Saturday Randoms: Shoes, Sealant Solutions, and Suspension Squishing - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Ellsworth Truth

Squishing the new Ellsworth Truth through its 100mm of travel.


Giro's Chamber II shoes have a Vibram MegaGrip sole, and an extra-long cleat track to give riders a wide range of position options


Fasthouse are better known as a motocross brand, but they're making moves into the mountain bike world. They've partnered with Bell to create a series of helmets to accompany the new Fasthouse apparel lineup.



Fox had their entire 2019 lineup on display, including the new 34 Stepcast fork.

A cutaway of the new GRIP2 damper found in the 36 and 40.

Smith's new Rebound sunglasses

We recently reviewed Look's XC-oriented SPD-compatible X-Track Race pedals, and this is its enduro-oriented counterpart, the En-Rage.
The pedal has a larger platform around the clip-in mechanism, and two replaceable pins on each side.

Panaracer have a new tire on the way called the Romero. There will be 27.5" and 29" versions, in 2.4 and 2.6" widths. The tire has a dual ply sidewall, and uses three different compound durometers for the tread. Weights are expected to be in the 1000 - 1100 gram range, and the price will be $60.

Panaracer also have plans to make a 2.4" and 2.6" version of their Eliso tire.

Need a grip? Race Face has a whole rainbow of options available.

The Atlas bars have grown even wider, and will soon be available in an 820mm width. As always, you'll still be able to cut them down to size.

Time also had their new high-end all-mountain / enduro pedals on display, the Speciale. That made-in-France quality isn't cheap - a set of these beauties will set you back $350.

Tall bike wheelies? This guy was mighty proud that he'd figured them out.

The exact numbers are still being kept under wraps, but Commencal's Meta 29 was out soaking up the California sun.

POC's Air Carbon Spin weighs 1070 grams, and is equipped with POC's new SPIN technology that's intended to help protect against rotational impacts. MSRP: $450.

Devinci had their Wilson 29 sitting front and center, the same bike that team members will be using to try and tame the rocky World Cup course in Croatia.

The Spartan gets a new black and bronze colorway for 2018.

MilkIt's Booster bottle is used for delivering the quick burst of air necessary to seat a stubborn tire.

MilkIt's valve system allows rides to check their sealant levels, and add more if necessary without needing to take the tire off the rim.

Having trouble finding the perfect saddle to commemorate the Year of the Dog? Velo has you covered.


