Event Report: Saudi Freeride 'Flight 001' Brings Freeride Mountain Biking to Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Freeride Flight 001 has etched its name in the annals of Mountain Biking history as the inaugural freeride event in Saudi Arabia, heralding a new era for extreme sports in the middle east. With an extraordinary assembly of international freeriding stars, the event has set the stage for unprecedented thrills that will encourage many to participate in these activities in the region.Through this massive project, and in partnership with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, the Saudi Austrian Entertainment Company aims to promote biking, and especially freeride mountain biking. Local heroes and worldwide stars came together to ride side-by-side, exploring the dynamic terrains of Saudi Arabia for the first time ever, paving the way for new opportunities in the sport across the Middle East.For this, professional trail-builder Clemens Kaudela has created the first ever Freeride jump line and trail at "The Suburbia", an upcoming multi sport center in the hills of Jeddah. The track will witness the electrifying performances of Johnny Salido from Mexico, Bienvenido Aguado from Spain, and the Ruso Brothers from Austria, making them the first professional freeriders to ride in the Kingdom.A major highlight was the enthusiastic participation of over 100 local Filipino riders, who took on the amateur track with vigor and skill, showing the inclusive spirit of the global freeride community.Georgie Fechter, the owner of Masters of Dirt, shared his enthusiasm for the event: "I've always wanted to showcase the incredible hospitality of Saudi Arabia to my friends and team riders. This country has much more to offer than meets the eye. Hosting the first-ever freeride event here has been a dream come true, and it's a moment in my life I will never forget. The warmth and excitement we've experienced have been truly humbling, and it underscores the universal appeal and camaraderie that extreme sports can foster."This historic event was brought to fruition through the combined efforts of the Saudi Austrian Entertainment Company, Clemens Kaudela, and supported by esteemed partners such as Red Bull, Red Bull Mobile, Masters of Dirt, and CPGANG. Their support has been crucial in turning this dream into a spectacular reality, providing a platform for athletes and enthusiasts to showcase their talents and passion for the sport in the purest "Freeride spirit".About Saudi Freeride Flight 001Saudi Freeride Flight 001 is the pioneering mountain bike freeride event in Saudi Arabia, aiming to showcase the thrill and camaraderie of freeride mountain biking in the Middle East. It brings together international talent and local enthusiasts in a celebration of community, adventure, and the relentless pursuit of sense of freedom which can be experienced when riding a bicycle.