Trans New England Enduro Recap Video & 2023 Dates Announced

2023 Dates: September 24-29

Author and video narrator Dillon Osleger found his rhythm amongst the trails and culture in his first trip to New England.

Brian Moody doing his best broadcasting from the Mountain of Pure Rock.

Our 2022 edition brought riders to new destinations, and trails not often ridden, let alone raced. We were lucky to have a great weather window, and scored on peak foliage on our last day in Maine. The momentum behind the event is growing and we are looking forward to new venues and trails for 2023. — Pete Ostroski

Fastest female of the week, Anna Svagzdys.

Peter Gustafson weaving through the maple trees of Vermont.

Camping digs.

Lindsay Currier calm, cool and collected on day 1.

The two masterminds behind the Trans New England Enduro: Pete Ostroski and Adam Craig.

Terin Martinjak on the fresh cut tracks of Maine.

Quickest male of the week, Branham Snyder.

Owen Cassidy on the classic terrain of Bolton Valley in Northern Vermont.

Olympic Alpine Ski Racer Leanne Smith dropped in for a few days of racing.

Calories for the week.

Gotta have a few bonus extracurricular activities at the end of the day.

Adam Morse once again provided a great layout and day at Bolton Valley.

Woodstock Vermont opener amongst the Green Hills.

Handcrafted trails by Gavin Vaughan were the perfect intro for the week.

Duff lines being burnt in by Sam Higley.

Kyle Hickey, who grew up in North Conway, NH but hadn't ridden in New England for nearly a decade, was at the sharp end of the race all week.

There will likely be some level of hike-a-bike at every edition of TNE.

Dylan Russell back on the east coast organics.

Quick lunch stop for the riders each day.

Timing chief Sam Damon, making sure race results are up each day.

Big thanks to Sunday Morning Farm for the race swag, and rider goodies.

All the hard work at Sugarloaf from Adam Craig was a treat for the racers at TNE.



Trans New England Enduro website Come join us for the 2023 edition

Trans New England is a week of racing, riding, and good times; exploring what makes New England mountain biking a unique experience. Taking place in northern New England, Trans-NE aims to bring a unique adventure to participants through “blind” enduro racing and riding. With a mix of terrain and locations, we will bring you to some of the best enduro settings New England has to offer.New England is often known as a tourist destination for fall colors, fresh maple syrup, ice cream, and a chance to experience some of the oldest parts of the USA.What most glaze over is its network of trails across multiple states, cared for by trail builders who take pride in their work yet speak softly of it - carrying on the artisan craft ethos their forefathers set before them.Finding these trails on one’s own accord is a challenge more in choice than in discovery, with any local map presenting endless opportunities across farmlands, granite peaks, and dense forest. Many might take the challenge of studying trip reports and rolling dice on decisions, but it is the wise who follow the locals to hidden haunts and flavors found only through years of investment.Trans New England is exactly this - a chance to see a place through the eyes of New Hampshire’s Peter Ostroski and Maine’s Adam Craig. Two folks whose names you likely associate with racing the the elite level in Enduro World Series, UCI XC World Cups, and Olympic Games.Over 5 days, a traverse of 3 states takes one across trails that hold rich history of New England, the flavors of maple and dairy perfection, and geology that harks across 500 million years of geologic processes.Trans New England is as much an induction into the unique riding scene of the Eastern Seaboard as it is an invitation into the homes of the quiet and friendly faces of those who have made this place so special.