Event Report: In the Room at Aspire 2024

Emma Linsley won our contest to cover Grow Cycling Foundation's Aspire event at Crankworx Whistler this year and shadowed Pinkbike Content Manager Sarah Moore at the event.



The 19 year old is headed into her second year of studying Commerce at Queen's University come September, but was home for the summer, coaching bikes and enjoying her writing-based summer school courses, so she applied to cover Eliot Jackson's event at the Squamish Cultural Centre in order to get a "different perspective upon what it means to work in the bike industry and to be a journalist."

Grow Cycling Foundation's Aspire 2024 event aimed to "realize another step in the completion of the puzzle that is access, education, and opportunity". Founder Eliot Jackson said that his hope is that through building connections and sharing knowledge between industry professionals and the next generation of talent at Aspire, that "the next Eliot can start just a few steps ahead of where I did, leading them to heights I will never reach."Hosted on the unceded territory of the Líl̓wat and Squamish Nations, the conference included individual speaker sessions, structured panels, and a networking session. Professionals and attendees alike spoke of how their presence in the industry was influenced by the mountain bike community and the genuine relationships they formed through the sport. All attendees wore an “Aspiring…(blank)” badge at the event, signposting their talents and aspirations to those around them.The first panel focused on content creation and included Blake Hansen, Bas Van Steenbergen, and Jess Hana. They each touched on their experiences as content creators, including favourite projects, the randomness of popularity, and how you can’t control what your audience will think or say online.It takes bravery to be a content creator; social media puts Blake, Bas, and Jess’ personal brands on constant display to the world. The job description of a content creator is dependent on an individual’s core values, and the panel discussed the importance of ensuring their values align with those of the brands they collaborate with. Trusting relationships are built with clear expectations and communication; Jess Hana brings brands into her creative process and prioritizes honesty when she hits a roadblock.The second panel discussion revolved around marketing and partnerships, also diving into elements of trust. Mandy Davis emphasized that it was the trust she had in herself and the potential of the brand that has led to DHaRCO’s success, the company now being a leading innovator in the apparel side of mountain biking. MH3 Collective founder Mark Harrison attributes his success to trust and empathy, explaining that good business negotiation, whether made from an athlete’s or brand’s perspective, is defined by one’s ability to relate to the person in front of them.Greg Minnaar spoke about the business of athletes, highlighting the importance of surrounding yourself with a supportive community. Results, sponsorships, and accolades do not stem solely from talent; it’s also about “being in the room,” as the CEO of Camber Outdoors Tiffany Smith put it in her introductory motivational speech, and forming the right relationships with the right people.Reflecting on the greatest downhill race career in history, Minnaar attributes his success to the quality of his support system. Initially, this started with his parents. "They took such a big gamble trying to get me to Europe to race," he said.As a result of these efforts, he was placed on a UCI African Development program led by Martin Whiteley. Whiteley was Minnaar’s biggest advocate and came to be the strong force backing him up.As Team G-Cross Honda came to an end, Minnaar struggled to catch a break, battling chronic injury. That’s when Rob Roskopp signed him to Santa Cruz Syndicate. " Rob put a whole lot of faith in me there," said Minnaar.We would not be able to celebrate the GOAT if it weren’t for these individuals believing in Minnaar’s talent and work ethic, both on and off the bike. The few small actions that each person made have had a life-changing impact upon Greg Minnaar’s career and upon the mountain bike industry as a whole.In the final panel of the night, Casey Brown, Caroline Buchanan, Hannah Bergemann, and Lucy Van Eesteren discussed their experiences as female pioneers of freeride mountain biking. They touched on how they aim to promote equity within the sport and their current aspirations to continue paving pathways towards equal representation and opportunities for women in freeride.Lucy Van Eesteren has a unique perspective as she is one of the first athletes to experience the pathway towards freeride that Casey, Caroline, and Hannah have pioneered, while also continuing to further women’s freeride through her positive attitude, determination, and passion for the sport.Lucy recognized the impacts that all of the other women on the panel have had upon women’s freeride and her career, saying that she is incredibly grateful for the role models she gets to ride with and emulate. Looking to the future, she said he hopes to "one day be that for someone else" and to have a similar impact upon a community she is so passionate about.The mountain bike community is a supportive one and a single action can have a massive impact on those around you, intentional or not.Thank you to Eliot Jackson and the Grow Cycling Foundation and all the panelists and attendees; you have changed my perspective on my own aspirations and inspired me to show up for myself and others.