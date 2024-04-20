Even More Randoms - Sea Otter 2024

IXS' recently launched Trigger X helmet.

Spank have added three new colors to their Hex hubs: bronze, pink, and silver.

I'd take this color scheme over oil slick any day.

Giro's Empire gravel / XC shoe will be available in this classy color later this year.

The Gritter shoe is another option that can be used for XC or gravel. It has two Boa Li2 dials to adjust the fit, and a carbon composite sole. It will retail for $400 when it officially launches.

Prevelo's Zulu model is packed with clever features, including a pivotal dropper post that helps keep the stack height as low as possible, maximizing the amount of drop for smaller riders.

A universal derailleur and a 4-degree engagement hub help set this kids' bike apart.

Carbon cranks and proper pedals for smaller shredders.

Prevelo also have an offshoot brand called Eaglebear. For now, this is the sole bike in the lineup - a flat bar commuter / town bike / grocery getter for $1,300 USD.

Fluid Focus is a suspension tuning company based in San Diego, California. They also sell their own US-made bump stops, pistons for select Fox and RockShox products, and Super Alloy Racing springs.

The Ochain R has a tool-free adjustment that lets riders select how much the chainring can rotate backwards, from 0 to 12-degrees. That rotation helps minimize the chain forces that can be felt at the pedals, and also helps calm down chainslap.

A look at the elastomers that are used inside the Ochain R.

Henry Quinney didn't make it down to Sea Otter this year, so here's a shot of BYB's suspension data acquisition system to make him jealous.

You can read more about Henry's experience with the system here

Unior had a selection of their pre-configured tool boxes on display.

Bosch's PowerMore 250 Wh range extender slides onto a two bolt mount.

Plug and play.

Five Ten's Trailcross Pro clipless shoe ($200) flew under my radar - I didn't even know it existed until today, but it's an intriguing option. It uses a Boa dial and a velcro strap to adjust the fit, with a mid top height and a neoprene gaiter to keep out trail debris.

The Trailcross is lightweight and very well-ventilated. It's also designed to drain and dry quickly, ideal for those summer rides that involve stream crossings.

SR Suntour's Auron fork ($799) now has 36mm stanchions, and uses a new RC+ damper, which has external low speed compression and rebound adjustments.

SR Suntour's Edge air shocks.

The Durolux ($849) comes in two different versions, one with a solid crown that's billed as 'Extra Strong', and one with a hollow crown to save some weight.

This booth had piles of batteries cooking in the sun.

Fizik is expanding their 3D printed saddle lineup, and while they're aimed more at the road market they can also be used on a mountain bike.

3D printing allows for different zones to be stiffer or more flexible depending on how the material is layered.

Hunt will soon be offering their wheels built up with Classified's Powershift wireless two-speed hub system.

Hunt are also working on the next iteration of their carbon enduro rims.

Fuclrum's alloy rims with a machined zone between each spoke.

A look at Fulcrum's cup-and-cone hub design.

Helium Racing makes lightweight parts for junior BMX racers, but their tiny flat pedals look like they'd cross over nicely into the MTB world.

Just as tacky on bikes as they are on trucks.

Evo have a line of kneepads on the way that will officially debut at Eurobike.

A look at the CE level-2 certified pad that Evoc is using.

There will be two versions, a simple slip-on and one with side padding and a velcro strap on the back.

Ride Concepts' Accomplice Clip

Ride Concepts' Accomplice Clip Boa.