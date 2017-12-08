Evgeny Kurnikov and the GT LaBomba - Video

Equally at home in the bike park and pump track as it is cruising around town or at the skatepark. The new LaBomba is an ultra-responsive bike built to shred it all. Evgeny Kurnikov took his LaBomba to California over the winter where he hit Woodward West, the local skate parks and the best jumps that he could find.
GT's very own LaBomba Cosmonaut Evgeny Kurnikov with his two feet on solid ground.
LaBomba Specs
Frame: GT La Bomba MY18
Fork: Manitou Circus Expert
Cranks: Shimano Deore XT
Pedals: Reverse Black One
Hubs: Reverse EVO-9
Rims: WTB ST i23 / SunRingle Inferno 29
Tires: GT Bicycles
Bar: Truvativ BooBar 740 мм.
Stem: Truvativ holzfeller 40 мм.
Seat: Shadow combo
Greetings from outer space.
Edited by Andrew Brady
Photos by Jeff Z
Filmed in California and at Woodward WestGT Bicycles
