Everything We Know About the 2021 Specialized Status

Specialized is doing things a bit differently with the launch of their new Status. The former Status, which was discontinued in around 2015, was a budget downhill bike for those riders who couldn't stretch to the full Demo. It was a hugely popular bike, especially among younger racers who were still getting into downhill racing.
The new Specialized Status first caught our attention in May and has been a familiar sight on our social media ever since. The only problem is that finding any concrete information on the bike has been much more difficult. The bike is on sale in the UK and has been seeded to some UK media, but for North American outlets, we're still sitting on our hands and waiting. It's definitely an unusual way to launch a bike, but Specialized apparently want to build a surge of interest among the young people they are predominantly aiming this bike at using influencers rather than going down the traditional route.
So, because the internet isn't restricted by country and it seems silly to not let you know about a new bike just because Specialized won't tell us about it, here's everything we've picked up so far from across the internet. Information has been mainly taken from: Singletrack
and MBR
.
The first thing to note is that the Status hasn't strayed too far from its namesake. As enduro racing takes over from downhill as the race format with the highest level of participation among mountain bikers, so too the Status has changed to become something more closely resembling an enduro bike. Instead of a downhill/freeride bike, it's now a 160mm travel bike that rolls on mullet wheels aimed at everything from racing to jibbing.
Details
Frame: M5 aluminum
Travel: 160mm front and rear
Wheelsize: 29" front, 27.5" rear
Head Tube angle: 63.7°
Seat tube angle: 76°
Sizes: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5
The frame is made from M5 aluminum with a solid build kit that's clearly aimed at producing a burly yet affordable ride, and we think Specialized has done a good job of spending where needed and saving on some less crucial areas. Only one spec is available, and that includes Fox Rhythm suspension, a SRAM NX drivetrain and SRAM Code brakes, with most of the rest the kit coming from Specialized's own ranges including Roval wheels and Butcher tires.
The geometry for this bike points to an aggressive bike for riders who like to like to get rowdy, but there's also a fliip chip that can set the bike in a higher setting for those who like to get not-quite-as-rowdy-but-still-pretty-rowdy. The head angle sits at a super-slack 63.2°combined with a 487mm reach for the S4 size, which roughly correlates to a large in other brands' sizing. Some other key numbers include a 338mm BB height, 76° seat tube angle and 426mm chainstays.
Now for the all important factor, price. The new Status maintains its heritage as a more affordable option and the one spec level is currently retailing in the UK for £2,399, and $2,600 in the US.
Photos: Ian Lean Photography
