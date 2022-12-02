Video: The Resurrection of The Midpoint Jump Jam

Dec 2, 2022
by bikeglendhubikepark  
Midpoint Jump Jam at Bike Glendhu

by bikeglendhubikepark
Photographer Jessie Byrne
THE RESURRECTION
Midpoint Jump Jam
photography: victoria wells // ray tiddy // jessie byrne

Once a mere relic of Brandon Semenuk x Redbull's Midpoint video in 2019, the two pro jump lines at Bike Glendhu in Wanaka were long thought to be nothing more than local hearsay. A whisper among the riding crowd maintained the narrative that "yeah, sure the jumps were built, but they don't exist anymore." The common line of thinking was that the jumps had fallen into decay; that they were doomed to return to the earth.

But like most things in this world, all they needed was a little love.

Well, love and a badass re-launch jam.

Photographer Ray Tiddy
Volunteer diggers get to work to prep the Midpoint jumps for the Midpoint Jump Jam

Photographer Ray Tiddy
Line 1 or the "Upper Line" consists of a rock jib, on-off table, spine and a big hip

Photographer Ray Tiddy
Line 2 or the "Lower Line" includes a flat drop, step up, big berm, and step down.

After five days of volunteer dig nights, the jumps were as good as they'd ever been - and ready to take on a new life. With the first riders ready to "guinea pig"-it, the chain was finally dropped and the Midpoint Jump Jam began on the Lower Line.

Photographer Ray Tiddy
Sam Todd of Wanaka was one of the first riders to drop in to Line 2.

Emil Johansson at Midpoint Jump Jam at Bike Glendhu New Zealand Photographer Victoria Wells
And it wasn't long before Emil Johansson got in on the hoon

Nicholi Rogetkin at Midpoint Jump Jam at Bike Glendhu New Zealand Photographer Victoria Wells
Followed closely by Nicholi Rogatkin

Brooke Thompson at the Midpoint Jump Jam at Bike Glendhu New Zealand Photographer Victoria Wells
Of course, it wouldn't be a proper Jam without a little "Ferda"

Photographer Jessie Byrne
Brooke Thompson on the Lower Line stepdown

David Perez Nanni at Midpoint Jump Jam at Bike Glendhu New Zealand Photographer Victoria Wells
Can confirm, David Perez Nanni threw down non-stop, all day. What's this guy eating?!

Photographer Victoria Wells
Read: previous caption

Photographer Jessie Byrne
Just like at the dentist: lean back and relax

Photographer Victoria Wells
And they just keep coming

Photographer Victoria Wells
Emil sneaks in one last hit on the Lower Line before the group migrated to the Upper Line; the more techy of the two

Photographer Ray Tiddy
Glendhu views with a side of...

Photographer Ray Tiddy
GoPro Guy™ getting those hard-earned shots.

Photographer Jessie Byrne
Nicholi and Max Langille finishing strong.

As the riders slowly dwindled for the day, the team at Bike Glendhu dusted off our hands and declared Midpoint Jump Jam a success, one that would most likely repeat itself for years to come. And though we've closed the jumps to the public for now, we've vowed to never let Midpoint fall into disrepair again and that they will open again - and soon. But exactly when? Well, sorry to all those who keep DMing us; but that's for us to know and for you... to find out.

0 Comments






