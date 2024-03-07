Event Report: Saudi Freeride 'Flight 001' Brings Freeride Mountain Biking to Saudi Arabia

Mar 7, 2024
by CPGANG  
photo

The Saudi Freeride Flight 001 has etched its name in the annals of Mountain Biking history as the inaugural freeride event in Saudi Arabia, heralding a new era for extreme sports in the middle east. With an extraordinary assembly of international freeriding stars, the event has set the stage for unprecedented thrills that will encourage many to participate in these activities in the region.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Through this massive project, and in partnership with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, the Saudi Austrian Entertainment Company aims to promote biking, and especially freeride mountain biking. Local heroes and worldwide stars came together to ride side-by-side, exploring the dynamic terrains of Saudi Arabia for the first time ever, paving the way for new opportunities in the sport across the Middle East.

photo

For this, professional trail-builder Clemens Kaudela has created the first ever Freeride jump line and trail at “The Suburbia”, an upcoming multi sport center in the hills of Jeddah. The track will witness the electrifying performances of Johnny Salido from Mexico, Bienvenido Aguado from Spain, and the Ruso Brothers from Austria, making them the first professional freeriders to ride in the Kingdom.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


A major highlight was the enthusiastic participation of over 100 local Filipino riders, who took on the amateur track with vigor and skill, showing the inclusive spirit of the global freeride community.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Georgie Fechter, the owner of Masters of Dirt, shared his enthusiasm for the event: "I've always wanted to showcase the incredible hospitality of Saudi Arabia to my friends and team riders. This country has much more to offer than meets the eye. Hosting the first-ever freeride event here has been a dream come true, and it's a moment in my life I will never forget. The warmth and excitement we've experienced have been truly humbling, and it underscores the universal appeal and camaraderie that extreme sports can foster."

photo

photo

photo

photo


This historic event was brought to fruition through the combined efforts of the Saudi Austrian Entertainment Company, Clemens Kaudela, and supported by esteemed partners such as Red Bull, Red Bull Mobile, Masters of Dirt, and CPGANG. Their support has been crucial in turning this dream into a spectacular reality, providing a platform for athletes and enthusiasts to showcase their talents and passion for the sport in the purest “Freeride spirit”.

photo

Stay tuned to Instagram @saudifreeride for future updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, as we continue to break new ground in the heart of Saudi Arabia..

photo

About Saudi Freeride Flight 001

Saudi Freeride Flight 001 is the pioneering mountain bike freeride event in Saudi Arabia, aiming to showcase the thrill and camaraderie of freeride mountain biking in the Middle East. It brings together international talent and local enthusiasts in a celebration of community, adventure, and the relentless pursuit of sense of freedom which can be experienced when riding a bicycle.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@mastersofdirt.com

Posted In:
Racing and Events Bienvenido Aguado Clemens Kaudela Daniel Ruso Elias Ruso Johny Salido


Author Info:
cpgang avatar

Member since Jun 18, 2005
32 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
46591 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
44354 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
38221 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
37383 views
Reader Story: 72 Hour Handmade Mountain Bike
35255 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
34829 views
10 Bikes From The 2024 Trans New Zealand
33153 views
Deviate Cycles Seeks Crowdfunding Investment
32479 views

4 Comments
  • 1 0
 Sheik 1: How many slaves will we need to build our local freeride scene?

Sheik 2: They're not slaves ok? They're indentured migrants who have had their passports confiscated.

Sheik 1: Word.
  • 1 0
 Freeride event in country where you go to prison for weed, this is going to be interesting.
  • 1 0
 Should be fun for female riders too.
  • 1 0
 MTB in the KSA...that definitely wasn’t on my radar!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.045707
Mobile Version of Website