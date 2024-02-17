Evil Bikes Announce Company Layoffs

Evil is a small company that very much behaves like a family. We eat together, we ride together, and we work hard together.



In March 2022, demand fell industry-wide, coinciding almost perfectly with the COVID-era supply chain blowing wide open. Retail inventories quickly amassed & prices fell. While we have continued to produce & sell bikes at a reasonable pace, the retail & wholesale margins associated with these sale prices are simply not sustainable toward our current staffing levels.



Today’s reduction in staff was one made entirely out of necessity. None of these decisions are personal – these individuals are hard-working, dedicated members of our team. This decision was heartbreaking, although necessary to maintain healthy business & continue providing some of the best products & services available to our valued customers.



We have confidence in our brand, our product, and our team. Evil is here to stay & today’s decision was a necessary, yet heartbreaking bump in the road. — Jason Moeschler, CEO at Evil Bikes