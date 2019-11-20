Event Report: The World’s Biggest Women’s MTB Festival

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

We have the biggest bike party hangover in the world and we ain’t mad about it, not even a little bit. ❤️ Already planning for #RoamFest Brevard, NC, May 1-3, 2020 🤘 Tickets drop Dec 2nd keep your 👀 peeled! . 📸 @e_r_n_s_t_a_g_r_a_m #ladyshred #mtblife #roambikefest #mtbwomen #womensmtb #romevents #mtb #sheshreds #sheexplores