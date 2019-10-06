Everesting: Self-Propelled 29,029 Vertical Feet of Climbing in Just Over 24 Hours at Highland Mountain Bike Park

The Rules:



● Climb 29,029 vertical feet in a single ride

● No changing

● No sleeping

● No shuttles

● No whining

● No cheating

Justin’s Bike Setup:



● Frame: Pivot Firebird 29

● Suspension: 170mm front travel, 162mm rear travel

● Front tire: Maxxis Assegai DoubleDown 29"x2.5"

● Rear tire: Specialized Butcher Black Diamond Casing 29"x2.6"

● Grips: RevGrips

● Fork: Fox 36 GRIP2 170mm, 85 PSI, no tokens from open, 8 HSC, 2 LSC, 6 HSR, 6 LSR

● Shock: Fox Float X2, 215 PSI, all the tokens, set all the clickers to 11 (except for LSR, which is set to 7 for luck)

● Brakes: Shimano XT M8020 with Jagwire Organic pads up front, XT M8000 with Shimano J04C metal pads in the back

● Drivetrain: Stock (Shimano XT/XTR) with 32-tooth chainring and 11-46 cassette

● Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E



NiteRider 1100 lights fixed to his helmet and bars stayed bright through the night, a Garmin 830 GPS computer recorded the whole ride, and O’Neal apparel kept him “pants on.”



Tucker did the whole thing on a home-built steel bike and a 160 travel 29er, single-speed hardtail. (So however good you think you are...go ahead and dwell on that.)

Between the two of them, Justin and Tucker consumed:



● At least 20oz of maple syrup

● 2 bags of chocolate

● 6 boxes of CLIF Z Bars

● Plenty of Sunbelt bars (because they’re cheap)

● 12 cans of Red Bull

● A lot of water

Time Elapsed: 24 hours, 55 minutes

Distance Traveled: 29,147 feet

Trailforks Ridelog: here