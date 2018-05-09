VIDEOS

The Godziek Brothers & Friends Light Up Their Backyard - Video

May 9, 2018
by Aleksander Osmałek  

For the English translation turn on the subtitles.


Szymon and Dawid Godziek are back at it for another instalment of their video magazine captured by Aleksander Osmałek of Flairmotion*. In this episode the Godziek brothers take it back to their homeland – Suszec, Poland to shred Dawid’s backyard with Marek Łebek and Kamil Zielonka. A proper sunny afternoon with a heavy crew and a lot of not so casual bangers both on MTB and BMX – well that’s enough to get us stoked for sure and we hope it will make you ride too!


Video by Aleksander Osmałek/Flair Motion*
Subs and text by Mateusz Szachowski.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Gadzooks!
  • + 1
 Prognar

