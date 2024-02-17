Evil Bikes Announce Company Layoffs

Evil Bikes has announced that it has faced layoffs following "several challenging years."
In a public statement, the company revealed the round of layoffs affecting its team in Bellingham, Washington. Evil Bikes said the members of staff had helped the company as it "navigated the pandemic & its ups & downs" but "it is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to some of our best friends."
|Today we bid farewell to a few members of our team who have worked so hard for Evil. They helped Evil through several challenging years as we navigated the pandemic & its ups & downs.
The individuals in this photo design, assemble, and ship every Evil bike to you from our headquarters in Bellingham, Washington. It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to some of our best friends. Join us in raising a glass to a few of our teammates that are sidelined until the next big game. We hope to recapture this image when the industry recovers. Until then, we thank these few for everything they have given Evil & we wish them all the best.— Evil Bikes
In a further statement supplied to Pinkbike the CEO, Jason Moeschler, added that while the company has continued to produce and sell bikes at a "reasonable pace" the current margins are "not sustainable toward our current staffing levels." Jason Moeschler also said "this decision was heartbreaking, although necessary to maintain healthy business."
|Evil is a small company that very much behaves like a family. We eat together, we ride together, and we work hard together.
In March 2022, demand fell industry-wide, coinciding almost perfectly with the COVID-era supply chain blowing wide open. Retail inventories quickly amassed & prices fell. While we have continued to produce & sell bikes at a reasonable pace, the retail & wholesale margins associated with these sale prices are simply not sustainable toward our current staffing levels.
Today’s reduction in staff was one made entirely out of necessity. None of these decisions are personal – these individuals are hard-working, dedicated members of our team. This decision was heartbreaking, although necessary to maintain healthy business & continue providing some of the best products & services available to our valued customers.
We have confidence in our brand, our product, and our team. Evil is here to stay & today’s decision was a necessary, yet heartbreaking bump in the road.— Jason Moeschler, CEO at Evil Bikes