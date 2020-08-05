Everything We Know About the 2021 Specialized Status

The first thing to note is that the Status hasn't strayed too far from its namesake. As enduro racing takes over from downhill as the race format with the highest level of participation among mountain bikers, so too the Status has changed to become something more closely resembling an enduro bike. Instead of a downhill/freeride bike, it's now a 160mm travel bike that rolls on mullet wheels aimed at everything from racing to jibbing.





Details



Frame: M5 aluminum

Travel: 160mm front and rear

Wheelsize: 29" front, 27.5" rear

Head Tube angle: 63.7°

Seat tube angle: 76°

Sizes: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5

