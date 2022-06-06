Evie Richards to Miss Leogang World Cup XC to Focus on Back Rehab

Jun 6, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Locked and loaded for Evie Richards.


Evie Richards shared on Instagram yesterday that she will not be competing in the Leogang XC World Cup this weekend. Richards has been pushing through back pain since February and will be focusing on back rehab instead of competing this weekend in Leogang.


bigquotesI have been suffering with really bad back pain since February. I have pushed through the pain for as long as possible, but now is time to fix the problem and take a step away from racing. I’m completely heart broken to say I won’t be in Leogang, but I am doing rehab to get it better as fast as possible.Evie Richards


After finishing the 2021 season on a high, winning the 2021 World Championships and the last two World Cups of the season, Richards has had a difficult start to 2021. She finished third in the Short Track in Petropolis before taking sick along with most of her Trek teammates ahead of the XCO event.

She then finished 16th in Albstadt and 36th in Nove Mesto, saying after the race in the Czech Republic that she was "tired of racing in so much pain and tired of putting on a brave face when inside I’m hurting."

We wish Richards the best with her recovery and hope to see her back between the race tape later in the season, Lenzerheide will be the next race after Leogang on July 8th.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Evie Richards World Cup XC


6 Comments

  • 4 2
 I really hope she'll be back soon !!!
Below threshold threads are hidden





