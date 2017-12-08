Evgeny Kurnikov and the GT LaBomba - Video



Equally at home in the bike park and pump track as it is cruising around town or at the skatepark. The new LaBomba is an ultra-responsive bike built to shred it all. Evgeny Kurnikov took his LaBomba to California over the winter where he hit Woodward West, the local skate parks and the best jumps that he could find.





GT's very own LaBomba Cosmonaut Evgeny Kurnikov with his two feet on solid ground.











LaBomba Specs



Frame: GT La Bomba MY18

Fork: Manitou Circus Expert

Cranks: Shimano Deore XT

Pedals: Reverse Black One

Hubs: Reverse EVO-9

Rims: WTB ST i23 / SunRingle Inferno 29

Tires: GT Bicycles

Bar: Truvativ BooBar 740 мм.

Stem: Truvativ holzfeller 40 мм.

Seat: Shadow combo

















Greetings from outer space.















