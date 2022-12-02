Video: The Resurrection of The Midpoint Jump Jam

Volunteer diggers get to work to prep the Midpoint jumps for the Midpoint Jump Jam

Line 1 or the "Upper Line" consists of a rock jib, on-off table, spine and a big hip

Line 2 or the "Lower Line" includes a flat drop, step up, big berm, and step down.

Sam Todd of Wanaka was one of the first riders to drop in to Line 2.

And it wasn't long before Emil Johansson got in on the hoon

Followed closely by Nicholi Rogatkin

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper Jam without a little "Ferda"

Brooke Thompson on the Lower Line stepdown

Can confirm, David Perez Nanni threw down non-stop, all day. What's this guy eating?!

Read: previous caption

Just like at the dentist: lean back and relax

And they just keep coming

Emil sneaks in one last hit on the Lower Line before the group migrated to the Upper Line; the more techy of the two

Glendhu views with a side of...

GoPro Guy™ getting those hard-earned shots.

Nicholi and Max Langille finishing strong.