Event Report: Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival Day 6 - Australian Open DH Champions & Overall Winners

Feb 20, 2024
by Thredbo MTB  
photo

Yesterday was the sixth and final day of Thredbo's 2024 Cannonball MTB Festival presented by Boost Mobile!

The key events on yesterday's schedule were the highly-anticipated Oakley Australian Open Downhill Racing Finals and the high-energy Deity Whip Wars event.

photo


The prospect of winning today’s Downhill race brought a huge lineup of the world’s best riders to Thredbo with the likes of Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffman, Amaury Pierrion, Myriam Nicole, Ryan Gilchrist, Dylan Maples, Jack Moir, Troy Brosnan, Connor Fearon, Sian A’Hern, Kye A’Hern, Caroline Buchannan, Luke Meier-Smith, Remy Meier-Smith, Oliver Zwar, Jackson Connelly, Jackson Frew, Tegan Cruz, Oisin O’Callaghan and Kasper Wooley all here to compete.

photo


After a huge spectacle of world-class racing, it was Santa Cruz Syndicate rider Nina Hoffman who took out the win in the Pro Women's Division at the 2024 Oakley Australian Open Downhill with Thredbo Ambassador Sian A'Hern only one second behind Nina in second place and Myriam Nicole in third.

photo


In the Pro Men's Division, it was Thredbo Ambassador Jackson Frew who claimed first place with Kye A'Hern in second place and Connor Fearon in third. The P1 seed Jackson Goldstone and P2 seed Troy Brosnan both hit rocks and got flat tyres mid-race, resulting in Jackson Frew sliding through to first place as Troy and Jackson cruised down together while crowds cheered and showered them with beer.

photo

With so many international pro riders on the start list, it was incredible to see an all Australian lineup on the Pro Men Downhill podiums this year.

photo

At yesterday evening’s presentations, it was Luke Meier-Smith and Ellie Smith who tallied up the most points at each event this week and were officially crowned as the King and Queen of Cannonball 2024.

photo

After the downhill finals, everyone headed to the event hub for the invite-only Deity Whip Wars event. As always, this spectacle brought in an insane crowd with over 3000 people turning out to witness the pro riders send it with non-stop whips, front flips, backflips and loads more tricks on the massive booter.

photo

After some next level whips and tricks, it was young riders 14-year old Archie Young and 13-year old Indi Lambert who impressed the judges the most and took out the top spots on the podium.

photo

For the full event results from the 2024 Cannonball MTB Festival, please click here.

photo

Last night, spectators and competitors headed to Alpine Bar to celebrate the end of an amazing week and 10-years of Cannonball at the Cannonball Closing Party featuring The Terrys Band followed by the Official After Party at the Keller Bar.

photo

WHAT A WEEK! The 10th Cannonball MTB Festival presented by Boost Mobile was one of Thredbo's biggest and best yet.

