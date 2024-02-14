Event Report: All The Action From Days 1, 2 & 3 - Cannonball MTB Festival Kicks Off In Thredbo

A Big Week Ahead

Australia's Biggest MTB Festival kicked off on Monday, running through till this Saturday February 17.Over 800 competitors and thousands of spectators have turned out to Thredbo this week for the 10th Cannonball MTB Festival.A huge stack of the world's best riders are currently in Australia's Snowy Mountains to compete including Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffman, Amaury Pierrion, Myriam Nicole, Dylan Maples, Jack Moir, Troy Brosnan, Connor Fearon, Sian A’Hern, Kye A’Hern, Caroline Buchannan, Luke Meier-Smith, Remy Meier-Smith, Oliver Zwar, Jackson Connelly, Jackson Frew, Tegan Cruz, Oisin O’Callaghan, Vali Hoell and Kasper Wooley.On day one, the sun was shining and the vibes were high as riders got in some practice laps for the Fox Flow Motion Cup, Oakley Australian Open DH, Osprey All-Mountain Assault Practice.Tuesday was the first official day of racing, kicking off with the Osprey All-Mountain Assault Race.Competitors put their stamina to the test across a 6 kilometre racetrack that challenged even the most avid enduro purist with rock rolls, pinch climbs and steep switchbacks.While the final times were tight, it was ultimately Ryan Gilchrist and Ellie Smith who took out the wins in yesterday's Pro Division.On day 3 of the festival today, the first round of competitors took to Thredbo’s famous 5km Kosciuszko Flow Trail for the Fox Flow Motion Cup.The sun was shining and overnight rainfall meant the race course was running nice and tacky compared to yesterday's dusty conditions.Although not super technical, this race requires an efficient type of rider and definitely put all the competitor's fitness to the test. A stack of steep banked berms and rolling traverses meant that cornering and pedaling ability was paramount.Ellie Smith took out her second win of the week today, claiming first place in the Pro Women category at today's Fox Flow Motion Cup as well as yesterday's Osprey All-Mountain Assault. These two wins put her in prime position to take out the title of Queen of Cannonball at the end of the week.In the Pro Men category, it was Remy Meier-Smith who came out on top of the podiums, followed by Ryan Gilchrist in second place and Jack Moir in third.After the racing finished, everyone headed to Alpine Bar for live music, presentations and an Athlete Poster Signing session.The action is only just getting started with the next round of the Fox Flow Motion Cup race going down tomorrow, the RockShox Pump Track Challenge tomorrow evening, the all-new Maxxis Dual Slalom race on Friday, plus the famous Oakley Australian Open Downhill Finals and the Deity Whip Wars on Saturday.The fun doesn’t stop on the race course at Cannonball either with a huge lineup of entertainment, live music and brand activations happening all week including a free Cannonball Closing Party featuring The Terrys on Saturday night.