed compression and rebound adjustments.
SR Suntour's Auron fork ($799) now has 36mm stanchions, and uses a new RC+ damper, which has external low speed compression and rebound adjustments.

photo

photo

SR Suntour s Edge air shocks.
SR Suntour's Edge air shocks.

The Durolux 849 comes in two different versions one with a solid crown that s billed as Extra Strong and one with a hollow crown to save some weight.
The Durolux ($849) comes in two different versions, one with a solid crown that's billed as 'Extra Strong', and one with a hollow crown to save some weight.

This booth had piles of batteries cooking in the sun.
This booth had piles of batteries cooking in the sun.

Fizik is expanding their 3D printed saddle lineup and while they re aimed more at the road market they can still be used on a mountain bike.
Fizik is expanding their 3D printed saddle lineup, and while they're aimed more at the road market they can also be used on a mountain bike.

3D printing allows for different zones to be stiffer or more flexible depending on how the material is layered.
3D printing allows for different zones to be stiffer or more flexible depending on how the material is layered.

Hunt will soon be offering their wheels built up with Classified s Powershift two-speed hub system.
Hunt will soon be offering their wheels built up with Classified's Powershift wireless two-speed hub system.

Hunt are also working on the next iteration of their carbon enduro rims.
Hunt are also working on the next iteration of their carbon enduro rims.

Fuclrums alloy rims with a machined zone between each spoke.
Fuclrum's alloy rims with a machined zone between each spoke.

A look at Fulcrums cup-and-cone hub design.
A look at Fulcrum's cup-and-cone hub design.

Helium makes lightweight parts for junior BMX racers but their tiny Helium flat pedals look like they d cross over nicely into the MTB world.
Helium Racing makes lightweight parts for junior BMX racers, but their tiny flat pedals look like they'd cross over nicely into the MTB world.

One of the Sea Otter creatures.
Another one of the Sea Otter creatures.

Just as tacky on bikes as they are on trucks.
Just as tacky on bikes as they are on trucks.

Evo have a line of kneepads on the way that will officially debut at Eurobike.
Evo have a line of kneepads on the way that will officially debut at Eurobike.

A look at the level-2 certified pad that Evoc is using.
A look at the CE level-2 certified pad that Evoc is using.

There will be two versions a simple slip-on and one with side padding and a velcro strap on the back.
There will be two versions, a simple slip-on and one with side padding and a velcro strap on the back.

Ride Concepts Accomplice Clip
Ride Concepts' Accomplice Clip

Ride Concepts Accomplice Clip Boa.
Ride Concepts' Accomplice Clip Boa.

photo

The Specialized booth had some great deals going for riders in need of fresh tread.
The Specialized booth had some great deals going for riders in need of fresh tread.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,731 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
60041 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
48871 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44492 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42724 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
42316 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36762 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
32683 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29362 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

21 Comments
  • 7 0
 I got given a pair of bikeballs and they might be the best rear light I've had! You can see them for about 300 degrees and they don't get obscured by 29" wheels. The problem is that I'm about 30 years too old to use them...
  • 1 0
 age is just a number, they say...
  • 12 0
 Someone once pointed out that putting balls on a truck that wasn't born with balls makes it a trans truck. I think about that a lot.
  • 5 0
 I heard they're coming out with an extra low hanging version for more mature riders.
  • 5 0
 So… I’m supposed to buy the hubs with instant engagement, then the cranks that will allow some play in the system?
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I've wondered about that. My current bike has 60poe. I'm getting a new one tomorrow with I9 Hydra and 690poe. Am I downgrading?
  • 2 0
 I'm just slightly bummed that the Eaglebear isn't featuring the Mike Bear rubber. Just thought it would be fun to throw some personalized MOA Animal Kingdom at it.
  • 3 0
 I wish Spank would make Rasta colourway hubs to match my Rasta Spoon stem.
  • 3 0
 Pivotal dropper is brilliant. Wonder if “adult” companies will follow.
  • 2 0
 i'd buy those Hunt wheels if they got rid of the decals because thats the worst font i've ever seen.
  • 2 0
 I'd love to try out that new Auron fork, had some previously on my pub bike and it was way better than expected
  • 1 0
 Durolux38 finally in 27.5!
  • 1 0
 Some companies need to work harder on their localisation research....the gritter does not sound great in the UK...
  • 1 0
 Thanks for featuring Prevelo! Small correction, the Prevelo rear hub has 2* degrees of engagement.
  • 1 1
 BOA on the side of the shoe does not work. They will get broken by debris or ripped off in no time. BOAs need to be on the tongue of the shoe.
  • 2 0
 Fulcrum re-created the sealed bearing.
  • 1 0
 that assegai in the tire stack looks new id run off with that whole stack and be set for a good bit
  • 1 0
 That Unior Tool Kit ~ drool
  • 1 1
 sexy guy on that tallbike
  • 3 0
 It's the socks right?
  • 1 0
 Camo shoes, yes please.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.050522
Mobile Version of Website