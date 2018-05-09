The Godziek Brothers & Friends Light Up Their Backyard - Video

For the English translation turn on the subtitles.Szymon and Dawid Godziek are back at it for another instalment of their video magazine captured by Aleksander Osmałek of Flairmotion*. In this episode the Godziek brothers take it back to their homeland – Suszec, Poland to shred Dawid’s backyard with Marek Łebek and Kamil Zielonka. A proper sunny afternoon with a heavy crew and a lot of not so casual bangers both on MTB and BMX – well that’s enough to get us stoked for sure and we hope it will make you ride too!Video by Aleksander Osmałek/Flair Motion*Subs and text by Mateusz Szachowski.