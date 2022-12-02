Video: The Resurrection of The Midpoint Jump Jam

Once a mere relic of Brandon Semenuk x Redbull's Midpoint video in 2019
, the two pro jump lines at Bike Glendhu in Wanaka were long thought to be nothing more than local hearsay. A whisper among the riding crowd maintained the narrative that "yeah, sure the jumps were built, but they don't exist anymore." The common line of thinking was that the jumps had fallen into decay; that they were doomed to return to the earth.
But like most things in this world, all they needed was a little love.
Well, love and a badass re-launch jam.
After five days of volunteer dig nights, the jumps were as good as they'd ever been - and ready to take on a new life. With the first riders ready to "guinea pig"-it, the chain was finally dropped and the Midpoint Jump Jam began on the Lower Line.
As the riders slowly dwindled for the day, the team at Bike Glendhu dusted off our hands and declared Midpoint Jump Jam a success, one that would most likely repeat itself for years to come. And though we've closed the jumps to the public for now, we've vowed to never let Midpoint fall into disrepair again and that they will open again - and soon. But exactly when? Well, sorry to all those who keep DMing us; but that's for us to know and for you... to find out.
